Banner Corporation Reports Net Income of $45.9 Million, or $1.33 Per Diluted Share, for Third Quarter 2023; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.48 Per Share

WALLA WALLA, Wash., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: BANR) (“Banner”), the parent company of Banner Bank, today reported net income of $45.9 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, a 16% increase compared to $39.6 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the preceding quarter and a 7% decrease compared to $49.1 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. Net interest income was $141.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $142.5 million in the preceding quarter and $146.4 million in the third quarter a year ago. The decrease in net interest income compared to the preceding and prior year quarters reflects an increase in funding costs, partially offset by an increase in yields on earning assets. Banner’s third quarter 2023 results include a $2.0 million provision for credit losses, compared to a $6.8 million provision for credit losses in the preceding quarter and a $6.1 million provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2022. Net income was $141.0 million, or $4.09 per diluted share, for both the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. Banner’s results for the first nine months of 2023 include an $8.3 million provision for credit losses, compared to a $3.7 million provision for credit losses the same period in 2022.



Banner announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share. The dividend will be payable November 13, 2023, to common shareholders of record on November 3, 2023.

“Our super community bank business model, which emphasizes a moderate risk profile and strong relationship banking, continues to serve us well and we are well positioned to manage the uncertainties of these economic times,” said Mark Grescovich, President and CEO. “Our performance for the third quarter of 2023 benefited from loan growth and higher yields on interest-earning assets. However, the higher interest rate environment and its effect on funding costs resulted in moderate compression in our net interest margin during the quarter. Due to solid loan growth, we continue to build reserves while maintaining very strong credit quality metrics. Our continued focus on growing client relationships is serving us well, with core deposits representing 89% of total deposits at quarter end. Banner’s overarching goals continue to be to do the right thing for our clients, communities, colleagues, company and shareholders; and to provide a consistent and reliable source of commerce and capital through all economic cycles and change events,” concluded Grescovich.

At September 30, 2023, Banner, on a consolidated basis, had $15.51 billion in assets, $10.46 billion in net loans and $13.17 billion in deposits. Banner operates 135 full service branch offices, including branches located in eight of the top 20 largest western Metropolitan Statistical Areas by population.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenues increased 2% to $154.4 million, compared to $150.9 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased 5% compared to $162.0 million in the third quarter a year ago.

Adjusted revenue* (the total of net interest income and total non-interest income adjusted for the net gain or loss on the sale of securities and the net change in valuation of financial instruments) was $157.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $158.6 million in the preceding quarter and $161.5 million in the third quarter a year ago.

Net interest income decreased 1% to $141.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $142.5 million in the preceding quarter and decreased 3% compared to $146.4 million in the third quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.93%, compared to 4.00% in the preceding quarter and 3.85% in the third quarter a year ago.

Mortgage banking operations revenue increased to $2.0 million, compared to $1.7 million in the preceding quarter, and compared to $105,000 in the third quarter a year ago.

Return on average assets was 1.17%, compared to 1.02% in the preceding quarter and 1.18% in the third quarter a year ago.

Net loans receivable increased 1% to $10.46 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $10.33 billion at June 30, 2023, and increased 8% compared to $9.69 billion at September 30, 2022.

Non-performing assets decreased to $26.8 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at September 30, 2023, compared to $28.7 million, or 0.18% of total assets at June 30, 2023, and increased compared to $15.6 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at September 30, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses - loans was $147.0 million, or 1.38% of total loans receivable, as of September 30, 2023, compared to $144.7 million, or 1.38% of total loans receivable as of June 30, 2023 and $135.9 million, or 1.38% of total loans receivable as of September 30, 2022.

Total deposits increased to $13.17 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $13.10 billion at June 30, 2023, and decreased compared to $14.23 billion at September 30, 2022.

Core deposits (non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts) decreased to $11.72 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $11.74 billion at June 30, 2023 and $13.51 billion at September 30, 2022. Core deposits represented 89% of total deposits at September 30, 2023.

Banner Bank’s estimated uninsured deposits were approximately 31% of total deposits at both September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023.

Banner Bank’s estimated uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized public deposits and affiliate deposits, were approximately 28% of total deposits at both September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023.

Available borrowing capacity was $4.62 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $4.02 billion at June 30, 2023.

On-balance sheet liquidity was $2.86 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $3.07 billion at June 30, 2023.

Dividends paid to shareholders were $0.48 per share in the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Common shareholders’ equity per share decreased 1% to $44.27 at September 30, 2023, compared to $44.91 at the preceding quarter end, and increased 7% from $41.20 at September 30, 2022.

Tangible common shareholders’ equity per share* decreased 2% to $33.22 at September 30, 2023, compared to $33.83 at the preceding quarter end, and increased 11% from $29.97 at September 30, 2022.

*Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) measure; See, “Additional Financial Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on the final two pages of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Statement Review

Net interest income was $141.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $142.5 million in the preceding quarter and $146.4 million in the third quarter a year ago. Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.93% for the third quarter of 2023, a seven basis-point decrease compared to 4.00% in the preceding quarter and an eight basis-point increase compared to 3.85% in the third quarter a year ago. Net interest margin for the current quarter was impacted by an increase in funding costs due to an increase in the mix of higher cost retail CDs and the lag effect of prior market rate increases on current period deposit costs, partially offset by a decrease in FHLB advances and increased yields on loans due to the rising interest rates during the quarter.

