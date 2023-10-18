Cyber Crime Costs Soar to $8 Trillion, Spotlighting the Critical Need for Cybersecurity Experts

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent statement by Tina Chang, CEO of SysLogic, Inc., cyber crime was spotlighted as an escalating global concern, with costs surpassing an alarming $8 trillion. This surge in cyber criminal activity, particularly the $30 billion hit from RansomWare, underscores the escalating demand for cybersecurity experts. As Chang highlights, not only are there an astounding 700,000 unfilled jobs in the U.S. cyber security sector, but the range of opportunities extends beyond the technical realm, encompassing roles in ethical hacking, legal expertise, and the fast-growing cyber insurance sector. In this context, the "U.S. Info/Cybersecurity Salary+Skills Pay Survey Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering - a pivotal tool for business entrepreneurs and managers.

This comprehensive report is designed to provide an exhaustive, up-to-date perspective on the earnings of essential Info/Cybersecurity professionals across 65 major U.S. cities. The data, meticulously compiled, sheds light on base salaries, cash bonuses, and the cash pay premiums associated with distinct skills and certifications. This invaluable insight ensures that businesses can remain competitive in attracting top talent in a market that is increasingly in demand.

Key features of the "U.S. Info/Cybersecurity Salary+Skills Pay Survey Report, 2023" include:

Detailed Earnings Breakdown: With a focus on base salary and cash bonus, the report provides granular insights segmented into percentiles, namely 10/25/50/Average/75/90, ensuring a broad understanding of the earning landscape.

Skills and Certification Premiums: As the cybersecurity sector evolves, certain skills and certifications become more valuable. Our report elucidates the current cash pay premiums associated with these, allowing businesses to strategise their hiring and training initiatives effectively.

In-depth Job Descriptions: To aid in precise role mapping and understanding, the report comes with continuously updated, detailed long-form job descriptions for all roles, furnished in MSWord format for ease of use.

User-Friendly Excel Format: Recognising the dynamic needs of today's business leaders, the entire report is provided in a user-friendly Excel format, enabling quick analysis and data-driven decision-making.

In a world where cyber threats persist and the cyber security industry's demand continues to soar, the "U.S. Info/Cybersecurity Salary+Skills Pay Survey Report, 2023" emerges as an indispensable asset for business entrepreneurs and managers. By furnishing them with a panoramic view of the current salary and skill trends, it empowers them to make informed decisions, ensuring they stay ahead in the race to secure top-tier talent, ultimately fortifying their businesses against the ever-looming cyber threats.

