Foundry for AI by Rackspace Partners with Straits Interactive to Launch AI Data Protection Officer on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT)— a leading end-to-end, hybrid multicloud technology solutions company, has partnered with Straits Interactive, a leader in data protection and governance as-a-service, to create an AI Data Protection Officer (DPO) Assistant with Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR™) on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. The driving force behind the collaboration is to promote the responsible use of AI by leveraging Rackspace Technology's multicloud solutions integrated with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Generative Service.



Straits Interactive and Rackspace Technology will offer joint solutions that include AI-enabled multicloud solutions integrating Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Microsoft Purview for data governance as part of its Capabara Capability-as-a-Service platform services. These solutions will enable organizations to harness generative AI for business transformation.

The AI DPO Assistant, one of the first in the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region, is a chatbot powered by generative AI as part of Straits Interactive's suite of services within Capabara, The Capabara platform is a proprietary Capability-as-a-Service that offers a comprehensive solution for organizations to develop, govern, and manage digital transformation goals while ensuring the safe and responsible use of generative AI.

"Straits Interactive is proud to partner with Rackspace and Microsoft in our aim to accelerate the adoption of generative AI for small and medium enterprise subject matter experts. The Capabara platform and the AI Assistant chatbot transform and optimize Straits' efficiency and productivity, and we are excited to share this technology," said Kevin Shepherdson, CEO of Straits Interactive. "Rackspace Technology's secure multicloud solutions and Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service align with our goal to empower organizations of all sizes to create value with generative AI while balancing it with managing risks and constraints, safeguarding their data, and maintaining compliance."

The AI DPO Assistant chatbot guides organizations, especially SMEs, in data governance and navigating data protection requirements. Built on the Microsoft Azure Open AI Service, the chatbot securely stores data in a multicloud environment by Rackspace Technology. The AI DPO Assistant will:

Enable clients and service providers to efficiently query industry best practices and procedures in multiple jurisdictions. It will also allow governance teams to securely upload their Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance (GRMC) documents and provide self-help assistance to employees across the organization.



Collaborate with consultants from Straits Interactive to operationally comply with data protection requirements, which consider bespoke company policies, associated risks, and recommended operational controls.



Leverage generative AI capabilities to create customized in-house Generative AI apps using Straits Interactive AI Capability tools, including tabletop exercises for breach scenarios, self-learning compliance modules, assessment questions, and more.



"Straits Interactive required an AI solution that could understand queries in natural language and provide concise, accurate responses, allowing employees to access data privacy information instantly," said Srini Koushik, President of Technology and Sustainability, Rackspace Technology. "From understanding region-specific privacy laws to the differences between regulations in different countries, this shift from manual processes to an AI-driven solution led to a significant leap in efficiency. Developing the new AI DPO Assistant on Microsoft's OpenAI Service with FAIR will improve sustainable data governance."

"Utilizing Rackspace's IP in the generative AI and FAIR offering, Rackspace gathered specific requirements from Straits Interactive to propose a multi-phase approach that facilitated a prompt demo for stakeholders, satisfying short-term needs and a productized solution for long-term customer needs," said Kevin Shepherdson, CEO of Straits Interactive. "By implementing a responsible OpenAI framework alongside IaC and CI/CD frameworks, Rackspace ensured faster iterations of the productized solution, optimizing efficiency and effectiveness."

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end hybrid multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

About Straits Interactive

Straits Interactive delivers sustainable data governance solutions that help organizations create trust in today's data-driven world. As trusted advisors to SMEs, MNCs, and data protection authorities in the region, we provide comprehensive competency, consulting, and capability roadmaps in data protection and governance. We partner with top universities in the region and international certification bodies to offer advanced diplomas, degrees, and certification courses. Today, we offer our own line of software, digital content, and more than 40 courses covering data protection, data governance, and Generative AI.

Our Capabara capability-as-a-service platform, combined with our hands-on advisory services and 40+ training courses, helps organizations develop, manage, and govern their digitalization and innovation objectives. In 2023, ten years after its founding, Straits Interactive was honored as one of the top ten "Outstanding and Promising Startups" at the inaugural Action Community for Entrepreneurship (ACE) Startup Awards, an unprecedented national accolade celebrating exceptional startups in Singapore.

