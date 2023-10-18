Global Fc Fusion Protein Market Size to Reach USD 88.68 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Market Scenario:

The global Fc fusion protein market size reached USD 26.97 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a significantly robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Drivers:

Some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period include increasing demand for Fc fusion proteins in non-clinical applications and rising prevalence of diabetes globally. Diabetes affects around 422 million people globally, the majority of whom live in low- and middle-income countries, and diabetes is directly responsible for 1.6 million fatalities per year. Over the last few decades, both the number of cases and the prevalence of diabetes have significantly increased, which is expected to boost demand for Fc fusion proteins, and in turn augment revenue growth of the market.

Request Free Sample Copy Or Get This Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/816

Restraints:

However, when Fc fusion protein is marketed or used in clinical trials, it is subject to stringent regulations, which is expected to limit the global Fc fusion protein market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, market revenue growth is expected to be limited to a certain extent by concerns regarding certain side effects of recombinant Eloctate with Fc fusion protein, which is used to treat hemophilia.

Growth Projections:

Global Fc fusion protein market revenue is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% and market size is expected to increase from USD 26.97 Billion in 2020 to USD 88.68 Billion in 2032. Market revenue growth is expected to be driven by rising demand for Fc fusion proteins in non-clinical applications and increased usage of Fc fusion proteins as drugs.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The global distribution network was interrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak. The COVID 19 pandemic has adversely affected the primary healthcare systems around the world, causing activities related to routine vaccines to be disrupted and noncommunicable diseases to be neglected, among others. However, increasing research and development initiatives to develop effective coronavirus vaccines using Fc fusion protein are expected to boost market growth going ahead.

Current Trends and Innovations:

A significant factor expected to generate growth opportunities in the Fc fusion protein market in the near future is government initiatives to develop fusion protein biosimilars. The US Food and Drug Administration created the Biologics Price Competition and Innovations Act (BPCIA) to streamline the approval of biosimilar and interchangeable biopharmaceuticals, which is expected to provide additional chronic disease treatment options, improve accessibility to life-saving drugs, and potentially lower healthcare costs by competition.

Check Discount on this Report at@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/816

Geographical Outlook:

The Asia Pacific Fc fusion proteins market revenue is expected to expand at a significantly robust CAGR over the forecast period, driven by rising awareness regarding the advantages of Fc fusion protein-based medicines in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 26.97 Billion CAGR (2021–2032) 10.5% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 88.68 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2021–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2021 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, Therapeutic Area, Application, End-Use, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Eli Lilly and Company, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and 3SBio Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Buy This Premium Report Now: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/816

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global Fc fusion protein market is fairly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized market players accounting for majority market revenue. Key players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective Fc fusion protein. Some major players operating in the global Fc fusion protein market are:

Sanofi S.A.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

Eli Lilly and Company

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bayer AG

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

3SBio Inc.

Strategic Development

In August 2020, Formation Biologics Inc., which is a protein engineering business specializing in biotherapeutics for cancer and fibrotic disorders was acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Bristol-Myers Squibb acquired Forbius' TGF-beta program, including the lead experimental option, AVID200, as part of the acquisition. Primarily, Bristol-Myers Squibb intends to focus on AVID200 R&D in cancer detection, with the possibility of broadening its application to other therapeutic areas such as fibrosis.

In July 2021, Amgen Inc. and Teneobio Inc. announced a deal in which Amgen would acquire Teneobio, which is a privately owned clinical-stage biotechnology firm focusing on a novel class of biologics known as Human Heavy-Chain Antibodies. Amgen's capabilities to develop advanced medicine in treating patients with severe diseases and commercialize best-in-class products will be strengthened by the acquisition of Teneobio.

To gain access to the complete research report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fc-fusion-protein-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global Fc Fusion Protein on the basis of type, therapeutic area, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032) Biosimilar Drugs Brands Drugs

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032) Eye Diseases Hemophilia Autoimmune Disease Diabetes Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032) In Vitro Immunohistochemistry Flow Cytometry Binding Assays Microarray Technologies In Vivo Bio-therapeutic Drugs

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032) Hospitals Ophthalmic Hospitals Oculoplastic Clinics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Microsurgical Instruments Market , By Product (Operating Microscopes, Micro Sutures, Micro Forceps, Microsurgery Needle Holders, Micro Scissors, and Others), By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market , By Disease Type (Systemic Autoimmune Disease and Localized Autoimmune Disease), By Test Type, By End-Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Neuroendoscopy Market , By Application (Transnasal Neuroendoscopy and Other), By Product Type (Rigid Neuroendoscopes and Other), By Usage (Reusable and Other), By Patient Age, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Elastography Imaging Market , By Modality (Ultrasound Elastography, Magnetic Resonance Elastography), By Application (Radiology, Cardiology, Urology, Vascular, Obstetrics), By End-use (Hospitals, ASCs), By Region Forecast to 2032

Over The Counter Tests Market , By Technology (Lateral Flow Assays, Immunoassays, Dipsticks), By Product (Infectious Disease Tests, Glucose Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy and Fertility Tests), By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors. For more information, visit

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Fc Fusion Protein Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights