Global Phospholipids Market Size to Reach USD 5.62 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Market Scenario:

The global phospholipids market size reached USD 3.21 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a significantly steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market growth is expected to be driven by increase in usage of phospholipids in cosmetics, food, pharmaceuticals, and other industries. Phospholipid is used in the food industry as emulsifier, flowing ingredient for chocolate, baking stabilizer, and ingredient for food instantiation and animal feed.

Drivers:

The liver, humans main detoxifying organ, can potentially benefit from Phosphatidylcholine (PC) and phospholipids in particular. PC has been proven to improve liver enzymes and indicators of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), drug-induced liver damage, hepatic insulin signaling, and moreover, encourage a healthy liver. This is expected to increase demand for phospholipids, which in turn is expected to drive revenue growth of the market between 2023 and 2032. In addition, increasing need to maintain cell membrane structure is expected to propel demand going ahead.

Restraints:

Using phosphatidylcholine along with AChE inhibitors, including donepezil (Aricept) or tacrine (Cognex), can raise acetylcholine levels in the body. This can even result in cholinergic adverse effects such as seizures, muscle weakness, slow heart rate, and breathing problems. Such side effects of using phosphatidylcholine are expected to hamper market growth over the forecast period.

Growth Projections:

The global phospholipids market revenue is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% and increase from USD 3.21 Billion in 2020 to USD 5.62 Billion in 2032. Phospholipids are important for good health because these function as a major part of cell membranes and help the body transfer and absorb needed omega-3 fats. Such factors have led to an increase in usage of phospholipids as a key ingredient in a range of foods, which is expected to boost market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Pharmaceutical businesses are facing difficulties caused by supply chain disruptions with the outbreak of COVID-19, which also affected pharmaceutical exports and imports. Food and beverage industries are experiencing reduced demand and disrupted distribution networks. Although at-home consumption has grown, out-of-home consumption, which has generally generated the largest margin, has decreased significantly. Long-term changes in customer behavior and reduced demand are expected to hamper revenue growth of the market to a certain extent. With demand and supply disruptions, the COVID-19 pandemic has a negative impact on the cosmetic industry, which is also impacting market growth.

Current Trends and Innovations:

Certain drugs, such as Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), can cause gastrointestinal problems like perforation, stomach problems, and gastrointestinal bleeding. PC aids in the prevention of gastrointestinal problems. Additionally, phospholipids are important component of infant formula because they contain a high concentration of fatty acids, omega-3, and omega-6. Phospholipids are gaining popularity in the infant supplement industry as a result.

Geographical Outlook:

Phospholipids market revenue from Europe is expected to expand at a significantly robust CAGR over the forecast period. Revenue growth is primarily driven by rising awareness about functional and nutritional significance of phospholipids among consumers in countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and others. In addition, increasing demand for phospholipids-based cosmetic products in such countries is expected to boost market growth.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 3.21 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 5.3% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 5.62 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2021 to 2028 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, Product Type, Source, Function, Application, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., Bunge Ltd., Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc., DowDuPont, Inc., Wilmar International Ltd., Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG, Lipoid GmbH, Kewpie Corporation, and Sime Darby Unimills B.V. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global phospholipids market is fairly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized market players accounting for majority market revenue. Key players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective phospholipids. Some major players operating in the phospholipids market are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Inc.

Bunge Ltd.

Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc.

DowDuPont, Inc.

Wilmar International Ltd.

Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG

Lipoid GmbH

Kewpie Corporation

Sime Darby Unimills B.V.

Strategic Development

In September 2021, Archer Daniels Midland Company, which is a leading company in animals and humans nutrition, announced its decision to acquire a 75.0% share in PetDine, Pedigree Ovens, NutraDine, and The Pound Bakery, which are leading producers of private label pet food and supplements. With the acquisition, Archer Daniels Midland Company considerably expands its pet food and supplement abilities. These Companies employs over 300 individuals and serves over 650 clients in 15 countries with a wide range of highly customized pet treat and supplement products.

In July 2020, Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc. announced the agreement to be acquired by Croda International, Plc. Avanti and Croda are teaming up to expand biosciences products, pharmaceutical services, and cGMP manufacturing capacity for biotech, pharmaceuticals, and life science research clients globally. Avanti would continue operating under the Avanti brand, with the present management team in charge. Croda's Life Sciences business will include it, as well as Croda's Health Care division.

Emergen Research has segmented the global phospholipids on the basis of type, product type, source, function, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Phosphatidic Acid Phosphatidylglycerol Phosphatidylethanolamine Phosphatidylcholine Phosphatidylserine Phosphoinositides Phosphatidylinositol Phosphatidylinositol Phosphate Phosphatidylinositol Bisphosphate Phosphatidylinositol Trisphosphate

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Liquid Powder Particles

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Natural Sunflower Soybean Rapeseed Egg Corn Canola Synthetic

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Texturizers Emulsifiers Stabilizers Releasing Agent Binding Agent

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Pharmaceuticals Personal Care Food & Feed Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



