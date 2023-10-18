Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Plan

Oslo, 18 October 2023 - Employees of Adevinta ASA have on the 16 of October 2023 purchased 52,081 Adevinta shares through a broker on the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of Adevinta’s employee share purchase plans at an average share price of NOK 108.49 per share. The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transactions are related to the third enrollment window in the Adevinta Share Purchase Plan for 2023, and based on savings made during July, August and September 2023.

The transactions included primary insiders in Adevinta ASA. The notifications of the transaction are attached to this press release in accordance with MAR regulation.

The purpose of Adevinta’s employee share purchase plan is to motivate and retain employees as well as to increase the interest in Adevinta’s result and performance through owning Adevinta shares. After two years of ownership, the company will allocate one bonus share for every share bought in connection with this offer. For more information on the Adevinta employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 17 June 2019.

This information has been submitted in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 5‑12.





IR contact

Marie de Scobiac

Head of Investor Relations

Anne-Sophie Jugean

Investor Relations Manager

ir@adevinta.com





