Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 18 October 2023 at 18:30 EEST
Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Harri Tahkola
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Harri Tahkola
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Talenom Oyj
LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 41018/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-10-16
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000153580
Nature of transaction: GIFT,DONATION OR INHERITANCE (MADE)
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20000 Unit price: 0 EUR
(2): Volume: 20000 Unit price: 0 EUR
(3): Volume: 20000 Unit price: 0 EUR
(4): Volume: 20000 Unit price: 0 EUR
(5): Volume: 20000 Unit price: 0 EUR
(6): Volume: 20000 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (6):
Volume: 120000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR