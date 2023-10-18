Toll Brothers Opens Phase II at Preserve at San Tan Community in Arizona

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated grand opening of Phase II at its Preserve at San Tan community in Arizona. This exclusive luxury resort-style community is situated in the Southeast Valley, with stunning views of San Tan Mountain range, and offering a diverse selection of new home options. Home buyers are invited to visit the three Toll Brothers Sales Centers and tour eight professionally designed model homes in San Tan Valley.



Preserve at San Tan is a premier community offering three collections of one- and two-story single-family homes ranging from 1,672 to 4,093+ square feet and priced from the upper $400,000s. This community showcases 15 home designs offering open floor plans with versatile home offices, second-floor lofts, attached guest casitas, 2- to 4-car garages, and indoor/outdoor living features. The homes offer a diverse range of architectural styles, with choices ranging from Farmhouse, Craftsman, Modern, Spanish, Contemporary Farmhouse, and Prairie exteriors.





“We’re excited to introduce Phase II at Preserve at San Tan, which represents Toll Brothers’ unwavering commitment to the luxury living experience that we’re known for,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. “The homes at Preserve at San Tan are crafted with the exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and value that define Toll Brothers. With a wide array of included features, unparalleled personalization options through our Design Studio, and a diverse range of home designs to meet various needs, we are proud to offer the epitome of luxury living in our brand-new phase at Preserve at San Tan.”

Conveniently located just south of shopping, dining, recreational activities, and more, this community offers a perfect balance between serene living and access to everyday necessities. Residents of The Preserve at San Tan will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of community amenities, including a dog park, basketball courts, bocce courts, disc golf facilities, and a butterfly park. These amenities are all designed to promote outdoor living, fostering a sense of community and well-being.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Prospective home buyers are invited to visit the three Sales Centers and tour the eight Toll Brothers model homes in San Tan Valley. For more information on Preserve at San Tan and Toll Brothers communities throughout Arizona, call 844-836-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/AZ.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

