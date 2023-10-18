Global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Market Size to Reach USD 23.55 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) market size is expected to reach USD 22.55 Billion in 2032 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing application IoT-based devices, rising adoption of application performance monitoring solutions by SMEs and large enterprises, increasing deployment of big data analytics, and rising demand for log management software and solutions. Application performance monitoring or APM is a set of tools and techniques that enable Information Technology (IT) professionals to analyze and monitor the performance of applications. It helps in early detection of application-related issues by monitoring application's hosting platform, collecting data on process utilization, and analyzing read/write speeds and memory.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/805

It is widely used in BFSI, manufacturing, e-Commerce, healthcare, IT and telecommunications, retail, media and entertainment, government, and other sectors. Adoption by an increasing number of SMEs in developing countries, rapid technological advancements in application performance monitoring solutions, rising preference for cloud and mobile computing, and expanding use of APM analytics are some of the major factors expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the global APM market to a significant extent going ahead.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 6.54 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 11.2% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 23.55 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion; and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, deployment mode, application, end-use, and regions. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; France; U.K.; BENELUX; Italy; Spain; Switzerland; Russia; Rest of Europe; China; Japan; South Korea; India; Rest of APAC Brazil; Rest of LATAM; Saudi Arabia; UAE; South Africa; Turkey; Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP., Dynatrace LLC., Broadcom, IBM Corporation, AppDynamics, Microsoft, Dell, Riverbed Technology, Splunk Inc., and New Relic, Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/805

Competitive Landscape

The global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) market is highly fragmented with a large number of key players accounting for majority revenue share in the market. Major players are focusing on research and development activities in order to leverage opportunities and increase revenue share in the market. Some major players in the market are:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Dynatrace LLC

Broadcom

IBM Corporation

AppDynamics

Microsoft

Dell

Riverbed Technology

Splunk Inc

New Relic, Inc.

Strategic Developments

In June 2021, Scout APM launched its error monitoring solution. It provides application performance and error insight and alerts through a single, and integrated dashboard.

In April 2021, Netreo acquired Stackify. This acquisition helped Netreo to enhance APM capabilities and supplement its full-stack IT monitoring and AIOps offerings.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/805

Some Key Findings From the Report:

In April 2021, Netreo acquired Stackify. This acquisition helped Netreo to enhance APM capabilities and supplement its full-stack IT monitoring and AIOps offerings.

IT and telecommunications segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to rapid developments in IT sectors and increasing need to monitor application performance.

North America accounted for a 32.7% revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing investment in technological advancements and robust presence of key companies are some major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/application-performance-monitoring-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) market based on component, development mode, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Software

Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)$1$1$1

On-premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2019–2032)

Synthetic Monitoring

End-User Monitoring

Mobile Monitoring

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2019–2032)

BFSI

Manufacturing

E-commerce

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunications

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Government

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Blockchain Technology Market By Type (Private, Public, Hybrid), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Provider (Infrastructure), By Application (Banking and Financial Services, Government), Forecasts to 2027

Internet of Things In Agriculture Market , By System (Automation and Control Systems, Sensing and Monitoring Devices, Livestock Monitoring Hardware, Fish Farming Hardware), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Healthcare Chatbots Market By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise), By Component (Services, Software), By Application (Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance, Symptom Checking & Medication Assistance), By End User, By Region Forecasts to 2027

Closed Loop Marketing Market Analysis By Application Type (Email Marketing, Integrated Web Analytics, Web Analytics, Lead Prioritization, Marketing Database, Web Content Management System, Others), By Region, Forecast to 2027

Cloud Computing In Healthcare Market Analysis By Product Type (Provider Solutions, Payer Solutions), By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Service Model (Saas, Iaas, Paas), By Pricing Model (Pay-As-You-Go, Spot Pricing), By Application (Clinics, Hospitals, Others), By Region, Forecast To 2027

Computer Aided Diagnosis Market , By Imaging Techniques (Mammography, MRI, and Ultrasound Imaging) By Application (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, and Liver Cancer), By End-use (Hospitals and Clinics), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Connected Healthcare Market Analysis By Product Type (M-Health Devices, M-Health Services, E-Prescription), By Function (Clinical Monitoring, Home Monitoring, Telemedicine, Others), By Application (Monitoring Applications, Diagnosis & Treatment, Healthcare Management, Education & Awareness, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics), By Region, Forecast To 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Application Performance Monitoring Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights