Banner Corporation Reports Net Income of $45.9 Million, or $1.33 Per Diluted Share, for Third Quarter 2023; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.48 Per Share

WALLA WALLA, Wash., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: BANR) (“Banner”), the parent company of Banner Bank, today reported net income of $45.9 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, a 16% increase compared to $39.6 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the preceding quarter and a 7% decrease compared to $49.1 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. Net interest income was $141.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $142.5 million in the preceding quarter and $146.4 million in the third quarter a year ago. The decrease in net interest income compared to the preceding and prior year quarters reflects an increase in funding costs, partially offset by an increase in yields on earning assets. Banner’s third quarter 2023 results include a $2.0 million provision for credit losses, compared to a $6.8 million provision for credit losses in the preceding quarter and a $6.1 million provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2022. Net income was $141.0 million, or $4.09 per diluted share, for both the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. Banner’s results for the first nine months of 2023 include an $8.3 million provision for credit losses, compared to a $3.7 million provision for credit losses the same period in 2022.
Banner announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share. The dividend will be payable November 13, 2023, to common shareholders of record on November 3, 2023.
“Our super community bank business model, which emphasizes a moderate risk profile and strong relationship banking, continues to serve us well and we are well positioned to manage the uncertainties of these economic times,” said Mark Grescovich, President and CEO. “Our performance for the third quarter of 2023 benefited from loan growth and higher yields on interest-earning assets. However, the higher interest rate environment and its effect on funding costs resulted in moderate compression in our net interest margin during the quarter. Due to solid loan growth, we continue to build reserves while maintaining very strong credit quality metrics. Our continued focus on growing client relationships is serving us well, with core deposits representing 89% of total deposits at quarter end. Banner’s overarching goals continue to be to do the right thing for our clients, communities, colleagues, company and shareholders; and to provide a consistent and reliable source of commerce and capital through all economic cycles and change events,” concluded Grescovich.
At September 30, 2023, Banner, on a consolidated basis, had $15.51 billion in assets, $10.46 billion in net loans and $13.17 billion in deposits. Banner operates 135 full service branch offices, including branches located in eight of the top 20 largest western Metropolitan Statistical Areas by population.
Third Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Revenues increased 2% to $154.4 million, compared to $150.9 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased 5% compared to $162.0 million in the third quarter a year ago.
- Adjusted revenue* (the total of net interest income and total non-interest income adjusted for the net gain or loss on the sale of securities and the net change in valuation of financial instruments) was $157.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $158.6 million in the preceding quarter and $161.5 million in the third quarter a year ago.
- Net interest income decreased 1% to $141.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $142.5 million in the preceding quarter and decreased 3% compared to $146.4 million in the third quarter a year ago.
- Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.93%, compared to 4.00% in the preceding quarter and 3.85% in the third quarter a year ago.
- Mortgage banking operations revenue increased to $2.0 million, compared to $1.7 million in the preceding quarter, and compared to $105,000 in the third quarter a year ago.
- Return on average assets was 1.17%, compared to 1.02% in the preceding quarter and 1.18% in the third quarter a year ago.
- Net loans receivable increased 1% to $10.46 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $10.33 billion at June 30, 2023, and increased 8% compared to $9.69 billion at September 30, 2022.
- Non-performing assets decreased to $26.8 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at September 30, 2023, compared to $28.7 million, or 0.18% of total assets at June 30, 2023, and increased compared to $15.6 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at September 30, 2022.
- The allowance for credit losses - loans was $147.0 million, or 1.38% of total loans receivable, as of September 30, 2023, compared to $144.7 million, or 1.38% of total loans receivable as of June 30, 2023 and $135.9 million, or 1.38% of total loans receivable as of September 30, 2022.
- Total deposits increased to $13.17 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $13.10 billion at June 30, 2023, and decreased compared to $14.23 billion at September 30, 2022.
- Core deposits (non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts) decreased to $11.72 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $11.74 billion at June 30, 2023 and $13.51 billion at September 30, 2022. Core deposits represented 89% of total deposits at September 30, 2023.
- Banner Bank’s estimated uninsured deposits were approximately 31% of total deposits at both September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023.
- Banner Bank’s estimated uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized public deposits and affiliate deposits, were approximately 28% of total deposits at both September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023.
- Available borrowing capacity was $4.62 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $4.02 billion at June 30, 2023.
- On-balance sheet liquidity was $2.86 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $3.07 billion at June 30, 2023.
- Dividends paid to shareholders were $0.48 per share in the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
- Common shareholders’ equity per share decreased 1% to $44.27 at September 30, 2023, compared to $44.91 at the preceding quarter end, and increased 7% from $41.20 at September 30, 2022.
- Tangible common shareholders’ equity per share* decreased 2% to $33.22 at September 30, 2023, compared to $33.83 at the preceding quarter end, and increased 11% from $29.97 at September 30, 2022.
*Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) measure; See, “Additional Financial Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on the final two pages of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
Income Statement Review
Net interest income was $141.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $142.5 million in the preceding quarter and $146.4 million in the third quarter a year ago. Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.93% for the third quarter of 2023, a seven basis-point decrease compared to 4.00% in the preceding quarter and an eight basis-point increase compared to 3.85% in the third quarter a year ago. Net interest margin for the current quarter was impacted by an increase in funding costs due to an increase in the mix of higher cost retail CDs and the lag effect of prior market rate increases on current period deposit costs, partially offset by a decrease in FHLB advances and increased yields on loans due to the rising interest rates during the quarter.
Average yields on interest-earning assets increased 14 basis points to 4.94% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 4.80% for the preceding quarter and increased 97 basis points compared to 3.97% in the third quarter a year ago. Since March 2022, in response to inflation, the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve System has increased the target range for the federal funds rate by 525 basis points, including 25 basis points during the third quarter of 2023, to a range of 5.25% to 5.50%. The increase in average yields on interest-earning assets during the current quarter reflects the benefit of variable rate interest-earning assets repricing higher, as well as new loans being originated at higher interest rates. Average loan yields increased 14 basis points to 5.65% compared to 5.51% in the preceding quarter and increased 83 basis points compared to 4.82% in the third quarter a year ago. The increase in average loan yields during the current quarter compared to the preceding and prior year quarters was primarily the result of rising interest rates and the lag effect of some adjustable-rate loans repricing for the first time since the start of the rising rate environment. Total deposit costs were 0.94% in the third quarter of 2023, which was a 30 basis-point increase compared to the preceding quarter and an 87 basis-point increase compared to the third quarter a year ago. The increase in the costs of deposits was due to an increase in the mix of higher cost retail CDs as well as a larger percentage of core deposits being in interest bearing accounts. The average rate paid on FHLB advances was 5.50% in the third quarter of 2023, which was a 21 basis-point increase compared to 5.29% in the preceding quarter. There were no FHLB advances during the third quarter a year ago. The average rate paid on other borrowings in the third quarter of 2023 was 2.24%, which was a 60 basis-point increase compared to 1.64% in the preceding quarter and a 211 basis-point increase compared to 0.13% in the third quarter a year ago. The total cost of funding liabilities was 1.08% during the third quarter of 2023, a 22 basis-point increase compared to 0.86% in the preceding quarter and a 95 basis-point increase compared to 0.13% in the third quarter a year ago.
A $2.0 million provision for credit losses was recorded in the current quarter (comprised of a $2.9 million provision for credit losses - loans, a $346,000 provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments, a $1.3 million recapture of provision for credit losses - available for sale securities and a $12,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - held-to-maturity debt securities). This compares to a $6.8 million provision for credit losses in the prior quarter (comprised of a $3.6 million provision for credit losses - loans, a $1.2 million provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments, a $2.0 million provision for credit losses - available for sale securities and a $16,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - held-to-maturity debt securities) and a $6.1 million provision for credit losses in the third quarter a year ago (comprised of a $6.3 million provision for credit losses - loans, a $205,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments and a $55,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - held-to-maturity debt securities). The provision for credit losses for the current quarter primarily reflects increased loan balances and unfunded loan commitments, partially offset by an increase in the trading price on bank subordinated debt investments. The provision for credit losses for the preceding quarter primarily reflected increased loan balances and unfunded loan commitments, a deterioration in forecasted economic conditions and rating downgrades on bank subordinated debt investments.
Total non-interest income was $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $8.4 million in the preceding quarter and $15.6 million in the third quarter a year ago. The increase in non-interest income during the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a $1.9 million reduction in the net loss recognized on the sale of securities as well as a $2.5 million reduction in the net loss for fair value adjustments on financial instruments carried at fair value during the current quarter. The decrease in non-interest income during the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to a $2.7 million net loss recognized on the sale of securities during the current quarter and a $654,000 net loss for fair value adjustments on financial instruments carried at fair value in the current quarter, partially offset by a $1.9 million increase in mortgage banking operations revenues. Total non-interest income was $30.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $62.2 million for the same period a year earlier.
Mortgage banking operations revenue, including gains on one- to four-family and multifamily loan sales and loan servicing fees, was $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $1.7 million in the preceding quarter and $105,000 in the third quarter a year ago. The increase from the preceding quarter and from the third quarter of 2022 primarily reflects a reduction in the lower of cost or market adjustment on multifamily held for sale loans recognized during the current period compared to the prior periods. In addition, the volume of one- to four-family loans sold during the current quarter increased compared to the prior year quarter; however, volumes remain low primarily due to reduced refinancing activity, as well as decreased purchase activity as interest rates increased. The increase in volume of one- to four-family loans sold during the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter was partially offset by a decrease in the gain on sale margin of one- to four-family loans sold. Home purchase activity accounted for 90% of one- to four-family mortgage loan originations in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 93% in the preceding quarter and 88% in the third quarter of 2022. For the third and second quarters of 2023, respectively, mortgage banking operations revenue included a $456,000 and $757,000 lower of cost or market downward adjustment on multifamily held for sale loans due to increases in market interest rates during those quarters. There were no multifamily loans sold during the third and second quarters of 2023. During the third quarter of 2022, a $2.2 million lower of cost or market downward adjustment was recorded due to increases in market rates. There were $10.5 million of multifamily loans sold at a gain of $58,000 during the third quarter of 2022.
Third quarter 2023 non-interest income also included a $654,000 net loss for fair value adjustments as a result of changes in the valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value, principally comprised of certain investment securities held for trading and limited partnership investments, and a $2.7 million net loss on the sale of securities. In the preceding quarter, results included a $3.2 million net loss for fair value adjustments and a $4.5 million net loss on the sale of securities. In the third quarter a year ago, the results included a $532,000 net gain for fair value adjustments and a $6,000 net gain on the sale of securities.
Total revenue increased 2% to $154.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $150.9 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased 5% compared to $162.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted revenue* (the total of net interest income and total non-interest income adjusted for the net gain or loss on the sale of securities and the net change in valuation of financial instruments) was $157.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $158.6 million in the preceding quarter and $161.5 million in the third quarter a year ago. Total revenue was $468.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $456.3 million for the same period a year earlier. In the first nine months of the year, adjusted revenue* was $486.7 million, compared to $447.4 million in the first nine months of 2022.
Total non-interest expense was $95.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $95.4 million in the preceding quarter and $95.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase in non-interest expense for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter primarily reflects a $503,000 increase in payment and card processing services expense, a $642,000 increase in professional and legal expenses and a $504,000 increase in miscellaneous expense, partially offset by an $881,000 decrease in salary and employee benefits expense. The increase in non-interest expense for the current quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago primarily reflects a decrease in capitalized loan origination costs and an increase in deposit insurance expense, partially offset by decreases in salary and employee benefits expense and miscellaneous expense. The current quarter included $996,000 of Banner forward expenses related to the consolidation of two branch locations, as well as expenses related to the discontinuation of the Multifamily Originated for Sale business line due to the continued lack of an active secondary market for originated loans. Year-to-date, total non-interest expense was $285.9 million, compared to $278.3 million in the same period a year earlier. Banner’s efficiency ratio was 62.10% for the third quarter, compared to 63.21% in the preceding quarter and 58.65% in the same quarter a year ago. Banner’s adjusted efficiency ratio* was 59.00% for the third quarter, compared to 58.58% in the preceding quarter and 57.04% in the year ago quarter.
Federal and state income tax expense totaled $10.7 million for the third quarter of 2023 resulting in an effective tax rate of 18.9%, reflecting the benefits from tax exempt income. Banner’s statutory income tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, was 23.5%, representing a blend of the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0% and apportioned effects of the state income tax rates.
*Non-GAAP financial measures. See, “Additional Financial Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on the final two pages of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets decreased to $15.51 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $15.58 billion at June 30, 2023, and decreased 5% from $16.36 billion at September 30, 2022. The total of securities and interest-bearing deposits held at other banks totaled $3.44 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $3.64 billion at June 30, 2023 and $5.01 billion at September 30, 2022. The decrease compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the sale of securities and a decrease in the fair value of securities - available for sale. The decrease compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to reverse repurchase agreements maturing during the first six months of 2023, the sale of securities and a reduction in interest bearing cash balances. The average effective duration of the securities portfolio was approximately 6.8 years at September 30, 2023, compared to 6.4 years at September 30, 2022.
Total loans receivable increased to $10.61 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $10.47 billion at June 30, 2023, and $9.83 billion at September 30, 2022. One- to four-family residential loans increased 7% to $1.44 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $1.34 billion at June 30, 2023, and increased 40% compared to $1.03 billion at September 30, 2022. The increase in one- to four-family residential loans was primarily the result of one- to four-family construction loans converting to one- to four-family portfolio loans upon the completion of the construction phase and new production. Multifamily real estate loans increased 10% to $766.6 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $699.8 million at June 30, 2023, and increased 29% compared to $592.8 million at September 30, 2022. The increase in multifamily loans compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of multifamily affordable housing construction loans converting to multifamily portfolio loans upon the completion of the construction phase. The increase in multifamily loans compared to a year ago also reflects the transfer of $54.0 million of multifamily held for sale loans to the held for investment loan portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2022. Commercial business loans decreased to $2.26 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $2.30 billion at June 30, 2023, primarily due to paydowns and payoffs exceeding new loan production, and increased 5% compared to $2.15 billion a year ago, primarily due to new loan production. Agricultural business loans increased 8% to $334.6 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $310.1 million at June 30, 2023, and increased 12% compared to $299.4 million at September 30, 2022, primarily due to new loan production and advances on agricultural lines of credit.
Loans held for sale were $54.2 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $60.6 million at June 30, 2023, and $84.4 million at September 30, 2022. One- to four- family residential mortgage loans sold totaled $87.3 million in the current quarter, compared to $62.6 million in the preceding quarter and $49.7 million in the third quarter a year ago. There were no multifamily loans sold during the third quarter of 2023 or the preceding quarter and $10.5 million sold in the third quarter a year ago.
Total deposits increased to $13.17 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $13.10 billion at June 30, 2023, primarily due to increases in interest-bearing deposit accounts and normal seasonal increases following outflows for tax payments during the second quarter of 2023, and decreased compared to $14.23 billion a year ago. The decline in deposits from the third quarter a year ago was primarily due to interest rate sensitive clients shifting a portion of their non-operating deposit balances to higher yielding investments. Non-interest-bearing account balances decreased 3% to $5.20 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $5.37 billion at June 30, 2023, and 20% compared to $6.51 billion at September 30, 2022. Core deposits were 89% of total deposits at September 30, 2023, 90% of total deposits at June 30, 2023 and 95% of total deposits at September 30, 2022. Certificates of deposit increased 7% to $1.46 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $1.36 billion at June 30, 2023, and increased 102% compared to $721.9 million a year earlier. The increase in certificates of deposit during the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter and third quarter a year ago was principally due to clients seeking higher yields moving funds from core deposit accounts to higher yielding certificates of deposit. The increase in certificates of deposit from the third quarter a year ago was also due to a $162.9 million increase in brokered deposits.
Banner Bank’s estimated uninsured deposits were $4.07 billion or 31% of total deposits at September 30, 2023, compared to $4.06 billion or 31% of total deposits at June 30, 2023. The uninsured deposit calculation includes $300.2 million and $309.7 million of collateralized public deposits at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Uninsured deposits also include cash held by the holding company of $97.8 million and $95.0 million at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Banner Bank’s estimated uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized public deposits and cash held at the holding company, were 28% of deposits at both September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023.
Banner had $140.0 million of FHLB borrowings at September 30, 2023, compared to $270.0 million at June 30, 2023 and none a year ago. At September 30, 2023, Banner’s off-balance sheet liquidity included additional borrowing capacity of $2.98 billion at the FHLB and $1.52 billion at the Federal Reserve as well as federal funds line of credit agreements with other financial institutions of $125.0 million.
Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs, were $92.7 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $92.6 million at June 30, 2023 and $98.8 million at September 30, 2022. The decrease in subordinated notes was due to Banner Bank’s purchase of $6.5 million of Banner’s subordinated debt during the second quarter of 2023.
At September 30, 2023, total common shareholders’ equity was $1.52 billion, or 9.81% of assets, compared to $1.54 billion or 9.90% of assets at June 30, 2023, and $1.41 billion or 8.61% of assets at September 30, 2022. The decrease in total common shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2023 was primarily due to a $53.5 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, primarily due to a decrease in the fair value of the security portfolio as a result of an increase in interest rates during the third quarter of 2023, partially offset by a $29.2 million increase in retained earnings as a result of $45.9 million in net income, offset by the accrual of $16.7 million of cash dividends during the third quarter of 2023. The increase in total common shareholders’ equity from September 30, 2022 reflects a $130.1 million increase in retained earnings, partially offset by an $23.7 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, primarily due to a decrease in the fair value of the security portfolio as a result of an increase in interest rates during 2022. At September 30, 2023, tangible common shareholders’ equity*, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, net, was $1.14 billion, or 7.54% of tangible assets*, compared to $1.16 billion, or 7.64% of tangible assets, at June 30, 2023, and $1.02 billion, or 6.41% of tangible assets, a year ago.
*Non-GAAP financial measures. See, “Additional Financial Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on the final two pages of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
Banner and Banner Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized.” At September 30, 2023, Banner’s estimated common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.75%, its estimated Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets ratio was 10.40%, and its estimated total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 14.34%. These regulatory capital ratios are estimates, pending completion and filing of Banner’s regulatory reports.
Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses - loans was $147.0 million, or 1.38% of total loans receivable and 560% of non-performing loans, at September 30, 2023, compared to $144.7 million, or 1.38% of total loans receivable and 513% of non-performing loans, at June 30, 2023, and $135.9 million, or 1.38% of total loans receivable and 895% of non-performing loans, at September 30, 2022. In addition to the allowance for credit losses - loans, Banner maintains an allowance for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments, which was $15.0 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $14.7 million at June 30, 2023, and $14.0 million at September 30, 2022. Net loan charge-offs totaled $663,000 in the third quarter of 2023, compared to net loan charge-offs of $336,000 in the preceding quarter and net loan recoveries of $869,000 in the third quarter a year ago. Non-performing loans were $26.3 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $28.2 million at June 30, 2023, and $15.2 million a year ago.
Substandard loans were $124.5 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $145.0 million at June 30, 2023, and $136.4 million a year ago. The decreases from the prior quarter and the comparable quarter a year ago primarily reflect risk rating upgrades as well as the payoff and sale of substandard loans.
Total non-performing assets were $26.8 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at September 30, 2023, compared to $28.7 million, or 0.18% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, and $15.6 million, or 0.10% of total assets, a year ago.
Conference Call
|RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
|Quarters Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(in thousands except shares and per share data)
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Sep 30, 2022
|Sep 30, 2023
|Sep 30, 2022
|INTEREST INCOME:
|Loans receivable
|$
|149,254
|$
|140,848
|$
|116,610
|$
|423,359
|$
|321,466
|Mortgage-backed securities
|17,691
|18,285
|17,558
|54,954
|48,486
|Securities and cash equivalents
|12,119
|12,676
|16,951
|39,521
|37,059
|Total interest income
|179,064
|171,809
|151,119
|517,834
|407,011
|INTEREST EXPENSE:
|Deposits
|31,001
|20,539
|2,407
|60,784
|6,501
|Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances
|2,233
|5,157
|—
|8,654
|291
|Other borrowings
|1,099
|771
|81
|2,251
|245
|Subordinated debt
|2,965
|2,824
|2,188
|8,549
|5,866
|Total interest expense
|37,298
|29,291
|4,676
|80,238
|12,903
|Net interest income
|141,766
|142,518
|146,443
|437,596
|394,108
|PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|2,027
|6,764
|6,087
|8,267
|3,660
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|139,739
|135,754
|140,356
|429,329
|390,448
|NON-INTEREST INCOME:
|Deposit fees and other service charges
|10,916
|10,600
|11,449
|32,078
|33,638
|Mortgage banking operations
|2,049
|1,686
|105
|6,426
|8,523
|Bank-owned life insurance
|2,062
|2,386
|1,804
|6,636
|5,674
|Miscellaneous
|942
|1,428
|1,689
|4,010
|5,423
|15,969
|16,100
|15,047
|49,150
|53,258
|Net (loss) gain on sale of securities
|(2,657
|)
|(4,527
|)
|6
|(14,436
|)
|473
|Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value
|(654
|)
|(3,151
|)
|532
|(4,357
|)
|650
|Gain on sale of branches, including related deposits
|—
|—
|—
|—
|7,804
|Total non-interest income
|12,658
|8,422
|15,585
|30,357
|62,185
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
|Salary and employee benefits
|61,091
|61,972
|61,639
|184,452
|181,957
|Less capitalized loan origination costs
|(4,498
|)
|(4,457
|)
|(5,984
|)
|(12,386
|)
|(19,436
|)
|Occupancy and equipment
|11,722
|11,994
|12,008
|35,686
|38,512
|Information and computer data services
|7,118
|7,082
|6,803
|21,347
|19,451
|Payment and card processing services
|5,172
|4,669
|5,508
|14,459
|16,086
|Professional and legal expenses
|3,042
|2,400
|2,619
|7,563
|7,677
|Advertising and marketing
|1,362
|940
|1,326
|3,108
|2,609
|Deposit insurance
|2,874
|2,839
|1,946
|7,603
|4,910
|State and municipal business and use taxes
|1,359
|1,229
|1,223
|3,888
|3,389
|Real estate operations, net
|(383
|)
|75
|68
|(585
|)
|(132
|)
|Amortization of core deposit intangibles
|857
|991
|1,215
|2,898
|4,064
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|—
|—
|793
|Miscellaneous
|6,175
|5,671
|6,663
|17,884
|18,402
|Total non-interest expense
|95,891
|95,405
|95,034
|285,917
|278,282
|Income before provision for income taxes
|56,506
|48,771
|60,907
|173,769
|174,351
|PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|10,652
|9,180
|11,837
|32,769
|33,353
|NET INCOME
|$
|45,854
|$
|39,591
|$
|49,070
|$
|141,000
|$
|140,998
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|1.33
|$
|1.15
|$
|1.43
|$
|4.11
|$
|4.11
|Diluted
|$
|1.33
|$
|1.15
|$
|1.43
|$
|4.09
|$
|4.09
|Cumulative dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.44
|$
|1.44
|$
|1.32
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|34,379,865
|34,373,434
|34,224,640
|34,331,458
|34,277,182
|Diluted
|34,429,726
|34,409,024
|34,416,017
|34,439,214
|34,499,246
|Increase (decrease) in common shares outstanding
|1,322
|36,087
|429
|151,931
|(60,873
|)
|FINANCIAL CONDITION
|Percentage Change
|(in thousands except shares and per share data)
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Dec 31, 2022
|Sep 30, 2022
|Prior Qtr
|Prior Yr Qtr
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|207,171
|$
|229,918
|$
|198,154
|$
|273,052
|(9.9
|)%
|(24.1
|)%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|44,535
|51,407
|44,908
|548,869
|(13.4
|)%
|(91.9
|)%
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|251,706
|281,325
|243,062
|821,921
|(10.5
|)%
|(69.4
|)%
|Securities - trading
|25,268
|25,659
|28,694
|28,383
|(1.5
|)%
|(11.0
|)%
|Securities - available for sale, amortized cost $2,774,972, $2,879,179, $3,218,777 and $3,433,541, respectively
|2,287,993
|2,465,960
|2,789,031
|2,996,173
|(7.2
|)%
|(23.6
|)%
|Securities - held to maturity, fair value $853,653, $933,116, $942,180 and $947,416, respectively
|1,082,156
|1,098,570
|1,117,588
|1,132,852
|(1.5
|)%
|(4.5
|)%
|Total securities
|3,395,417
|3,590,189
|3,935,313
|4,157,408
|(5.4
|)%
|(18.3
|)%
|FHLB stock
|15,600
|20,800
|12,000
|10,000
|(25.0
|)%
|56.0
|%
|Securities purchased under agreements to resell
|—
|—
|300,000
|300,000
|nm
|(100.0
|)%
|Loans held for sale
|54,158
|60,612
|56,857
|84,358
|(10.6
|)%
|(35.8
|)%
|Loans receivable
|10,611,417
|10,472,407
|10,146,724
|9,827,096
|1.3
|%
|8.0
|%
|Allowance for credit losses – loans
|(146,960
|)
|(144,680
|)
|(141,465
|)
|(135,918
|)
|1.6
|%
|8.1
|%
|Net loans receivable
|10,464,457
|10,327,727
|10,005,259
|9,691,178
|1.3
|%
|8.0
|%
|Accrued interest receivable
|61,040
|57,007
|57,284
|50,689
|7.1
|%
|20.4
|%
|Property and equipment, net
|136,504
|135,414
|138,754
|141,280
|0.8
|%
|(3.4
|)%
|Goodwill
|373,121
|373,121
|373,121
|373,121
|—
|%
|—
|%
|Other intangibles, net
|6,542
|7,399
|9,440
|10,655
|(11.6
|)%
|(38.6
|)%
|Bank-owned life insurance
|303,347
|301,260
|297,565
|295,443
|0.7
|%
|2.7
|%
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|43,447
|45,812
|49,283
|51,908
|(5.2
|)%
|(16.3
|)%
|Other assets
|402,541
|384,070
|355,493
|372,848
|4.8
|%
|8.0
|%
|Total assets
|$
|15,507,880
|$
|15,584,736
|$
|15,833,431
|$
|16,360,809
|(0.5
|)%
|(5.2
|)%
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Non-interest-bearing
|$
|5,197,854
|$
|5,369,187
|$
|6,176,998
|$
|6,507,523
|(3.2
|)%
|(20.1
|)%
|Interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts
|6,518,385
|6,373,269
|6,719,531
|7,004,799
|2.3
|%
|(6.9
|)%
|Interest-bearing certificates
|1,458,313
|1,356,600
|723,530
|721,944
|7.5
|%
|102.0
|%
|Total deposits
|13,174,552
|13,099,056
|13,620,059
|14,234,266
|0.6
|%
|(7.4
|)%
|Advances from FHLB
|140,000
|270,000
|50,000
|—
|(48.1
|)%
|nm
|Other borrowings
|188,440
|193,019
|232,799
|234,006
|(2.4
|)%
|(19.5
|)%
|Subordinated notes, net
|92,748
|92,646
|98,947
|98,849
|0.1
|%
|(6.2
|)%
|Junior subordinated debentures at fair value
|66,284
|67,237
|74,857
|73,841
|(1.4
|)%
|(10.2
|)%
|Operating lease liabilities
|48,642
|51,234
|55,205
|58,031
|(5.1
|)%
|(16.2
|)%
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|231,478
|223,565
|200,839
|209,226
|3.5
|%
|10.6
|%
|Deferred compensation
|45,129
|45,466
|44,293
|43,931
|(0.7
|)%
|2.7
|%
|Total liabilities
|13,987,273
|14,042,223
|14,376,999
|14,952,150
|(0.4
|)%
|(6.5
|)%
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Common stock
|1,297,307
|1,294,934
|1,293,959
|1,291,741
|0.2
|%
|0.4
|%
|Retained earnings
|616,215
|587,027
|525,242
|486,108
|5.0
|%
|26.8
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(392,915
|)
|(339,448
|)
|(362,769
|)
|(369,190
|)
|15.8
|%
|6.4
|%
|Total shareholders’ equity
|1,520,607
|1,542,513
|1,456,432
|1,408,659
|(1.4
|)%
|7.9
|%
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|15,507,880
|$
|15,584,736
|$
|15,833,431
|$
|16,360,809
|(0.5
|)%
|(5.2
|)%
|Common Shares Issued:
|Shares outstanding at end of period
|34,345,949
|34,344,627
|34,194,018
|34,191,759
|Common shareholders’ equity per share(1)
|$
|44.27
|$
|44.91
|$
|42.59
|$
|41.20
|Common shareholders’ tangible equity per share(1) (2)
|$
|33.22
|$
|33.83
|$
|31.41
|$
|29.97
|Common shareholders’ tangible equity to tangible assets(2)
|7.54
|%
|7.64
|%
|6.95
|%
|6.41
|%
|Consolidated Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|10.40
|%
|10.22
|%
|9.45
|%
|9.06
|%
|(1
|)
|Calculation is based on number of common shares outstanding at the end of the period rather than weighted average shares outstanding.
|(2
|)
|Common shareholders’ tangible equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. These ratios represent non-GAAP financial measures. See, “Additional Financial Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on the final two pages of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
|ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(dollars in thousands)
|Percentage Change
|LOANS
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Dec 31, 2022
|Sep 30, 2022
|Prior Qtr
|Prior Yr Qtr
|Commercial real estate (CRE):
|Owner-occupied
|$
|911,540
|$
|894,876
|$
|845,320
|$
|862,792
|1.9
|%
|5.7
|%
|Investment properties
|1,530,087
|1,558,176
|1,589,975
|1,604,881
|(1.8
|)%
|(4.7
|)%
|Small balance CRE
|1,169,828
|1,172,825
|1,200,251
|1,188,351
|(0.3
|)%
|(1.6
|)%
|Multifamily real estate
|766,571
|699,830
|645,071
|592,834
|9.5
|%
|29.3
|%
|Construction, land and land development:
|Commercial construction
|168,061
|183,765
|184,876
|171,029
|(8.5
|)%
|(1.7
|)%
|Multifamily construction
|453,129
|433,868
|325,816
|275,488
|4.4
|%
|64.5
|%
|One- to four-family construction
|536,349
|547,200
|647,329
|666,350
|(2.0
|)%
|(19.5
|)%
|Land and land development
|346,362
|345,053
|328,475
|329,459
|0.4
|%
|5.1
|%
|Commercial business:
|Commercial business
|1,263,747
|1,313,226
|1,283,407
|1,242,550
|(3.8
|)%
|1.7
|%
|Small business scored
|1,000,714
|982,283
|947,092
|906,647
|1.9
|%
|10.4
|%
|Agricultural business, including secured by farmland:
|Agricultural business, including secured by farmland
|334,626
|310,120
|295,077
|299,400
|7.9
|%
|11.8
|%
|One- to four-family residential
|1,438,694
|1,340,126
|1,173,112
|1,025,143
|7.4
|%
|40.3
|%
|Consumer:
|Consumer—home equity revolving lines of credit
|579,836
|577,725
|566,291
|545,807
|0.4
|%
|6.2
|%
|Consumer—other
|111,873
|113,334
|114,632
|116,365
|(1.3
|)%
|(3.9
|)%
|Total loans receivable
|$
|10,611,417
|$
|10,472,407
|$
|10,146,724
|$
|9,827,096
|1.3
|%
|8.0
|%
|Loans 30 - 89 days past due and on accrual
|$
|6,108
|$
|6,259
|$
|17,186
|$
|15,208
|Total delinquent loans (including loans on non-accrual), net
|$
|28,312
|$
|29,135
|$
|32,371
|$
|21,728
|Total delinquent loans / Total loans receivable
|0.27
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.22
|%
|LOANS BY GEOGRAPHIC LOCATION
|Percentage Change
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Dec 31, 2022
|Sep 30, 2022
|Prior Qtr
|Prior Yr Qtr
|Amount
|Percentage
|Amount
|Amount
|Amount
|Washington
|$
|5,046,028
|47.6
|%
|$
|4,945,074
|$
|4,777,546
|$
|4,648,124
|2.0
|%
|8.6
|%
|California
|2,570,175
|24.2
|%
|2,537,121
|2,484,980
|2,323,740
|1.3
|%
|10.6
|%
|Oregon
|1,929,531
|18.2
|%
|1,913,929
|1,826,743
|1,765,254
|0.8
|%
|9.3
|%
|Idaho
|600,648
|5.7
|%
|595,065
|565,586
|588,498
|0.9
|%
|2.1
|%
|Utah
|57,711
|0.5
|%
|62,720
|75,967
|95,250
|(8.0
|)%
|(39.4
|)%
|Other
|407,324
|3.8
|%
|418,498
|415,902
|406,230
|(2.7
|)%
|0.3
|%
|Total loans receivable
|$
|10,611,417
|100.0
|%
|$
|10,472,407
|$
|10,146,724
|$
|9,827,096
|1.3
|%
|8.0
|%
|ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(dollars in thousands)
|LOAN ORIGINATIONS
|Quarters Ended
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Sep 30, 2022
|Commercial real estate
|$
|62,337
|$
|94,640
|$
|92,062
|Multifamily real estate
|12,725
|3,441
|4,603
|Construction and land
|421,656
|488,980
|444,365
|Commercial business
|157,833
|128,404
|218,044
|Agricultural business
|17,466
|28,367
|9,879
|One-to four-family residential
|43,622
|52,618
|92,701
|Consumer
|70,043
|112,555
|126,940
|Total loan originations (excluding loans held for sale)
|$
|785,682
|$
|909,005
|$
|988,594
|ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(dollars in thousands)
|Quarters Ended
|CHANGE IN THE
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Sep 30, 2022
|ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES – LOANS
|Balance, beginning of period
|$
|144,680
|$
|141,457
|$
|128,702
|Provision for credit losses – loans
|2,943
|3,559
|6,347
|Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
|Commercial real estate
|170
|74
|88
|Construction and land
|29
|—
|—
|One- to four-family real estate
|59
|36
|25
|Commercial business
|403
|524
|924
|Agricultural business, including secured by farmland
|19
|2
|252
|Consumer
|126
|117
|85
|806
|753
|1,374
|Loans charged off:
|Construction and land
|—
|(156
|)
|(25
|)
|One- to four-family real estate
|—
|(4
|)
|—
|Commercial business
|(616
|)
|(566
|)
|(138
|)
|Agricultural business, including secured by farmland
|(564
|)
|—
|(42
|)
|Consumer
|(289
|)
|(363
|)
|(300
|)
|(1,469
|)
|(1,089
|)
|(505
|)
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|(663
|)
|(336
|)
|869
|Balance, end of period
|$
|146,960
|$
|144,680
|$
|135,918
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries / Average loans receivable
|(0.006
|)%
|(0.003
|)%
|0.009
|%
|ALLOCATION OF
|ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES – LOANS
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Sep 30, 2022
|Commercial real estate
|$
|44,016
|$
|43,636
|$
|44,365
|Multifamily real estate
|8,804
|8,039
|7,114
|Construction and land
|29,389
|29,844
|27,985
|One- to four-family real estate
|17,925
|16,737
|12,394
|Commercial business
|34,065
|33,880
|31,854
|Agricultural business, including secured by farmland
|3,718
|3,573
|3,455
|Consumer
|9,043
|8,971
|8,751
|Total allowance for credit losses – loans
|$
|146,960
|$
|144,680
|$
|135,918
|Allowance for credit losses - loans / Total loans receivable
|1.38
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.38
|%
|Allowance for credit losses - loans / Non-performing loans
|560
|%
|513
|%
|895
|%
|Quarters Ended
|CHANGE IN THE
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Sep 30, 2022
|ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - UNFUNDED LOAN COMMITMENTS
|Balance, beginning of period
|$
|14,664
|$
|13,443
|$
|14,246
|Provision (recapture) for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments
|346
|1,221
|(205
|)
|Balance, end of period
|$
|15,010
|$
|14,664
|$
|14,041
|ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(dollars in thousands)
|NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Dec 31, 2022
|Sep 30, 2022
|Loans on non-accrual status:
|Secured by real estate:
|Commercial
|$
|1,365
|$
|2,478
|$
|3,683
|$
|6,997
|Construction and land
|5,538
|2,280
|181
|299
|One- to four-family
|5,480
|7,605
|5,236
|2,381
|Commercial business
|5,289
|8,439
|9,886
|1,462
|Agricultural business, including secured by farmland
|3,170
|3,997
|594
|594
|Consumer
|3,378
|3,272
|2,126
|1,779
|24,220
|28,071
|21,706
|13,512
|Loans more than 90 days delinquent, still on accrual:
|Secured by real estate:
|One- to four-family
|1,799
|60
|1,023
|1,556
|Commercial business
|—
|—
|—
|64
|Consumer
|245
|49
|264
|61
|2,044
|109
|1,287
|1,681
|Total non-performing loans
|26,264
|28,180
|22,993
|15,193
|REO
|546
|546
|340
|340
|Other repossessed assets
|—
|—
|17
|17
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|26,810
|$
|28,726
|$
|23,350
|$
|15,550
|Total non-performing assets to total assets
|0.17
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.10
|%
|LOANS BY CREDIT RISK RATING
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Dec 31, 2022
|Sep 30, 2022
|Pass
|$
|10,467,498
|$
|10,315,687
|$
|10,000,493
|$
|9,672,473
|Special Mention
|19,394
|11,745
|9,081
|18,251
|Substandard
|124,525
|144,975
|137,150
|136,372
|Total
|$
|10,611,417
|$
|10,472,407
|$
|10,146,724
|$
|9,827,096
|ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(dollars in thousands)
|DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
|Percentage Change
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Dec 31, 2022
|Sep 30, 2022
|Prior Qtr
|Prior Yr Qtr
|Non-interest-bearing
|$
|5,197,854
|$
|5,369,187
|$
|6,176,998
|$
|6,507,523
|(3.2
|)%
|(20.1
|)%
|Interest-bearing checking
|2,006,866
|1,908,402
|1,811,153
|1,856,244
|5.2
|%
|8.1
|%
|Regular savings accounts
|2,751,453
|2,588,298
|2,710,090
|2,824,711
|6.3
|%
|(2.6
|)%
|Money market accounts
|1,760,066
|1,876,569
|2,198,288
|2,323,844
|(6.2
|)%
|(24.3
|)%
|Total interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts
|6,518,385
|6,373,269
|6,719,531
|7,004,799
|2.3
|%
|(6.9
|)%
|Total core deposits
|11,716,239
|11,742,456
|12,896,529
|13,512,322
|(0.2
|)%
|(13.3
|)%
|Interest-bearing certificates
|1,458,313
|1,356,600
|723,530
|721,944
|7.5
|%
|102.0
|%
|Total deposits
|$
|13,174,552
|$
|13,099,056
|$
|13,620,059
|$
|14,234,266
|0.6
|%
|(7.4
|)%
|GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION OF DEPOSITS
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Dec 31, 2022
|Sep 30, 2022
|Percentage Change
|Amount
|Percentage
|Amount
|Amount
|Amount
|Prior Qtr
|Prior Yr Qtr
|Washington
|$
|7,241,341
|55.0
|%
|$
|7,255,731
|$
|7,563,056
|$
|7,845,755
|(0.2
|)%
|(7.7
|)%
|Oregon
|2,918,446
|22.1
|%
|2,914,267
|2,998,572
|3,148,520
|0.1
|%
|(7.3
|)%
|California
|2,342,345
|17.8
|%
|2,257,247
|2,331,524
|2,493,977
|3.8
|%
|(6.1
|)%
|Idaho
|672,420
|5.1
|%
|671,811
|726,907
|746,014
|0.1
|%
|(9.9
|)%
|Total deposits
|$
|13,174,552
|100.0
|%
|$
|13,099,056
|$
|13,620,059
|$
|14,234,266
|0.6
|%
|(7.4
|)%
|INCLUDED IN TOTAL DEPOSITS
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Dec 31, 2022
|Sep 30, 2022
|Public non-interest-bearing accounts
|$
|169,058
|$
|191,591
|$
|212,533
|$
|192,742
|Public interest-bearing transaction & savings accounts
|188,831
|189,140
|180,326
|172,567
|Public interest-bearing certificates
|46,349
|45,840
|26,810
|33,787
|Total public deposits
|$
|404,238
|$
|426,571
|$
|419,669
|$
|399,096
|Collateralized public deposits
|$
|300,189
|$
|309,665
|$
|304,244
|$
|301,853
|Total brokered deposits
|$
|162,856
|$
|203,649
|$
|—
|$
|—
|AVERAGE ACCOUNT BALANCE PER DEPOSIT ACCOUNT
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Dec 31, 2022
|Sep 30, 2022
|Number of deposit accounts
|466,159
|467,490
|471,140
|477,082
|Average account balance per account
|$
|28
|$
|28
|$
|29
|$
|30
|ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(dollars in thousands)
|ESTIMATED REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
|Actual
|Minimum to be categorized as “Adequately Capitalized”
|Minimum to be
categorized as
“Well Capitalized”
|Amount
|Ratio
|Amount
|Ratio
|Amount
|Ratio
|Banner Corporation-consolidated:
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|$
|1,873,419
|14.34
|%
|$
|1,045,239
|8.00
|%
|$
|1,306,548
|10.00
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|1,621,146
|12.41
|%
|783,929
|6.00
|%
|783,929
|6.00
|%
|Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets
|1,621,146
|10.40
|%
|623,306
|4.00
|%
|n/a
|n/a
|Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|1,534,646
|11.75
|%
|587,947
|4.50
|%
|n/a
|n/a
|Banner Bank:
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|1,768,801
|13.54
|%
|1,045,221
|8.00
|%
|1,306,526
|10.00
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|1,616,528
|12.37
|%
|783,916
|6.00
|%
|1,045,221
|8.00
|%
|Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets
|1,616,528
|10.38
|%
|623,184
|4.00
|%
|778,980
|5.00
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|1,616,528
|12.37
|%
|587,937
|4.50
|%
|849,242
|6.50
|%
These regulatory capital ratios are estimates, pending completion and filing of Banner’s regulatory reports.
|ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(dollars in thousands)
|(rates / ratios annualized)
|ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST SPREAD
|Quarters Ended
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Sep 30, 2022
|Average Balance
|Interest and Dividends
|Yield / Cost(3)
|Average Balance
|Interest and Dividends
|Yield / Cost(3)
|Average Balance
|Interest and Dividends
|Yield / Cost(3)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Held for sale loans
|$
|56,697
|$
|765
|5.35
|%
|$
|56,073
|$
|738
|5.28
|%
|$
|68,608
|$
|676
|3.91
|%
|Mortgage loans
|8,596,705
|118,285
|5.46
|%
|8,413,392
|112,097
|5.34
|%
|7,841,018
|94,581
|4.79
|%
|Commercial/agricultural loans
|1,822,609
|29,866
|6.50
|%
|1,763,264
|27,616
|6.28
|%
|1,670,595
|20,418
|4.85
|%
|SBA PPP loans
|4,298
|28
|2.58
|%
|5,247
|67
|5.12
|%
|21,943
|613
|11.08
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|138,723
|2,226
|6.37
|%
|138,902
|2,137
|6.17
|%
|120,583
|1,824
|6.00
|%
|Total loans(1)
|10,619,032
|151,170
|5.65
|%
|10,376,878
|142,655
|5.51
|%
|9,722,747
|118,112
|4.82
|%
|Mortgage-backed securities
|2,863,345
|17,834
|2.47
|%
|2,958,700
|18,429
|2.50
|%
|3,183,837
|17,704
|2.21
|%
|Other securities
|1,071,389
|12,128
|4.49
|%
|1,184,503
|12,932
|4.38
|%
|1,671,305
|13,578
|3.22
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|43,594
|529
|4.81
|%
|44,922
|557
|4.97
|%
|778,196
|4,406
|2.25
|%
|FHLB stock
|16,443
|385
|9.29
|%
|25,611
|157
|2.46
|%
|10,000
|75
|2.98
|%
|Total investment securities
|3,994,771
|30,876
|3.07
|%
|4,213,736
|32,075
|3.05
|%
|5,643,338
|35,763
|2.51
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|14,613,803
|182,046
|4.94
|%
|14,590,614
|174,730
|4.80
|%
|15,366,085
|153,875
|3.97
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|932,364
|939,100
|1,100,313
|Total assets
|$
|15,546,167
|$
|15,529,714
|$
|16,466,398
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing checking accounts
|$
|1,971,179
|4,190
|0.84
|%
|$
|1,870,605
|2,331
|0.50
|%
|$
|1,862,887
|429
|0.09
|%
|Savings accounts
|2,659,890
|8,400
|1.25
|%
|2,536,713
|4,895
|0.77
|%
|2,822,153
|481
|0.07
|%
|Money market accounts
|1,793,953
|6,639
|1.47
|%
|1,957,553
|6,007
|1.23
|%
|2,378,851
|769
|0.13
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|1,412,542
|11,772
|3.31
|%
|1,126,647
|7,306
|2.60
|%
|740,014
|728
|0.39
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|7,837,564
|31,001
|1.57
|%
|7,491,518
|20,539
|1.10
|%
|7,803,905
|2,407
|0.12
|%
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|5,316,023
|—
|—
|%
|5,445,960
|—
|—
|%
|6,458,749
|—
|—
|%
|Total deposits
|13,153,587
|31,001
|0.94
|%
|12,937,478
|20,539
|0.64
|%
|14,262,654
|2,407
|0.07
|%
|Other interest-bearing liabilities:
|FHLB advances
|161,087
|2,233
|5.50
|%
|390,705
|5,157
|5.29
|%
|—
|—
|—
|%
|Other borrowings
|194,659
|1,099
|2.24
|%
|188,060
|771
|1.64
|%
|242,658
|81
|0.13
|%
|Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes
|182,678
|2,965
|6.44
|%
|185,096
|2,824
|6.12
|%
|189,178
|2,188
|4.59
|%
|Total borrowings
|538,424
|6,297
|4.64
|%
|763,861
|8,752
|4.60
|%
|431,836
|2,269
|2.08
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|13,692,011
|37,298
|1.08
|%
|13,701,339
|29,291
|0.86
|%
|14,694,490
|4,676
|0.13
|%
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities(2)
|296,578
|279,232
|257,058
|Total liabilities
|13,988,589
|13,980,571
|14,951,548
|Shareholders’ equity
|1,557,578
|1,549,143
|1,514,850
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|15,546,167
|$
|15,529,714
|$
|16,466,398
|Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent)
|$
|144,748
|3.86
|%
|$
|145,439
|3.94
|%
|$
|149,199
|3.84
|%
|Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|3.93
|%
|4.00
|%
|3.85
|%
|Reconciliation to reported net interest income:
|Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis
|(2,982
|)
|(2,921
|)
|(2,756
|)
|Net interest income and margin, as reported
|$
|141,766
|3.85
|%
|$
|142,518
|3.92
|%
|$
|146,443
|3.78
|%
|Additional Key Financial Ratios:
|Return on average assets
|1.17
|%
|1.02
|%
|1.18
|%
|Return on average equity
|11.68
|%
|10.25
|%
|12.85
|%
|Average equity/average assets
|10.02
|%
|9.98
|%
|9.20
|%
|Average interest-earning assets/average interest-bearing liabilities
|174.47
|%
|176.74
|%
|186.58
|%
|Average interest-earning assets/average funding liabilities
|106.73
|%
|106.49
|%
|104.57
|%
|Non-interest income/average assets
|0.32
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.38
|%
|Non-interest expense/average assets
|2.45
|%
|2.46
|%
|2.29
|%
|Efficiency ratio(4)
|62.10
|%
|63.21
|%
|58.65
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio(5)
|59.00
|%
|58.58
|%
|57.04
|%
(1) Average balances include loans accounted for on a nonaccrual basis and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. Amortization of net deferred loan fees/costs is included with interest on loans.
(2) Average other non-interest-bearing liabilities include fair value adjustments related to junior subordinated debentures.
(3) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.9 million, $1.8 million and $1.5 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $1.1 million for both the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 and $1.3 million for the quarter September 30, 2022.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Adjusted non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue. Represent non-GAAP financial measures. See, “Additional Financial Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on the final two pages of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
|ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(dollars in thousands)
|(rates / ratios annualized)
|ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST SPREAD
|Nine Months Ended
|Sep 30, 2023
|Sep 30, 2022
|Average Balance
|Interest and Dividends
|Yield/Cost(3)
|Average Balance
|Interest and Dividends
|Yield/Cost(3)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Held for sale loans
|$
|55,157
|$
|2,174
|5.27
|%
|$
|94,289
|$
|2,446
|3.47
|%
|Mortgage loans
|8,427,034
|337,282
|5.35
|%
|7,581,540
|261,021
|4.60
|%
|Commercial/agricultural loans
|1,763,248
|82,658
|6.27
|%
|1,574,957
|52,582
|4.46
|%
|SBA PPP loans
|5,437
|145
|3.57
|%
|51,890
|4,453
|11.47
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|138,246
|6,478
|6.26
|%
|117,892
|5,207
|5.91
|%
|Total loans(1)
|10,389,122
|428,737
|5.52
|%
|9,420,568
|325,709
|4.62
|%
|Mortgage-backed securities
|2,971,124
|55,386
|2.49
|%
|3,110,769
|48,904
|2.10
|%
|Other securities
|1,220,074
|40,155
|4.40
|%
|1,624,138
|32,333
|2.66
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|47,330
|1,694
|4.79
|%
|1,214,076
|7,507
|0.83
|%
|FHLB stock
|18,772
|632
|4.50
|%
|10,579
|281
|3.55
|%
|Total investment securities
|4,257,300
|97,867
|3.07
|%
|5,959,562
|89,025
|2.00
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|14,646,422
|526,604
|4.81
|%
|15,380,130
|414,734
|3.61
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|930,934
|1,250,719
|Total assets
|$
|15,577,356
|$
|16,630,849
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing checking accounts
|$
|1,874,518
|7,427
|0.53
|%
|$
|1,915,184
|991
|0.07
|%
|Savings accounts
|2,604,089
|15,179
|0.78
|%
|2,826,757
|1,187
|0.06
|%
|Money market accounts
|1,971,514
|16,445
|1.12
|%
|2,400,267
|1,806
|0.10
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|1,118,874
|21,733
|2.60
|%
|782,548
|2,517
|0.43
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|7,568,995
|60,784
|1.07
|%
|7,924,756
|6,501
|0.11
|%
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|5,571,896
|—
|—
|%
|6,445,579
|—
|—
|%
|Total deposits
|13,140,891
|60,784
|0.62
|%
|14,370,335
|6,501
|0.06
|%
|Other interest-bearing liabilities:
|FHLB advances
|219,461
|8,654
|5.27
|%
|13,919
|291
|2.80
|%
|Other borrowings
|203,932
|2,251
|1.48
|%
|253,545
|245
|0.13
|%
|Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes
|186,964
|8,549
|6.11
|%
|190,103
|5,866
|4.13
|%
|Total borrowings
|610,357
|19,454
|4.26
|%
|457,567
|6,402
|1.87
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|13,751,248
|80,238
|0.78
|%
|14,827,902
|12,903
|0.12
|%
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities(2)
|289,558
|241,010
|Total liabilities
|14,040,806
|15,068,912
|Shareholders’ equity
|1,536,550
|1,561,937
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|15,577,356
|$
|16,630,849
|Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent)
|$
|446,366
|4.03
|%
|$
|401,831
|3.49
|%
|Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|4.07
|%
|3.49
|%
|Reconciliation to reported net interest income:
|Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis
|(8,770
|)
|(7,723
|)
|Net interest income and margin, as reported
|$
|437,596
|3.99
|%
|$
|394,108
|3.43
|%
|Additional Key Financial Ratios:
|Return on average assets
|1.21
|%
|1.13
|%
|Return on average equity
|12.27
|%
|12.07
|%
|Average equity/average assets
|9.86
|%
|9.39
|%
|Average interest-earning assets/average interest-bearing liabilities
|179.07
|%
|183.48
|%
|Average interest-earning assets/average funding liabilities
|106.51
|%
|103.72
|%
|Non-interest income/average assets
|0.26
|%
|0.50
|%
|Non-interest expense/average assets
|2.45
|%
|2.24
|%
|Efficiency ratio(4)
|61.10
|%
|60.99
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio(5)
|57.19
|%
|59.39
|%
(1) Average balances include loans accounted for on a nonaccrual basis and loans 90 days or more past due. Amortization of net deferred loan fees/costs is included with interest on loans.