Average yields on interest-earning assets increased 14 basis points to 4.94% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 4.80% for the preceding quarter and increased 97 basis points compared to 3.97% in the third quarter a year ago. Since March 2022, in response to inflation, the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve System has increased the target range for the federal funds rate by 525 basis points, including 25 basis points during the third quarter of 2023, to a range of 5.25% to 5.50%. The increase in average yields on interest-earning assets during the current quarter reflects the benefit of variable rate interest-earning assets repricing higher, as well as new loans being originated at higher interest rates. Average loan yields increased 14 basis points to 5.65% compared to 5.51% in the preceding quarter and increased 83 basis points compared to 4.82% in the third quarter a year ago. The increase in average loan yields during the current quarter compared to the preceding and prior year quarters was primarily the result of rising interest rates and the lag effect of some adjustable-rate loans repricing for the first time since the start of the rising rate environment. Total deposit costs were 0.94% in the third quarter of 2023, which was a 30 basis-point increase compared to the preceding quarter and an 87 basis-point increase compared to the third quarter a year ago. The increase in the costs of deposits was due to an increase in the mix of higher cost retail CDs as well as a larger percentage of core deposits being in interest bearing accounts. The average rate paid on FHLB advances was 5.50% in the third quarter of 2023, which was a 21 basis-point increase compared to 5.29% in the preceding quarter. There were no FHLB advances during the third quarter a year ago. The average rate paid on other borrowings in the third quarter of 2023 was 2.24%, which was a 60 basis-point increase compared to 1.64% in the preceding quarter and a 211 basis-point increase compared to 0.13% in the third quarter a year ago. The total cost of funding liabilities was 1.08% during the third quarter of 2023, a 22 basis-point increase compared to 0.86% in the preceding quarter and a 95 basis-point increase compared to 0.13% in the third quarter a year ago.

A $2.0 million provision for credit losses was recorded in the current quarter (comprised of a $2.9 million provision for credit losses - loans, a $346,000 provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments, a $1.3 million recapture of provision for credit losses - available for sale securities and a $12,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - held-to-maturity debt securities). This compares to a $6.8 million provision for credit losses in the prior quarter (comprised of a $3.6 million provision for credit losses - loans, a $1.2 million provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments, a $2.0 million provision for credit losses - available for sale securities and a $16,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - held-to-maturity debt securities) and a $6.1 million provision for credit losses in the third quarter a year ago (comprised of a $6.3 million provision for credit losses - loans, a $205,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments and a $55,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - held-to-maturity debt securities). The provision for credit losses for the current quarter primarily reflects increased loan balances and unfunded loan commitments, partially offset by an increase in the trading price on bank subordinated debt investments. The provision for credit losses for the preceding quarter primarily reflected increased loan balances and unfunded loan commitments, a deterioration in forecasted economic conditions and rating downgrades on bank subordinated debt investments.

Total non-interest income was $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $8.4 million in the preceding quarter and $15.6 million in the third quarter a year ago. The increase in non-interest income during the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a $1.9 million reduction in the net loss recognized on the sale of securities as well as a $2.5 million reduction in the net loss for fair value adjustments on financial instruments carried at fair value during the current quarter. The decrease in non-interest income during the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to a $2.7 million net loss recognized on the sale of securities during the current quarter and a $654,000 net loss for fair value adjustments on financial instruments carried at fair value in the current quarter, partially offset by a $1.9 million increase in mortgage banking operations revenues. Total non-interest income was $30.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $62.2 million for the same period a year earlier.

Mortgage banking operations revenue, including gains on one- to four-family and multifamily loan sales and loan servicing fees, was $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $1.7 million in the preceding quarter and $105,000 in the third quarter a year ago. The increase from the preceding quarter and from the third quarter of 2022 primarily reflects a reduction in the lower of cost or market adjustment on multifamily held for sale loans recognized during the current period compared to the prior periods. In addition, the volume of one- to four-family loans sold during the current quarter increased compared to the prior year quarter; however, volumes remain low primarily due to reduced refinancing activity, as well as decreased purchase activity as interest rates increased. The increase in volume of one- to four-family loans sold during the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter was partially offset by a decrease in the gain on sale margin of one- to four-family loans sold. Home purchase activity accounted for 90% of one- to four-family mortgage loan originations in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 93% in the preceding quarter and 88% in the third quarter of 2022. For the third and second quarters of 2023, respectively, mortgage banking operations revenue included a $456,000 and $757,000 lower of cost or market downward adjustment on multifamily held for sale loans due to increases in market interest rates during those quarters. There were no multifamily loans sold during the third and second quarters of 2023. During the third quarter of 2022, a $2.2 million lower of cost or market downward adjustment was recorded due to increases in market rates. There were $10.5 million of multifamily loans sold at a gain of $58,000 during the third quarter of 2022.

Third quarter 2023 non-interest income also included a $654,000 net loss for fair value adjustments as a result of changes in the valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value, principally comprised of certain investment securities held for trading and limited partnership investments, and a $2.7 million net loss on the sale of securities. In the preceding quarter, results included a $3.2 million net loss for fair value adjustments and a $4.5 million net loss on the sale of securities. In the third quarter a year ago, the results included a $532,000 net gain for fair value adjustments and a $6,000 net gain on the sale of securities.

Total revenue increased 2% to $154.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $150.9 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased 5% compared to $162.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted revenue* (the total of net interest income and total non-interest income adjusted for the net gain or loss on the sale of securities and the net change in valuation of financial instruments) was $157.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $158.6 million in the preceding quarter and $161.5 million in the third quarter a year ago. Total revenue was $468.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $456.3 million for the same period a year earlier. In the first nine months of the year, adjusted revenue* was $486.7 million, compared to $447.4 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Total non-interest expense was $95.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $95.4 million in the preceding quarter and $95.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase in non-interest expense for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter primarily reflects a $503,000 increase in payment and card processing services expense, a $642,000 increase in professional and legal expenses and a $504,000 increase in miscellaneous expense, partially offset by an $881,000 decrease in salary and employee benefits expense. The increase in non-interest expense for the current quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago primarily reflects a decrease in capitalized loan origination costs and an increase in deposit insurance expense, partially offset by decreases in salary and employee benefits expense and miscellaneous expense. The current quarter included $996,000 of Banner forward expenses related to the consolidation of two branch locations, as well as expenses related to the discontinuation of the Multifamily Originated for Sale business line due to the continued lack of an active secondary market for originated loans. Year-to-date, total non-interest expense was $285.9 million, compared to $278.3 million in the same period a year earlier. Banner’s efficiency ratio was 62.10% for the third quarter, compared to 63.21% in the preceding quarter and 58.65% in the same quarter a year ago. Banner’s adjusted efficiency ratio* was 59.00% for the third quarter, compared to 58.58% in the preceding quarter and 57.04% in the year ago quarter.

Federal and state income tax expense totaled $10.7 million for the third quarter of 2023 resulting in an effective tax rate of 18.9%, reflecting the benefits from tax exempt income. Banner’s statutory income tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, was 23.5%, representing a blend of the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0% and apportioned effects of the state income tax rates.

*Non-GAAP financial measures. See, “Additional Financial Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on the final two pages of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets decreased to $15.51 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $15.58 billion at June 30, 2023, and decreased 5% from $16.36 billion at September 30, 2022. The total of securities and interest-bearing deposits held at other banks totaled $3.44 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $3.64 billion at June 30, 2023 and $5.01 billion at September 30, 2022. The decrease compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the sale of securities and a decrease in the fair value of securities - available for sale. The decrease compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to reverse repurchase agreements maturing during the first six months of 2023, the sale of securities and a reduction in interest bearing cash balances. The average effective duration of the securities portfolio was approximately 6.8 years at September 30, 2023, compared to 6.4 years at September 30, 2022.

Total loans receivable increased to $10.61 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $10.47 billion at June 30, 2023, and $9.83 billion at September 30, 2022. One- to four-family residential loans increased 7% to $1.44 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $1.34 billion at June 30, 2023, and increased 40% compared to $1.03 billion at September 30, 2022. The increase in one- to four-family residential loans was primarily the result of one- to four-family construction loans converting to one- to four-family portfolio loans upon the completion of the construction phase and new production. Multifamily real estate loans increased 10% to $766.6 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $699.8 million at June 30, 2023, and increased 29% compared to $592.8 million at September 30, 2022. The increase in multifamily loans compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of multifamily affordable housing construction loans converting to multifamily portfolio loans upon the completion of the construction phase. The increase in multifamily loans compared to a year ago also reflects the transfer of $54.0 million of multifamily held for sale loans to the held for investment loan portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2022. Commercial business loans decreased to $2.26 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $2.30 billion at June 30, 2023, primarily due to paydowns and payoffs exceeding new loan production, and increased 5% compared to $2.15 billion a year ago, primarily due to new loan production. Agricultural business loans increased 8% to $334.6 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $310.1 million at June 30, 2023, and increased 12% compared to $299.4 million at September 30, 2022, primarily due to new loan production and advances on agricultural lines of credit.

Loans held for sale were $54.2 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $60.6 million at June 30, 2023, and $84.4 million at September 30, 2022. One- to four- family residential mortgage loans sold totaled $87.3 million in the current quarter, compared to $62.6 million in the preceding quarter and $49.7 million in the third quarter a year ago. There were no multifamily loans sold during the third quarter of 2023 or the preceding quarter and $10.5 million sold in the third quarter a year ago.

Total deposits increased to $13.17 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $13.10 billion at June 30, 2023, primarily due to increases in interest-bearing deposit accounts and normal seasonal increases following outflows for tax payments during the second quarter of 2023, and decreased compared to $14.23 billion a year ago. The decline in deposits from the third quarter a year ago was primarily due to interest rate sensitive clients shifting a portion of their non-operating deposit balances to higher yielding investments. Non-interest-bearing account balances decreased 3% to $5.20 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $5.37 billion at June 30, 2023, and 20% compared to $6.51 billion at September 30, 2022. Core deposits were 89% of total deposits at September 30, 2023, 90% of total deposits at June 30, 2023 and 95% of total deposits at September 30, 2022. Certificates of deposit increased 7% to $1.46 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $1.36 billion at June 30, 2023, and increased 102% compared to $721.9 million a year earlier. The increase in certificates of deposit during the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter and third quarter a year ago was principally due to clients seeking higher yields moving funds from core deposit accounts to higher yielding certificates of deposit. The increase in certificates of deposit from the third quarter a year ago was also due to a $162.9 million increase in brokered deposits.

Banner Bank’s estimated uninsured deposits were $4.07 billion or 31% of total deposits at September 30, 2023, compared to $4.06 billion or 31% of total deposits at June 30, 2023. The uninsured deposit calculation includes $300.2 million and $309.7 million of collateralized public deposits at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Uninsured deposits also include cash held by the holding company of $97.8 million and $95.0 million at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Banner Bank’s estimated uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized public deposits and cash held at the holding company, were 28% of deposits at both September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023.

Banner had $140.0 million of FHLB borrowings at September 30, 2023, compared to $270.0 million at June 30, 2023 and none a year ago. At September 30, 2023, Banner’s off-balance sheet liquidity included additional borrowing capacity of $2.98 billion at the FHLB and $1.52 billion at the Federal Reserve as well as federal funds line of credit agreements with other financial institutions of $125.0 million.

Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs, were $92.7 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $92.6 million at June 30, 2023 and $98.8 million at September 30, 2022. The decrease in subordinated notes was due to Banner Bank’s purchase of $6.5 million of Banner’s subordinated debt during the second quarter of 2023.

At September 30, 2023, total common shareholders’ equity was $1.52 billion, or 9.81% of assets, compared to $1.54 billion or 9.90% of assets at June 30, 2023, and $1.41 billion or 8.61% of assets at September 30, 2022. The decrease in total common shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2023 was primarily due to a $53.5 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, primarily due to a decrease in the fair value of the security portfolio as a result of an increase in interest rates during the third quarter of 2023, partially offset by a $29.2 million increase in retained earnings as a result of $45.9 million in net income, offset by the accrual of $16.7 million of cash dividends during the third quarter of 2023. The increase in total common shareholders’ equity from September 30, 2022 reflects a $130.1 million increase in retained earnings, partially offset by an $23.7 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, primarily due to a decrease in the fair value of the security portfolio as a result of an increase in interest rates during 2022. At September 30, 2023, tangible common shareholders’ equity*, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, net, was $1.14 billion, or 7.54% of tangible assets*, compared to $1.16 billion, or 7.64% of tangible assets, at June 30, 2023, and $1.02 billion, or 6.41% of tangible assets, a year ago.

