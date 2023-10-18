World Respiratory Collaboration and Licensing Deals Trends Analysis Report and Directory 2023

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Respiratory Collaboration and Licensing Deals" offers an in-depth understanding and unprecedented access to the respiratory deals made by the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies.

This report, which has been fully revised and updated, provides comprehensive details of respiratory deals spanning from 2016 to 2023. It also grants access to the payment terms disclosed in these deals, offering valuable insights into various aspects of the agreements.

Understanding the flexibility embedded in the negotiated deal terms of potential partners is crucial in gauging the negotiation process's potential outcomes. While smaller companies may seek payment details, the devil often lies in the finer points, such as payment triggers and rights transfer, which contract documents can illuminate, unlike press releases and databases.

The report features a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2016, sourced from the Current Agreements deals and alliances database. Financial terms, when available, are included, along with links to the actual licensing contract documents submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by the companies and their partners.

The initial chapters provide an orientation to respiratory dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 serves as an introduction to the report, while Chapter 2 delves into an analysis of the trends in respiratory dealmaking.

Chapter 3 focuses on the financial deal terms for respiratory deals with announced development stages. The deals are categorized based on headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments, and royalty rates.

Chapter 4 presents a review of the top 25 most active biopharma companies engaged in respiratory dealmaking. For deals with publicly available agreement contracts, links are provided for online access through the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.

Chapter 5 offers a comprehensive and detailed review of respiratory deals announced since 2016, complete with links to online versions of the actual contract documents for each deal title, ensuring easy access.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of respiratory deals categorized by therapeutic target.

The report further includes numerous tables and figures that visually illustrate trends and activities in respiratory dealmaking since 2016. Additionally, it features a comprehensive deal directory organized alphabetically by company and technology type. Each deal title includes a Weblink for online access to the deal record and, when available, the contract document, facilitating easy retrieval of detailed information.

Key benefits

Respiratory Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse respiratory collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Respiratory Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:

Trends in respiratory dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Overview of collaboration and licensing deal structure

Directory of respiratory deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading respiratory deals by value

Most active respiratory licensing dealmakers

In Respiratory Collaboration and Licensing Deals, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in respiratory dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Respiratory partnering over the years

2.3. Respiratory partnering by deal type

2.4. Respiratory partnering by industry sector

2.5. Respiratory partnering by stage of development

2.6. Respiratory partnering by technology type

2.7. Respiratory partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for respiratory partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for respiratory partnering

3.3. Respiratory partnering headline values

3.4. Respiratory deal upfront payments

3.5. Respiratory deal milestone payments

3.6. Respiratory royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading respiratory deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in respiratory partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in respiratory

4.4. Top respiratory deals by value



Chapter 5 - Respiratory contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Respiratory partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Respiratory dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by respiratory therapeutic target



Deal Directory

Deal directory - Respiratory deals by company A-Z 2016 to 2023

Deal directory - Respiratory deals by technology type 2016 to 2023

Deal type definitions



Companies Mentioned

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Vortran Medical

Sichuan University

Lung and Blood Institute

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Zhejiang Medicine

Jubilant DraxImage

Enzyvant Science

Altavant Sciences

Biostar Pharmaceuticals

Scholar Rock

Monopar Therapeutics

Wockhardt

Innovare

Celularity

Highmark Blue Shield

Highmark Health

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

4D Pharma

BESPharma

IR Pharma

SI Pharmaceuticals

Wal-Mart

Sanovas

Amyndas Pharmaceuticals

Tunitas Therapeutics

Innovata HK

Medidata Solutions

Advocate Health Care

Innovate UK

Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

Simulations Plus

Innovative Genomics Initiative (IGI)

Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI)

Laboratory Corporation of America

Novavax

Dynavax Technologies

Pharmaxis

Scarab Genomics

Punjab Province

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y6lsbf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.