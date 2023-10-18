Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (CMP) Testing Market Overview 2023-2027: Estimated Market Size, Major Driver And Key Segments As Per The Business Research Company's Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (CMP) Testing Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (CMP) Testing Global Market Report 2023, the comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP) testing market is on an upward trajectory. With an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%, the global market is set to reach $15.61 billion in 2023 and is projected to soar to $21.25 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 8%. This report delves deep into the world of CMP testing, exploring the factors driving its expansion and the innovations shaping the industry.



Driving Growth: Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Diabetes

The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes is on the rise, paving the way for the CMP testing market's remarkable growth. Cardiovascular disorders, often linked to atherosclerosis, pose significant health risks by affecting the heart and blood vessels. Diabetes, a condition marked by elevated blood glucose levels, can be detected using comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP) blood tests. For example, in 2020, the British Heart Foundation reported an increase in all heart and circulatory diseases to 168,319 cases, up from 163,888. These statistics underscore the critical role of CMP testing in addressing these health challenges.

Industry Leaders at the Forefront of Technological Advancements

Technological innovations, particularly in the realm of CMP testing, are gaining momentum. Leading companies in the field are actively developing new technologies to remain competitive. HealthifyMe, for instance, introduced the HealthifyPro plan in April 2022, which incorporates a metabolic panel based on a blood test measuring over 80 different factors. This innovative approach combines biosensor systems, smart scales, health coaches, AI assistants, and metabolic panels to provide a personalized health tracking solution, integrating data on glucose patterns, food consumption, and exercise behaviors. These advances are indicative of the industry's commitment to technological progress.

Regional Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Growing Rapidly

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the CMP testing market. However, the global market is characterized by its diverse geographical reach, with Asia-Pacific expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The CMP testing market is segmented into three categories:

By Disease: Kidney Disease, Liver Disease, Diabetes, Other Diseases By Test Type: Proteins, Electrolytes, Kidney Tests, Liver Functional Tests, Glucose By End User: Laboratories, Point Of Care (PoC)





The Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (CMP) Testing Global Market Report 2023 is an indispensable resource for industry players, healthcare professionals, and investors. As the market experiences significant growth due to the escalating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, understanding its dynamics, technological trends, and regional variations is crucial. This report equips stakeholders with the insights necessary to make informed decisions and actively contribute to the advancement of healthcare through CMP testing.

Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (CMP) Testing Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP) testing market size, comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP) testing market segments, comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP) testing market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors' market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