*Non-GAAP financial measures. See, “Additional Financial Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on the final two pages of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Banner and Banner Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized.” At September 30, 2023, Banner’s estimated common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.75%, its estimated Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets ratio was 10.40%, and its estimated total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 14.34%. These regulatory capital ratios are estimates, pending completion and filing of Banner’s regulatory reports.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses - loans was $147.0 million, or 1.38% of total loans receivable and 560% of non-performing loans, at September 30, 2023, compared to $144.7 million, or 1.38% of total loans receivable and 513% of non-performing loans, at June 30, 2023, and $135.9 million, or 1.38% of total loans receivable and 895% of non-performing loans, at September 30, 2022. In addition to the allowance for credit losses - loans, Banner maintains an allowance for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments, which was $15.0 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $14.7 million at June 30, 2023, and $14.0 million at September 30, 2022. Net loan charge-offs totaled $663,000 in the third quarter of 2023, compared to net loan charge-offs of $336,000 in the preceding quarter and net loan recoveries of $869,000 in the third quarter a year ago. Non-performing loans were $26.3 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $28.2 million at June 30, 2023, and $15.2 million a year ago.

Substandard loans were $124.5 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $145.0 million at June 30, 2023, and $136.4 million a year ago. The decreases from the prior quarter and the comparable quarter a year ago primarily reflect risk rating upgrades as well as the payoff and sale of substandard loans.

Total non-performing assets were $26.8 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at September 30, 2023, compared to $28.7 million, or 0.18% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, and $15.6 million, or 0.10% of total assets, a year ago.

Conference Call

Banner will host a conference call on Thursday October 19, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. PDT, to discuss its third quarter results. Interested investors may listen to the call live at www.bannerbank.com. Investment professionals are invited to dial (833) 470-1428 using access code 535380 to participate in the call. A replay will be available for one week at (866) 813-9403 using access code 970585 or at www.bannerbank.com.

About the Company

Banner Corporation is a $15.51 billion bank holding company operating a commercial bank in four Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. Visit Banner Bank on the Web at www.bannerbank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “may,” “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” “potential,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made and based only on information then actually known to Banner. Banner does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These statements may relate to future financial performance, strategic plans or objectives, revenues or earnings projections, or other financial information. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the statements and could negatively affect Banner’s operating and stock price performance.

Factors that could cause Banner’s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: (1) potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth, or increased political instability due to acts of war; (2) changes in the interest rate environment, including the recent increases in the Federal Reserve benchmark rate and duration at which such increased interest rate levels are maintained, which could adversely affect our revenues and expenses, the value of assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; (3) the impact of continuing high inflation and the current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; (4) the effects of any federal government shutdown; (5) the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; (6) the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, which could necessitate additional provisions for credit losses, resulting both from loans originated and loans acquired from other financial institutions; (7) results of examinations by regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require increases in the allowance for credit losses or writing down of assets or impose restrictions or penalties with respect to Banner’s activities; (8) competitive pressures among depository institutions; (9) the effect of inflation on interest rate movements and their impact on client behavior and net interest margin; (10) the transition away from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) toward new interest rate benchmarks; (11) the impact of repricing and competitors’ pricing initiatives on loan and deposit products; (12) fluctuations in real estate values; (13) the ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to meet clients’ needs and developments in the market place; (14) the ability to access cost-effective funding; (15) disruptions, security breaches or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform critical processing functions; (16) changes in financial markets; (17) changes in economic conditions in general and in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and California in particular; (18) the costs, effects and outcomes of litigation; (19) legislation or regulatory changes, including but not limited to changes in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules, other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry and changes in federal and/or state tax laws or interpretations thereof by taxing authorities; (20) changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; (21) future acquisitions by Banner of other depository institutions or lines of business; (22) future goodwill impairment due to changes in Banner’s business or changes in market conditions; (23) the costs associated with Banner Forward; (24) effects of critical accounting policies and judgments, including the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; (25) other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services; and (26) other risks detailed from time to time in Banner’s other reports filed with and furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission including Banner’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands except shares and per share data) Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 INTEREST INCOME: Loans receivable $ 149,254 $ 140,848 $ 116,610 $ 423,359 $ 321,466 Mortgage-backed securities 17,691 18,285 17,558 54,954 48,486 Securities and cash equivalents 12,119 12,676 16,951 39,521 37,059 Total interest income 179,064 171,809 151,119 517,834 407,011 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 31,001 20,539 2,407 60,784 6,501 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances 2,233 5,157 — 8,654 291 Other borrowings 1,099 771 81 2,251 245 Subordinated debt 2,965 2,824 2,188 8,549 5,866 Total interest expense 37,298 29,291 4,676 80,238 12,903 Net interest income 141,766 142,518 146,443 437,596 394,108 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 2,027 6,764 6,087 8,267 3,660 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 139,739 135,754 140,356 429,329 390,448 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Deposit fees and other service charges 10,916 10,600 11,449 32,078 33,638 Mortgage banking operations 2,049 1,686 105 6,426 8,523 Bank-owned life insurance 2,062 2,386 1,804 6,636 5,674 Miscellaneous 942 1,428 1,689 4,010 5,423 15,969 16,100 15,047 49,150 53,258 Net (loss) gain on sale of securities (2,657 ) (4,527 ) 6 (14,436 ) 473 Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value (654 ) (3,151 ) 532 (4,357 ) 650 Gain on sale of branches, including related deposits — — — — 7,804 Total non-interest income 12,658 8,422 15,585 30,357 62,185 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salary and employee benefits 61,091 61,972 61,639 184,452 181,957 Less capitalized loan origination costs (4,498 ) (4,457 ) (5,984 ) (12,386 ) (19,436 ) Occupancy and equipment 11,722 11,994 12,008 35,686 38,512 Information and computer data services 7,118 7,082 6,803 21,347 19,451 Payment and card processing services 5,172 4,669 5,508 14,459 16,086 Professional and legal expenses 3,042 2,400 2,619 7,563 7,677 Advertising and marketing 1,362 940 1,326 3,108 2,609 Deposit insurance 2,874 2,839 1,946 7,603 4,910 State and municipal business and use taxes 1,359 1,229 1,223 3,888 3,389 Real estate operations, net (383 ) 75 68 (585 ) (132 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 857 991 1,215 2,898 4,064 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — 793 Miscellaneous 6,175 5,671 6,663 17,884 18,402 Total non-interest expense 95,891 95,405 95,034 285,917 278,282 Income before provision for income taxes 56,506 48,771 60,907 173,769 174,351 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 10,652 9,180 11,837 32,769 33,353 NET INCOME $ 45,854 $ 39,591 $ 49,070 $ 141,000 $ 140,998 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.33 $ 1.15 $ 1.43 $ 4.11 $ 4.11 Diluted $ 1.33 $ 1.15 $ 1.43 $ 4.09 $ 4.09 Cumulative dividends declared per common share $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.44 $ 1.44 $ 1.32 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 34,379,865 34,373,434 34,224,640 34,331,458 34,277,182 Diluted 34,429,726 34,409,024 34,416,017 34,439,214 34,499,246 Increase (decrease) in common shares outstanding 1,322 36,087 429 151,931 (60,873 )





