Whey Protein Ingredients Market Size, Dynamics: Setting the Stage for USD 12.2 Billion in 2032 with a 6.5% CAGR

Newark, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 6.5 billion whey protein ingredients market will reach USD 12.2 billion by 2032. Whey proteins are a liquid that is produced as a byproduct of cheese making. Whey protein is high in protein, which is made up of important amino acids and immunoglobins, and it has various benefits such as aiding weight loss, lowering blood pressure, and lowering cholesterol. Whey protein is used in a variety of goods, including nutritional foods and beverages, as well as feed applications. Its low calorie, low lactose content, and immunity-boosting effects make it popular. Concentrates, isolates, and hydrolysates are important forms of whey protein. According to the World Bank research, urbanisation and income growth lead to dietary change and health and nutrition risks. This shift can help to enhance nutritional balance by increasing protein and micronutrient intake.



Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to have the essential whey protein ingredients market share. Whey protein encourages muscle growth and repair, lowers inflammation and soreness, and enhances general health and well-being, all of which contribute to peak sports performance. These features, combined with the other enhanced benefits of whey protein, have increased its demand, assisting the market's growth. Furthermore, the post-pandemic era saw an increase in demand for various virtual classes for physical activities such as yoga, aerobics, Zumba, and so on, owing to increased knowledge about the impact of fitness on overall health.



The whey protein concentrate segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 2.06 billion. These concentrates are used to add protein to infant formula and food products. When WPC is heated and dissolved in water, it exhibits a gelling capability that is useful in meat and nutritional applications. These characteristics are expected to contribute to segment growth.



The sports nutrition segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 2.40 billion. The younger generation in India is becoming more interested in sports and fitness activities, which is driving up demand for sports nutrition. Furthermore, sports drinks containing whey protein have gained popularity in recent years.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Increasing Adoption



Whey protein consumption has increased due to the growing population and rising per capita income of consumers. Furthermore, investments by private firms and rising industries such as sports, food, and beverages for good nutrition are propelling the global whey protein ingredients market. Whey protein components are widely utilised in sports nutrition since it is critical to maintain a balanced, healthy diet in order to stay fit and active on the pitch.



Restraint: Regulatory Issues



Undefined regulatory standards, fluctuating milk costs, and challenges connected with an increase in the number of diseases among animals are some of the significant factors expected to impede market growth during the forecast period.



Opportunity: Good for Cancer Patients



Weight loss, protein-calorie malnutrition, and muscle loss are all possibilities. In this instance, consuming whey protein is a fantastic option for cancer patients. Furthermore, because these proteins are easily digestible, it improves digestion. These characteristics are projected to drive market expansion in the next years. Whey protein's skin-hydrating and hair-conditioning characteristics make it an important ingredient in the development of personal care products such as skincare and hair care products. The growth of e-commerce, as well as the increasing number of working women, are both contributing to the market growth.



Challenge: Undesirable Effects



Over the forecast period, undesirable effects from adoption of whey protein will likely slow market growth.



Some of the major players operating in the whey protein ingredients market are:



● Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.

● Saputo Inc.

● Glanbia plc

● Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

● Arla Foods

● Alpavit

● Wheyco GmbH

● Milk Specialties

● Carbery Group

● LACTALIS Ingredients

● Olam International

● Davisco Foods International, Inc.

● Milkaut SA

● Leprino Foods Company



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type:



● Whey Protein Concentrate

● Whey Protein Isolate

● Hydrolyzed Whey Protein



By Application:



● Bakery And Confectionery

● Dairy Products

● Frozen Foods

● Sports Nutrition

● Beverages

● Meat Products

● Medicine

● Others



About the report:



The global whey protein ingredients market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