(2) Average other non-interest-bearing liabilities include fair value adjustments related to junior subordinated debentures.
(3) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $5.4 million and $4.2 million for the years ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $3.4 million and $3.5 million for the years ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Adjusted non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue. These represent non-GAAP financial measures. See, “Additional Financial Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on the final two pages of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
|ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(dollars in thousands)
|* Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common shareholders’ equity per share and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, and references to adjusted revenue, adjusted earnings and the adjusted efficiency ratio represent non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Banner’s core operations reflected in the current quarter’s results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables below:
|ADJUSTED REVENUE
|Quarters Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Sep 30, 2022
|Sep 30, 2023
|Sep 30, 2022
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|141,766
|$
|142,518
|$
|146,443
|$
|437,596
|$
|394,108
|Non-interest income (GAAP)
|12,658
|8,422
|15,585
|30,357
|62,185
|Total revenue (GAAP)
|154,424
|150,940
|162,028
|467,953
|456,293
|Exclude: Net loss (gain) on sale of securities
|2,657
|4,527
|(6
|)
|14,436
|(473
|)
|Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value
|654
|3,151
|(532
|)
|4,357
|(650
|)
|Gain on sale of branches
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(7,804
|)
|Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|157,735
|$
|158,618
|$
|161,490
|$
|486,746
|$
|447,366
|ADJUSTED EARNINGS
|Quarters Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Sep 30, 2022
|Sep 30, 2023
|Sep 30, 2022
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|45,854
|$
|39,591
|$
|49,070
|$
|141,000
|$
|140,998
|Exclude: Net loss (gain) on sale of securities
|2,657
|4,527
|(6
|)
|14,436
|(473
|)
|Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value
|654
|3,151
|(532
|)
|4,357
|(650
|)
|Gain on sale of branches
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(7,804
|)
|Banner Forward expenses(1)
|996
|195
|411
|1,334
|4,455
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|—
|—
|793
|Related net tax (benefit) expense
|(1,033
|)
|(1,890
|)
|31
|(4,830
|)
|883
|Total adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
|$
|49,128
|$
|45,574
|$
|48,974
|$
|156,297
|$
|138,202
|Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
|$
|1.33
|$
|1.15
|$
|1.43
|$
|4.09
|$
|4.09
|Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|1.43
|$
|1.32
|$
|1.42
|$
|4.54
|$
|4.01
(1) Included in miscellaneous expenses in results of operations.
|ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(dollars in thousands)
|ADJUSTED EFFICIENCY RATIO
|Quarters Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Sep 30, 2022
|Sep 30, 2023
|Sep 30, 2022
|Non-interest expense (GAAP)
|$
|95,891
|$
|95,405
|$
|95,034
|$
|285,917
|$
|278,282
|Exclude: Banner Forward expenses(1)
|(996
|)
|(195
|)
|(411
|)
|(1,334
|)
|(4,455
|)
|CDI amortization
|(857
|)
|(991
|)
|(1,215
|)
|(2,898
|)
|(4,064
|)
|State/municipal tax expense
|(1,359
|)
|(1,229
|)
|(1,223
|)
|(3,888
|)
|(3,389
|)
|REO operations
|383
|(75
|)
|(68
|)
|585
|132
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(793
|)
|Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|93,062
|$
|92,915
|$
|92,117
|$
|278,382
|$
|265,713
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|141,766
|$
|142,518
|$
|146,443
|$
|437,596
|$
|394,108
|Non-interest income (GAAP)
|12,658
|8,422
|15,585
|30,357
|62,185
|Total revenue (GAAP)
|154,424
|150,940
|162,028
|467,953
|456,293
|Exclude: Net loss (gain) on sale of securities
|2,657
|4,527
|(6
|)
|14,436
|(473
|)
|Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value
|654
|3,151
|(532
|)
|4,357
|(650
|)
|Gain on sale of branches
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(7,804
|)
|Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|157,735
|$
|158,618
|$
|161,490
|$
|486,746
|$
|447,366
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|62.10
|%
|63.21
|%
|58.65
|%
|61.10
|%
|60.99
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|59.00
|%
|58.58
|%
|57.04
|%
|57.19
|%
|59.39
|%
(1) Included in miscellaneous expenses in results of operations.
|TANGIBLE COMMON SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Dec 31, 2022
|Sep 30, 2022
|Shareholders’ equity (GAAP)
|$
|1,520,607
|$
|1,542,513
|$
|1,456,432
|$
|1,408,659
|Exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|379,663
|380,520
|382,561
|383,776
|Tangible common shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,140,944
|$
|1,161,993
|$
|1,073,871
|$
|1,024,883
|Total assets (GAAP)
|$
|15,507,880
|$
|15,584,736
|$
|15,833,431
|$
|16,360,809
|Exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|379,663
|380,520
|382,561
|383,776
|Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|15,128,217
|$
|15,204,216
|$
|15,450,870
|$
|15,977,033
|Common shareholders’ equity to total assets (GAAP)
|9.81
|%
|9.90
|%
|9.20
|%
|8.61
|%
|Tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|7.54
|%
|7.64
|%
|6.95
|%
|6.41
|%
|TANGIBLE COMMON SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY PER SHARE
|Tangible common shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,140,944
|$
|1,161,993
|$
|1,073,871
|$
|1,024,883
|Common shares outstanding at end of period
|34,345,949
|34,344,627
|34,194,018
|34,191,759
|Common shareholders’ equity (book value) per share (GAAP)
|$
|44.27
|$
|44.91
|$
|42.59
|$
|41.20
|Tangible common shareholders’ equity (tangible book value) per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|33.22
|$
|33.83
|$
|31.41
|$
|29.97
