Mablink Bioscience Enters an Agreement to be Acquired by Lilly

The pending acquisition reflects the potential of Mablink’s existing pipeline and proprietary PSARLink™ technology for development of additional drug conjugates.

Lyon, France – October 18, 2023 - Mablink Bioscience (“Mablink”), a pre-clinical biotechnology company pioneering the development of next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) via its PSARLink™ proprietary platform, today announced an agreement to be acquired by Eli Lilly and Company (“Lilly”).

PSARlink™, an innovative hydrophilic linker using a polysarcosine arm, holds potential for broadening the therapeutic index of ADCs to unleash their full therapeutic impact.

Jean-Guillaume Lafay, Mablink’s Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Mablink’s agreement to be acquired by Lilly is a strong endorsement of our approach, our technology and our team. The values we share with Lilly, and our combined expertise are also a unique opportunity to leverage Mablink’s capabilities and endeavors to potentially bring transformative therapies to cancer patients with high unmet medical needs. Our thanks go to all inside and outside Mablink who have supported our efforts and development since inception.”

The transaction is subject to approval from the French Ministry of the Economy.

About PSARlink™

PSARlink™ linkers chemically and physically link an antibody and a chosen cytotoxic molecule to selectively deliver the payload to tumor cells. PSARlink™'s unique structure "masks" the cytotoxic molecules, especially hydrophobic compounds, enabling them to stay longer in the body to facilitate tumor cell killing. PSARlink™-based ADCs have also demonstrated an improved therapeutic index in animal models.

About Mablink Bioscience

Mablink Bioscience is a biotechnology company developing the next generation of an emerging class of cancer drugs called antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Mablink’s patented hydrophilic drug-linker technology, PSARLink™, enables the design of homogeneous, plasma- stable, next generation ADCs with high DAR (drug-to-antibody ratio) while maintaining excellent pharmacological properties and tolerability. Mablink was funded by a seed round led by Elaia Partners in 2021, along with UI Investissement (advised by Mérieux Equity Partners) and Relyens Innovation Santé (advised by Turenne Capital), and a series A financing led by Sofinnova Partners and Mérieux Equity Partners in July 2022.

For more information, please visit https://mablink.com

Press Contacts:

Lilly:

Lauren Cohen

617.678.2067

lcohen@loxooncology.com

Attachment