MUSIC INDUSTRY LINEUP REVEALED AND A WORLD RECORD ATTEMPT ANNOUNCED FOR THE WINTRUST MAGNIFICENT MILE LIGHTS FESTIVAL® PARADE IN CHICAGO NOVEMBER 18TH

Chicago, IL, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival® in Chicago officially kicks off the holiday season for the nation on November 18 with a full day of family-friendly festivities culminating in the largest evening holiday parade in America. Today, The Magnificent Mile Association® announces the long-awaited celebrity lineup of musical acts starring in this year’s parade and invite attendees to bundle up in outrageous holiday sweaters and set a world record of the largest gathering of people wearing this festive attire at a parade.

The 32nd annual festival and parade produced by The Magnificent Mile Association draws more than one million visitors to cheer as Grand Marshals Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from Walt Disney World Resort® light one million lights along the magical parade down Michigan Avenue. For the first time ever, attendees are urged to dress in colorful, outrageously awesome holiday sweaters to help set the world record for the most holiday sweaters at a parade.

Music fans will be dazzled by the star-filled parade entertainment including Grammy-nominated Sister Sledge performing their legendary tune, “We Are Family.” The Sugarhill Gang marks the 50th anniversary of hip hop when they present the first worldwide rap hit, “Rapper’s Delight.” The early-90’s American hip-hop sensations, The Funky Bunch, will sing their certified gold, top-10 single hit “Good Vibrations,” and American Idol finalist, Colin Stough, will regale the crowd with his southern rock. The live entertainment continues along the parade route as celebrities are joined by fan favorites including the Petoskey Steel Drum Band, the Crystal Lake Strikers Drumline, and marching bands from four states.

For the ABC7 Chicago television production, Latin jazz family legend and popular entertainer Tito Puente, Jr. takes the stage atop The Wrigley Building as part of the one-hour television special showcasing the festivities for audiences nationwide throughout the holiday season.

Activities begin at Lights Festival Lane (401 N. Michigan Ave) from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18. The Lights Festival Parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. followed by The Wintrust Fireworks Spectacular at 7:00 p.m.

All events happen in The Magnificent Mile® District of Chicago. Lights Festival Lane: Pioneer Court, 401 N. Michigan Ave; Grand Parade: South on North Michigan Ave from Oak St to East on Wacker Dr; Wintrust Fireworks Spectacular: North Michigan Ave and the Chicago River. For a complete schedule and holiday offers from area businesses visit www.themagnificentmile.com.

Attachment