Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS)

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Altice USA, Inc. (“Altice USA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ATUS). The investigation concerns whether Altice USA and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On July 25, 2023, media outlets reported that Altice USA co-founder and former Chief Operating Officer Armando Pereira had been placed under house arrest in Portugal in connection with an investigation into alleged corruption, tax fraud, and money laundering at Altice Portugal. On this news, the price of Altice USA shares declined by $0.25 per share, or approximately 7.25%, from $3.45 per share to close at $3.20 on July 25, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Altice USA securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: https://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180

https://www.kmllp.com

investigations@kmllp.com