FINANCIAL CONDITION Percentage Change (in thousands except shares and per share data) Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 207,171 $ 229,918 $ 198,154 $ 273,052 (9.9 )% (24.1 )% Interest-bearing deposits 44,535 51,407 44,908 548,869 (13.4 )% (91.9 )% Total cash and cash equivalents 251,706 281,325 243,062 821,921 (10.5 )% (69.4 )% Securities - trading 25,268 25,659 28,694 28,383 (1.5 )% (11.0 )% Securities - available for sale, amortized cost $2,774,972, $2,879,179, $3,218,777 and $3,433,541, respectively 2,287,993 2,465,960 2,789,031 2,996,173 (7.2 )% (23.6 )% Securities - held to maturity, fair value $853,653, $933,116, $942,180 and $947,416, respectively 1,082,156 1,098,570 1,117,588 1,132,852 (1.5 )% (4.5 )% Total securities 3,395,417 3,590,189 3,935,313 4,157,408 (5.4 )% (18.3 )% FHLB stock 15,600 20,800 12,000 10,000 (25.0 )% 56.0 % Securities purchased under agreements to resell — — 300,000 300,000 nm (100.0 )% Loans held for sale 54,158 60,612 56,857 84,358 (10.6 )% (35.8 )% Loans receivable 10,611,417 10,472,407 10,146,724 9,827,096 1.3 % 8.0 % Allowance for credit losses – loans (146,960 ) (144,680 ) (141,465 ) (135,918 ) 1.6 % 8.1 % Net loans receivable 10,464,457 10,327,727 10,005,259 9,691,178 1.3 % 8.0 % Accrued interest receivable 61,040 57,007 57,284 50,689 7.1 % 20.4 % Property and equipment, net 136,504 135,414 138,754 141,280 0.8 % (3.4 )% Goodwill 373,121 373,121 373,121 373,121 — % — % Other intangibles, net 6,542 7,399 9,440 10,655 (11.6 )% (38.6 )% Bank-owned life insurance 303,347 301,260 297,565 295,443 0.7 % 2.7 % Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,447 45,812 49,283 51,908 (5.2 )% (16.3 )% Other assets 402,541 384,070 355,493 372,848 4.8 % 8.0 % Total assets $ 15,507,880 $ 15,584,736 $ 15,833,431 $ 16,360,809 (0.5 )% (5.2 )% LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 5,197,854 $ 5,369,187 $ 6,176,998 $ 6,507,523 (3.2 )% (20.1 )% Interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts 6,518,385 6,373,269 6,719,531 7,004,799 2.3 % (6.9 )% Interest-bearing certificates 1,458,313 1,356,600 723,530 721,944 7.5 % 102.0 % Total deposits 13,174,552 13,099,056 13,620,059 14,234,266 0.6 % (7.4 )% Advances from FHLB 140,000 270,000 50,000 — (48.1 )% nm Other borrowings 188,440 193,019 232,799 234,006 (2.4 )% (19.5 )% Subordinated notes, net 92,748 92,646 98,947 98,849 0.1 % (6.2 )% Junior subordinated debentures at fair value 66,284 67,237 74,857 73,841 (1.4 )% (10.2 )% Operating lease liabilities 48,642 51,234 55,205 58,031 (5.1 )% (16.2 )% Accrued expenses and other liabilities 231,478 223,565 200,839 209,226 3.5 % 10.6 % Deferred compensation 45,129 45,466 44,293 43,931 (0.7 )% 2.7 % Total liabilities 13,987,273 14,042,223 14,376,999 14,952,150 (0.4 )% (6.5 )% SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 1,297,307 1,294,934 1,293,959 1,291,741 0.2 % 0.4 % Retained earnings 616,215 587,027 525,242 486,108 5.0 % 26.8 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (392,915 ) (339,448 ) (362,769 ) (369,190 ) 15.8 % 6.4 % Total shareholders’ equity 1,520,607 1,542,513 1,456,432 1,408,659 (1.4 )% 7.9 % Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 15,507,880 $ 15,584,736 $ 15,833,431 $ 16,360,809 (0.5 )% (5.2 )% Common Shares Issued: Shares outstanding at end of period 34,345,949 34,344,627 34,194,018 34,191,759 Common shareholders’ equity per share(1) $ 44.27 $ 44.91 $ 42.59 $ 41.20 Common shareholders’ tangible equity per share(1) (2) $ 33.22 $ 33.83 $ 31.41 $ 29.97 Common shareholders’ tangible equity to tangible assets(2) 7.54 % 7.64 % 6.95 % 6.41 % Consolidated Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.40 % 10.22 % 9.45 % 9.06 %





