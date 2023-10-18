Arizona Moving Association Welcomes A1 Auto Transport as Part of Its Prestigious List

Seacliff, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacliff, California -

A1 Auto Transport Inc., a car shipping company based in Aptos, CA, is proud to announce they have been accepted as member of the prestigious Arizona Moving Association. All members of this organization are all moving and storage companies and moving industry suppliers in Arizona and are committed to follow the organization’s code of ethics. Membership in this organization offers several advantages, such as the ability to network and build relationships with legit moving companies in Arizona and peace of mind of clients.

The code of ethics of Arizona Moving Association includes commitment to operate the business within the minimum operations the organization has established and having all the required insurance, licensing, and registration. It also includes handling clients’ property with the best care, maintaining all facilities and equipment to ensure safety, fulfilling commitments to clients to the best of their ability, and more.

A spokesperson for A1 Auto Transport says, “Our membership with the Arizona Moving Association highlights our commitment to delivering high quality car moving services. It has always been our focus to offer hassle-free car shipping services. We offer a number of alternatives for our clients. As a leader in the car shipping industry, we can provide door-to-door, terminal-to-terminal, and open-air, enclosed transport car shipping services. Furthermore, we offer high-end and luxury car moving services for vehicles that have to be carefully handed.”

The advantages of being a member of the Arizona Moving Association include the possibility of networking with other moving companies; ensuring clients’ peace of mind; access to vendors that provide exclusive association discounts; getting answers to questions regarding moving in Arizona; meetings where industry members offer presentations; advice and training regarding operations and moving procedures; community involvement via group association events; and opportunity to enhance the moving industry regulations in Arizona.

The standard types of car shipping services offered by A1 Auto Transport include: open-air auto transport; door-to-door auto transport; enclosed transport; luxury, exotic and high-end auto transport; electric vehicle shipping; and terminal-to-terminal services. They want to point out that knowing the differences between the various options is vital to ensuring one will get exactly what is required at the best possible rate. Open-air car shipping means the vehicle will be loaded onto a carrier along with other vehicles. This type of car transport is the most frequently used type of transporting a vehicle. However, there is the issue of the car being exposed to the elements. If this is a concern, the enclosed auto transport may be a better alternative.

Established in 1988, A-1 Auto Transport, which was founded by Tony Taylor, has developed the reputation of being a top-notch car shipping company. They started their operations by offering a 24 hour emergency shipping and roadside assistance service with just one single tow truck in Watsonville, CA. The company continued to expand and currently owns a fleet of trucks operating from over 40 terminal facilities across the US. The company had acquired its first auto transport carrier in 1992, and this has grown into a fleet of more than 50 carriers who transport vehicles across the United States. In 1998, the demand for the company’s services exceeded their capacity, which motivated them to launch the brokering component of the business by using their knowledge about the industry and the partnerships they have developed with dependable companies throughout the years.

Tony Taylor says, “As one of the largest US-based worldwide auto shippers and movers in the industry with offices in major cities across the country, we know how to navigate the process, making it as easy as possible for you. It’s about more than just shipping for us. As industry experts, we are dedicated to providing you with all the information you need, getting you the best possible price, and we work hard to leave a positive impact on the communities we work with.”

Those who are looking for a car shipping company can visit the A1 Auto Transport website at www.a1autotransport.com or contact them through the telephone or by email.

