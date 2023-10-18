ZoomRx Launches the Ferma Engine: Revolutionizing Custom AI Solutions for Pharma & Biotech

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ZoomRx, a pioneering force in technological solutions for the life sciences sector, announced the launch of their latest innovation: the Ferma Engine. This groundbreaking platform serves as both an incubator and innovation hub for pharma and biotech professionals to build their own generative AI solutions.



At its core, the Ferma Engine is a testament to ZoomRx's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve in the life sciences realm. By acting as a vehicle for custom applications, the Ferma Engine is set to disrupt the way life sciences professionals access, analyze, and leverage data.

"The Ferma Engine is more than just a product; it's a paradigm shift," stated Vivekanandan Mathivanan, an Associate Director at ZoomRx and the visionary behind the Ferma Engine. "With the Ferma Engine, we're helping life sciences companies create AI-driven tools tailored to their unique challenges and objectives."

Some standout features and benefits of the Ferma Engine include:

Data Integrity : With a foundation built on privacy, security, and control, the Ferma Engine ensures your sensitive information remains uncompromised.

: With a foundation built on privacy, security, and control, the Ferma Engine ensures your sensitive information remains uncompromised. Customization : The Ferma Engine thrives on customization, enabling a seamless transition from your specific problem to an AI-powered application.

: The Ferma Engine thrives on customization, enabling a seamless transition from your specific problem to an AI-powered application. Life Sciences Context: Anchored by a sophisticated knowledge graph and life sciences fine-tuning, Ferma’s AI understands the nuanced intricacies of the pharma landscape.



"We're inviting the entire pharma community to co-create the future of AI in our industry," remarked Andrew Yukawa, Product Manager of the Ferma Engine. "Our collaboration with professionals at the grassroots level ensures that the Ferma Engine remains attuned to their real-world needs."

ZoomRx's Ferma Engine is now available for partnerships and pilot projects. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit ferma.ai or contact andrew.yukawa@zoomrx.com.

About ZoomRx

ZoomRx is a leading life sciences solutions provider relied on by 17 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical firms. Our technology and expertise enable clients to better understand healthcare providers, patients, and other key stakeholders.

Through visionary creativity, proprietary technology, and an expert consulting team, ZoomRx provides valuable insights and solutions that enable clients to optimize the effectiveness of their operations, drive growth, and create lifechanging and lifesaving therapies.