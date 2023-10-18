Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 18 October 2023 at 18:30 EEST



Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Erik William Tahkola

_____________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Erik William Tahkola

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Talenom Oyj

LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 41038/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-10-16

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000153580

Nature of transaction: GIFT,DONATION OR INHERITANCE (RECEIVED)

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20000 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 20000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR