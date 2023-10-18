18 October 2023
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)
Purchase of shares for cancellation
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 18 October 2023 the Company purchased 181,957 ordinary shares at a price of 42.58 pence per share for cancellation.
Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 327,349,739 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.
The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.
END
|JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe
|HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 832 3877
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31