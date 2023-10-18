18 October 2023

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 18 October 2023 the Company purchased 181,957 ordinary shares at a price of 42.58 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 327,349,739 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.

END

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan Fadil

Uloma Adighibe HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 203 893 1005

+44 203 832 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31