(1 ) Calculation is based on number of common shares outstanding at the end of the period rather than weighted average shares outstanding. (2 ) Common shareholders’ tangible equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. These ratios represent non-GAAP financial measures. See, “Additional Financial Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on the final two pages of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Percentage Change LOANS Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Commercial real estate (CRE): Owner-occupied $ 911,540 $ 894,876 $ 845,320 $ 862,792 1.9 % 5.7 % Investment properties 1,530,087 1,558,176 1,589,975 1,604,881 (1.8 )% (4.7 )% Small balance CRE 1,169,828 1,172,825 1,200,251 1,188,351 (0.3 )% (1.6 )% Multifamily real estate 766,571 699,830 645,071 592,834 9.5 % 29.3 % Construction, land and land development: Commercial construction 168,061 183,765 184,876 171,029 (8.5 )% (1.7 )% Multifamily construction 453,129 433,868 325,816 275,488 4.4 % 64.5 % One- to four-family construction 536,349 547,200 647,329 666,350 (2.0 )% (19.5 )% Land and land development 346,362 345,053 328,475 329,459 0.4 % 5.1 % Commercial business: Commercial business 1,263,747 1,313,226 1,283,407 1,242,550 (3.8 )% 1.7 % Small business scored 1,000,714 982,283 947,092 906,647 1.9 % 10.4 % Agricultural business, including secured by farmland: Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 334,626 310,120 295,077 299,400 7.9 % 11.8 % One- to four-family residential 1,438,694 1,340,126 1,173,112 1,025,143 7.4 % 40.3 % Consumer: Consumer—home equity revolving lines of credit 579,836 577,725 566,291 545,807 0.4 % 6.2 % Consumer—other 111,873 113,334 114,632 116,365 (1.3 )% (3.9 )% Total loans receivable $ 10,611,417 $ 10,472,407 $ 10,146,724 $ 9,827,096 1.3 % 8.0 % Loans 30 - 89 days past due and on accrual $ 6,108 $ 6,259 $ 17,186 $ 15,208 Total delinquent loans (including loans on non-accrual), net $ 28,312 $ 29,135 $ 32,371 $ 21,728 Total delinquent loans / Total loans receivable 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.32 % 0.22 %





LOANS BY GEOGRAPHIC LOCATION Percentage Change Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Amount Percentage Amount Amount Amount Washington $ 5,046,028 47.6 % $ 4,945,074 $ 4,777,546 $ 4,648,124 2.0 % 8.6 % California 2,570,175 24.2 % 2,537,121 2,484,980 2,323,740 1.3 % 10.6 % Oregon 1,929,531 18.2 % 1,913,929 1,826,743 1,765,254 0.8 % 9.3 % Idaho 600,648 5.7 % 595,065 565,586 588,498 0.9 % 2.1 % Utah 57,711 0.5 % 62,720 75,967 95,250 (8.0 )% (39.4 )% Other 407,324 3.8 % 418,498 415,902 406,230 (2.7 )% 0.3 % Total loans receivable $ 10,611,417 100.0 % $ 10,472,407 $ 10,146,724 $ 9,827,096 1.3 % 8.0 %





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) LOAN ORIGINATIONS Quarters Ended Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Commercial real estate $ 62,337 $ 94,640 $ 92,062 Multifamily real estate 12,725 3,441 4,603 Construction and land 421,656

488,980 444,365 Commercial business 157,833 128,404 218,044 Agricultural business 17,466 28,367 9,879 One-to four-family residential 43,622 52,618 92,701 Consumer 70,043 112,555 126,940 Total loan originations (excluding loans held for sale) $ 785,682

$ 909,005 $ 988,594





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Quarters Ended CHANGE IN THE Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES – LOANS Balance, beginning of period $ 144,680 $ 141,457 $ 128,702 Provision for credit losses – loans 2,943 3,559 6,347 Recoveries of loans previously charged off: Commercial real estate 170 74 88 Construction and land 29 — — One- to four-family real estate 59 36 25 Commercial business 403 524 924 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 19 2 252 Consumer 126 117 85 806 753 1,374 Loans charged off: Construction and land — (156 ) (25 ) One- to four-family real estate — (4 ) — Commercial business (616 ) (566 ) (138 ) Agricultural business, including secured by farmland (564 ) — (42 ) Consumer (289 ) (363 ) (300 ) (1,469 ) (1,089 ) (505 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries (663 ) (336 ) 869 Balance, end of period $ 146,960 $ 144,680 $ 135,918 Net (charge-offs) recoveries / Average loans receivable (0.006 )% (0.003 )% 0.009 %





ALLOCATION OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES – LOANS Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Commercial real estate $ 44,016 $ 43,636 $ 44,365 Multifamily real estate 8,804 8,039 7,114 Construction and land 29,389 29,844 27,985 One- to four-family real estate 17,925 16,737 12,394 Commercial business 34,065 33,880 31,854 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 3,718 3,573 3,455 Consumer 9,043 8,971 8,751 Total allowance for credit losses – loans $ 146,960 $ 144,680 $ 135,918 Allowance for credit losses - loans / Total loans receivable 1.38 % 1.38 % 1.38 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / Non-performing loans 560 % 513 % 895 %





Quarters Ended CHANGE IN THE Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - UNFUNDED LOAN COMMITMENTS Balance, beginning of period $ 14,664 $ 13,443 $ 14,246 Provision (recapture) for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments 346 1,221 (205 ) Balance, end of period $ 15,010 $ 14,664 $ 14,041





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Loans on non-accrual status: Secured by real estate: Commercial $ 1,365 $ 2,478 $ 3,683 $ 6,997 Construction and land 5,538 2,280 181 299 One- to four-family 5,480 7,605 5,236 2,381 Commercial business 5,289 8,439 9,886 1,462 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 3,170 3,997 594 594 Consumer 3,378 3,272 2,126 1,779 24,220 28,071 21,706 13,512 Loans more than 90 days delinquent, still on accrual: Secured by real estate: One- to four-family 1,799 60 1,023 1,556 Commercial business — — — 64 Consumer 245 49 264 61 2,044 109 1,287 1,681 Total non-performing loans 26,264 28,180 22,993 15,193 REO 546 546 340 340 Other repossessed assets — — 17 17 Total non-performing assets $ 26,810 $ 28,726 $ 23,350 $ 15,550 Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.15 % 0.10 %





LOANS BY CREDIT RISK RATING Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Pass $ 10,467,498 $ 10,315,687 $ 10,000,493 $ 9,672,473 Special Mention 19,394 11,745 9,081 18,251 Substandard 124,525 144,975 137,150 136,372 Total $ 10,611,417 $ 10,472,407 $ 10,146,724 $ 9,827,096





