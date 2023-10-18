Redwood Living, Inc. to open first Nebraska apartment neighborhood

Independence, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio-based owner and developer of single-story apartment homes, Redwood Living, Inc., will welcome residents to its first neighborhood in Nebraska by early 2024.

Construction is underway for Redwood Bellevue South 25th Street, a brand-new neighborhood that will feature 131 single-story apartment homes ranging in size from 1,294-1,620 square feet. Monthly rent will start at $1,799.

“The greater Omaha area, including Bellevue, is a dynamic growth market with Midwestern values and I am excited Redwood will be part of the next chapter in its success story,” said Paul DeKruiff, vice president of acquisitions at Redwood. “For more than 30 years, Redwood has thrived in suburban markets similar to those we will pursue throughout Nebraska. Residents appreciate the ability to rent an apartment that feels more like home, and we are confident that people across the Cornhusker State will quickly embrace everything that makes a Redwood Neighborhood so remarkable.”

Redwood’s signature design offers the feel of a single-family home, thanks to its single-story open floor plans, attached garages and private entrances with individual street addresses. Each of the four different floor plans available at Redwood Bellevue South 25th Street will include two bedrooms and two bathrooms along with a two-car attached garage.

Residents can also expect:

Spacious, eat-in kitchens with large pantries and extra storage space

Open floor plans

Large closets

Washer and dryer hookups

Full-size appliances

Vaulted ceilings

Upgraded finishes and features

Pet-friendly accommodations (residents are allowed up to three pets)

Green-centric neighborhood setting

Extra living space that can be utilized based on lifestyle needs, such as a home office or personal gym

Flexible lease terms

In-person, virtual and self-guided touring options

An attentive, on-site property management and maintenance team

Redwood Bellevue South 25th Street is located at 10574 South 25th Street, a nearly 27-acre property southeast of South 25th Street and Cornhusker Road. The neighborhood is just 11 minutes from downtown Omaha and 19 minutes to Eppley Airfield.

“Redwood has tracked the explosive growth along the HWY 370 corridor to the south, and found this site has a great location between downtown Omaha and the suburban growth corridor of HWY 370,” said Kevin Kwiatkowski, executive vice president of acquisitions and construction at Redwood. “Plus, with its close proximity to downtown Omaha, residents can enjoy all the cultural amenities of a big city within a short drive.”

Redwood in Nebraska

Looking ahead, Redwood is eyeing major expansion across the region.

“With three neighborhoods under construction now, we see the potential for a total of six Redwood Apartment Neighborhoods across Omaha in the coming years,” Kwiatkowski said. “We look forward to sharing details about our next two Omaha-area locations in the near future.”

Redwood has developed 16,000+ single-story apartment homes and manages 150 neighborhoods throughout the Midwest and Carolinas.

####

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky. In early 2024, Redwood will welcome its first neighborhood in Nebraska. The success of Redwood's approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

