INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Investors in Masimo Corporation (MASI) and Origin Materials, Inc. (ORGN), and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of investors in securities of Masimo Corporation and Origin Materials, Inc. Investors have until the deadlines below to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuits. Additional information about each case can be found at the links provided below.



Masimo Corporation (“Masimo”) (NASDAQ: MASI)

Class Period: February 28, 2023 through July 17, 2023

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2023

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Masimo “provided investors with material information concerning Masimo’s revenue and sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and expected revenue for the full-year 2023,” while failing to disclose “material information concerning Defendants’ inability to accurately project sales and revenue.”

For additional information on the Masimo lawsuit, please visit this website.

Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin”) (NASDAQ: ORGN)

Class Period: February 23, 2023 through August 9, 2023

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2023

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that: (i) Origin would not be able to meet its previously announced timeline for the construction of the Origin 2 plant; (ii) demand for its paraxylene product had dropped such that it would not be the production focus of Origin 2; (iii) Origin could not construct Origin 2 at its previously disclosed cost; (iv) Origin could not construct Origin 2 at the scale it had previously identified; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about Origin’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For additional information on the Origin lawsuit, please visit this website.