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) DEPOSIT COMPOSITION Percentage Change Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Non-interest-bearing $ 5,197,854 $ 5,369,187 $ 6,176,998 $ 6,507,523 (3.2 )% (20.1 )% Interest-bearing checking 2,006,866 1,908,402 1,811,153 1,856,244 5.2 % 8.1 % Regular savings accounts 2,751,453 2,588,298 2,710,090 2,824,711 6.3 % (2.6 )% Money market accounts 1,760,066 1,876,569 2,198,288 2,323,844 (6.2 )% (24.3 )% Total interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts 6,518,385 6,373,269 6,719,531 7,004,799 2.3 % (6.9 )% Total core deposits 11,716,239 11,742,456 12,896,529 13,512,322 (0.2 )% (13.3 )% Interest-bearing certificates 1,458,313 1,356,600 723,530 721,944 7.5 % 102.0 % Total deposits $ 13,174,552 $ 13,099,056 $ 13,620,059 $ 14,234,266 0.6 % (7.4 )%





GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION OF DEPOSITS Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Percentage Change Amount Percentage Amount Amount Amount Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Washington $ 7,241,341 55.0 % $ 7,255,731 $ 7,563,056 $ 7,845,755 (0.2 )% (7.7 )% Oregon 2,918,446 22.1 % 2,914,267 2,998,572 3,148,520 0.1 % (7.3 )% California 2,342,345 17.8 % 2,257,247 2,331,524 2,493,977 3.8 % (6.1 )% Idaho 672,420 5.1 % 671,811 726,907 746,014 0.1 % (9.9 )% Total deposits $ 13,174,552 100.0 % $ 13,099,056 $ 13,620,059 $ 14,234,266 0.6 % (7.4 )%





INCLUDED IN TOTAL DEPOSITS Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Public non-interest-bearing accounts $ 169,058 $ 191,591 $ 212,533 $ 192,742 Public interest-bearing transaction & savings accounts 188,831 189,140 180,326 172,567 Public interest-bearing certificates 46,349 45,840 26,810 33,787 Total public deposits $ 404,238 $ 426,571 $ 419,669 $ 399,096 Collateralized public deposits $ 300,189 $ 309,665 $ 304,244 $ 301,853 Total brokered deposits $ 162,856 $ 203,649 $ — $ — AVERAGE ACCOUNT BALANCE PER DEPOSIT ACCOUNT Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Number of deposit accounts 466,159 467,490 471,140 477,082 Average account balance per account $ 28 $ 28 $ 29 $ 30





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) ESTIMATED REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 Actual Minimum to be categorized as “Adequately Capitalized” Minimum to be

categorized as

“Well Capitalized” Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Banner Corporation-consolidated: Total capital to risk-weighted assets $ 1,873,419 14.34 % $ 1,045,239 8.00 % $ 1,306,548 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,621,146 12.41 % 783,929 6.00 % 783,929 6.00 % Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets 1,621,146 10.40 % 623,306 4.00 % n/a n/a Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,534,646 11.75 % 587,947 4.50 % n/a n/a Banner Bank: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 1,768,801 13.54 % 1,045,221 8.00 % 1,306,526 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,616,528 12.37 % 783,916 6.00 % 1,045,221 8.00 % Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets 1,616,528 10.38 % 623,184 4.00 % 778,980 5.00 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,616,528 12.37 % 587,937 4.50 % 849,242 6.50 %

These regulatory capital ratios are estimates, pending completion and filing of Banner’s regulatory reports.

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) (rates / ratios annualized) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST SPREAD Quarters Ended Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield / Cost(3) Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield / Cost(3) Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield / Cost(3) Interest-earning assets: Held for sale loans $ 56,697 $ 765 5.35 % $ 56,073 $ 738 5.28 % $ 68,608 $ 676 3.91 % Mortgage loans 8,596,705 118,285 5.46 % 8,413,392 112,097 5.34 % 7,841,018 94,581 4.79 % Commercial/agricultural loans 1,822,609 29,866 6.50 % 1,763,264 27,616 6.28 % 1,670,595 20,418 4.85 % SBA PPP loans 4,298 28 2.58 % 5,247 67 5.12 % 21,943 613 11.08 % Consumer and other loans 138,723 2,226 6.37 % 138,902 2,137 6.17 % 120,583 1,824 6.00 % Total loans(1) 10,619,032 151,170 5.65 % 10,376,878 142,655 5.51 % 9,722,747 118,112 4.82 % Mortgage-backed securities 2,863,345 17,834 2.47 % 2,958,700 18,429 2.50 % 3,183,837 17,704 2.21 % Other securities 1,071,389 12,128 4.49 % 1,184,503 12,932 4.38 % 1,671,305 13,578 3.22 % Interest-bearing deposits with banks 43,594 529 4.81 % 44,922 557 4.97 % 778,196 4,406 2.25 % FHLB stock 16,443 385 9.29 % 25,611 157 2.46 % 10,000 75 2.98 % Total investment securities 3,994,771 30,876 3.07 % 4,213,736 32,075 3.05 % 5,643,338 35,763 2.51 % Total interest-earning assets 14,613,803 182,046 4.94 % 14,590,614 174,730 4.80 % 15,366,085 153,875 3.97 % Non-interest-earning assets 932,364 939,100 1,100,313 Total assets $ 15,546,167 $ 15,529,714 $ 16,466,398 Deposits: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 1,971,179 4,190 0.84 % $ 1,870,605 2,331 0.50 % $ 1,862,887 429 0.09 % Savings accounts 2,659,890 8,400 1.25 % 2,536,713 4,895 0.77 % 2,822,153 481 0.07 % Money market accounts 1,793,953 6,639 1.47 % 1,957,553 6,007 1.23 % 2,378,851 769 0.13 % Certificates of deposit 1,412,542 11,772 3.31 % 1,126,647 7,306 2.60 % 740,014 728 0.39 % Total interest-bearing deposits 7,837,564 31,001 1.57 % 7,491,518 20,539 1.10 % 7,803,905 2,407 0.12 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 5,316,023 — — % 5,445,960 — — % 6,458,749 — — % Total deposits 13,153,587 31,001 0.94 % 12,937,478 20,539 0.64 % 14,262,654 2,407 0.07 % Other interest-bearing liabilities: FHLB advances 161,087 2,233 5.50 % 390,705 5,157 5.29 % — — — % Other borrowings 194,659 1,099 2.24 % 188,060 771 1.64 % 242,658 81 0.13 % Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 182,678 2,965 6.44 % 185,096 2,824 6.12 % 189,178 2,188 4.59 % Total borrowings 538,424 6,297 4.64 % 763,861 8,752 4.60 % 431,836 2,269 2.08 % Total funding liabilities 13,692,011 37,298 1.08 % 13,701,339 29,291 0.86 % 14,694,490 4,676 0.13 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities(2) 296,578 279,232 257,058 Total liabilities 13,988,589 13,980,571 14,951,548 Shareholders’ equity 1,557,578 1,549,143 1,514,850 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 15,546,167 $ 15,529,714 $ 16,466,398 Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent) $ 144,748 3.86 % $ 145,439 3.94 % $ 149,199 3.84 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.93 % 4.00 % 3.85 % Reconciliation to reported net interest income: Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis (2,982 ) (2,921 ) (2,756 ) Net interest income and margin, as reported $ 141,766 3.85 % $ 142,518 3.92 % $ 146,443 3.78 % Additional Key Financial Ratios: Return on average assets 1.17 % 1.02 % 1.18 % Return on average equity 11.68 % 10.25 % 12.85 % Average equity/average assets 10.02 % 9.98 % 9.20 % Average interest-earning assets/average interest-bearing liabilities 174.47 % 176.74 % 186.58 % Average interest-earning assets/average funding liabilities 106.73 % 106.49 % 104.57 % Non-interest income/average assets 0.32 % 0.22 % 0.38 % Non-interest expense/average assets 2.45 % 2.46 % 2.29 % Efficiency ratio(4) 62.10 % 63.21 % 58.65 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(5) 59.00 % 58.58 % 57.04 %

