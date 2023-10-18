Quadient SA :Availability of the 2023 half-year financial report

Quadient: Availability of
the 2023 half-year financial report
Paris, 18 October 2023,
Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) announces that it has filed its 2023 half-year financial report on 18 October 2023.
It can be viewed and downloaded at the following address: 2023 half-year financial report, in the “Publications / Financial Reports” section of Quadient’ Investor Relations website (https://invest.quadient.com/en-US), as well as on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).
