United States Upholstered Furniture Market Report 2023-2024 with Mapping Locations of Key Upholstered Furniture Manufacturers

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Upholstered Furniture Market in the United States" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report offers industry stakeholders, businesses, and investors a valuable resource for understanding the evolving dynamics of the North American upholstered furniture market, with a specific focus on the United States. It equips them with the insights needed to make informed decisions and navigate the challenges and opportunities in this sector.

The report analyses the upholstered furniture sector in North America (Canada, Mexico, and the United States) focusing on the US market, and providing data and trends for the upholstered furniture production and consumption, imports and exports (time series 2017-2022), the competitive landscape, market shares of the leading manufacturers, prices and the analysis of the distribution channels. Furthermore, it provides market forecasts for the closing of 2023 and 2024.

The report covers the following key areas:

Market Performance: It provides an overview of the market's value up to 2022 and forecasts its trajectory for 2023 and 2024.

Competitive Landscape: The report analyzes the competitive landscape, examining aspects such as market concentration, company dimensions, and manufacturing locations.

Material Breakdown: It delves into production breakdown by covering material, including leather, fabric, and others.

Leading Manufacturers: The report presents sales data and estimates market shares of the top upholstered furniture manufacturers, offering concise profiles of the industry's major players.

International Trade: In-depth insights into international trade, including imports and exports by country and geographical areas of origin/destination.

Demand Factors: The report explores demand determinants and essential economic indicators shaping the market.

In addition to the above, the report places special emphasis on the United States, offering the following insights:

Foreign Market Presence: It provides information about foreign companies operating in the US market, including their market shares.

Distribution Channels: Insights into the distribution channels employed by major foreign players, particularly Chinese and European companies, within the US market.

Retail Market Dynamics: An examination of the retail upholstered furniture market from 2017 to 2022, including a breakdown by motion and stationary furniture.

Distribution System Analysis: A detailed analysis of the distribution system, including geographical areas and cities served.

Statewise Sales: Information on upholstered furniture sales at the state level within the United States.

Retailers and Brands: A look at the primary distribution channels and short profiles of leading retailers, along with a study of brand price positioning.

Key Topics Covered:

1. OVERVIEW OF NORTH AMERICAN UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE MARKET

1.1 Market evolution and figures by country: Canada, Mexico and the United States

Production, consumption, international trade and openness of the upholstered furniture market in North America and by Country

1.2 Trade balance and trading partners: Exports, imports, and trade balance by country

1.3 Production breakdown by covering material: leather, fabric and other

1.4 Competitive landscape: the leading manufacturers of upholstered furniture in North America by revenues and short profiles

1.5 Manufacturing presence:plants locations of leading upholstered furniture manufacturers

1.6 Leading companies in North America and their market share

1.7 Current trends and forecasts for 2023 and 2024: Upholstered furniture consumption, GDP and residential investments forecasts for 2023 and 2024 by country

2. UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE IN THE UNITED STATES

2.1 The upholstered furniture sector in the US: basic data. 2017-2022

2.2 Production breakdown by upholstered furniture covering material in the US: leather, fabric and other

2.3 Competition: the leading manufacturers of upholstered furniture in the US, Market shares, Foreign companies active in the United States

International upholstered furniture companies exporting to the United States

Distribution channels in selected international upholstered furniture companies exporting to the United States

Short profiles of the leading Chinese manufacturers operating in the US market

Insights on the distribution channels of leading European players in the US market

2.4 US Upholstered furniture Market

The US Upholstered furniture market at retail prices

Price segmentation and Price positioning

The consumer preferences

Recliner/Motion and stationary upholstered furniture. Market breakdown by product type and players

2.5 Distribution of upholstered furniture in the United States

Geographical areas and cities

Sales of upholstered furniture by state

Market breakdown by distribution channel. Top furniture retailers sales and number of stores; Short profiles of leading furniture retailers

2.6 International trade. Exports and Imports of upholstered furniture from and to the US

2.7 Demand determinants: Economic indicators, Constructions.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

American Leather Holdings

Ashley Furniture

Ekornes

Ethan Allen

Flexsteel

Halo Asia

HHC (MotoMotion)

HM Richards

HTL International

Jackson Furniture

Jason Furniture-Kuka

La-Z-Boy

Lexington Home Brands

Lovesac

Man Wah Holdings

Natuzzi

Roche Bobois

Shane Global Holding

Southern Furniture

Trayton Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k0w384

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment