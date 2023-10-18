Global Hospital Care Collaboration and Licensing Deal Trends Analysis Report and Directory 2023: Access to Deals Signed by the Worlds Leading Biopharma Companies Signed Since 2016

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospital Care Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Hospital Care Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the hospital care deals entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.

This report, fully revised and updated, offers comprehensive details of hospital care deals spanning from 2016 to 2023.

It provides access to the terms of deal payments as publicly disclosed by the involved parties, offering valuable insights into payment and other deal conditions.

Understanding the flexibility embedded in a potential partner's negotiated deal terms is crucial for gaining insight into the negotiation process and setting expectations. While smaller companies may be particularly interested in payment clauses, the nuances lie in the finer points of payment triggers and rights transfer, which are illuminated through contract documents, unlike press releases and databases.

The report encompasses a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2016, sourced from the Current Agreements deals and alliances database. Where available, financial terms are included, along with links to online copies of the actual licensing contract documents submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

The initial chapters provide an orientation to hospital care dealmaking and associated business activities. Chapter 1 serves as an introduction to the report, while Chapter 2 offers an analysis of trends in hospital care dealmaking.

Chapter 3 focuses on the financial terms of deals signed in the hospital care field, categorized based on the development stage announced. The deals are further sectioned by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments, and royalty rates.

Chapter 4 presents a review of the top 25 most active biopharma companies engaged in hospital care dealmaking. For deals with publicly available agreement contracts, links are provided for online access through the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.

Chapter 5 offers a comprehensive and detailed review of hospital care deals announced since 2016, complete with links to online versions of the actual contract documents for each deal title, ensuring easy access.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of hospital care deals categorized by therapeutic target.

The report includes numerous tables and figures that visually illustrate trends and activities in hospital care dealmaking since 2016. Additionally, it features a comprehensive deal directory organized alphabetically by company and technology type, each including a Weblink for online access to the deal record and, when available, the contract document, simplifying retrieval of detailed information.





Key benefits

Hospital Care Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse hospital care collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Hospital Care Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:

Trends in hospital care dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Overview of collaboration and licensing deal structure

Directory of hospital care deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading hospital care deals by value

Most active hospital care licensing dealmakers

In Hospital Care Collaboration and Licensing Deals, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in hospital care dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Hospital care partnering over the years

2.3. Hospital care partnering by deal type

2.4. Hospital care partnering by industry sector

2.5. Hospital care partnering by stage of development

2.6. Hospital care partnering by technology type

2.7. Hospital care partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for hospital care partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for hospital care partnering

3.3. Hospital care partnering headline values

3.4. Hospital care deal upfront payments

3.5. Hospital care deal milestone payments

3.6. Hospital care royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading hospital care deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in hospital care partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in hospital care

4.4. Top hospital care deals by value



Chapter 5 - Hospital care contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Hospital care partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Hospital care dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by hospital care therapeutic target



Deal Directory

Deal directory - Hospital care deals by company A-Z 2016 to 2023

Deal directory - Hospital care deals by technology type 2016 to 2023