(1) Average balances include loans accounted for on a nonaccrual basis and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. Amortization of net deferred loan fees/costs is included with interest on loans.

(2) Average other non-interest-bearing liabilities include fair value adjustments related to junior subordinated debentures.

(3) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.9 million, $1.8 million and $1.5 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $1.1 million for both the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 and $1.3 million for the quarter September 30, 2022.

(4) Non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income and non-interest income.

(5) Adjusted non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue. Represent non-GAAP financial measures. See, “Additional Financial Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on the final two pages of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) (rates / ratios annualized) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST SPREAD Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/Cost(3) Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/Cost(3) Interest-earning assets: Held for sale loans $ 55,157 $ 2,174 5.27 % $ 94,289 $ 2,446 3.47 % Mortgage loans 8,427,034 337,282 5.35 % 7,581,540 261,021 4.60 % Commercial/agricultural loans 1,763,248 82,658 6.27 % 1,574,957 52,582 4.46 % SBA PPP loans 5,437 145 3.57 % 51,890 4,453 11.47 % Consumer and other loans 138,246 6,478 6.26 % 117,892 5,207 5.91 % Total loans(1) 10,389,122 428,737 5.52 % 9,420,568 325,709 4.62 % Mortgage-backed securities 2,971,124 55,386 2.49 % 3,110,769 48,904 2.10 % Other securities 1,220,074 40,155 4.40 % 1,624,138 32,333 2.66 % Interest-bearing deposits with banks 47,330 1,694 4.79 % 1,214,076 7,507 0.83 % FHLB stock 18,772 632 4.50 % 10,579 281 3.55 % Total investment securities 4,257,300 97,867 3.07 % 5,959,562 89,025 2.00 % Total interest-earning assets 14,646,422 526,604 4.81 % 15,380,130 414,734 3.61 % Non-interest-earning assets 930,934 1,250,719 Total assets $ 15,577,356 $ 16,630,849 Deposits: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 1,874,518 7,427 0.53 % $ 1,915,184 991 0.07 % Savings accounts 2,604,089 15,179 0.78 % 2,826,757 1,187 0.06 % Money market accounts 1,971,514 16,445 1.12 % 2,400,267 1,806 0.10 % Certificates of deposit 1,118,874 21,733 2.60 % 782,548 2,517 0.43 % Total interest-bearing deposits 7,568,995 60,784 1.07 % 7,924,756 6,501 0.11 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 5,571,896 — — % 6,445,579 — — % Total deposits 13,140,891 60,784 0.62 % 14,370,335 6,501 0.06 % Other interest-bearing liabilities: FHLB advances 219,461 8,654 5.27 % 13,919 291 2.80 % Other borrowings 203,932 2,251 1.48 % 253,545 245 0.13 % Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 186,964 8,549 6.11 % 190,103 5,866 4.13 % Total borrowings 610,357 19,454 4.26 % 457,567 6,402 1.87 % Total funding liabilities 13,751,248 80,238 0.78 % 14,827,902 12,903 0.12 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities(2) 289,558 241,010 Total liabilities 14,040,806 15,068,912 Shareholders’ equity 1,536,550 1,561,937 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 15,577,356 $ 16,630,849 Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent) $ 446,366 4.03 % $ 401,831 3.49 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.07 % 3.49 % Reconciliation to reported net interest income: Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis (8,770 ) (7,723 ) Net interest income and margin, as reported $ 437,596 3.99 % $ 394,108 3.43 % Additional Key Financial Ratios: Return on average assets 1.21 % 1.13 % Return on average equity 12.27 % 12.07 % Average equity/average assets 9.86 % 9.39 % Average interest-earning assets/average interest-bearing liabilities 179.07 % 183.48 % Average interest-earning assets/average funding liabilities 106.51 % 103.72 % Non-interest income/average assets 0.26 % 0.50 % Non-interest expense/average assets 2.45 % 2.24 % Efficiency ratio(4) 61.10 % 60.99 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(5) 57.19 % 59.39 %

(1) Average balances include loans accounted for on a nonaccrual basis and loans 90 days or more past due. Amortization of net deferred loan fees/costs is included with interest on loans.

(2) Average other non-interest-bearing liabilities include fair value adjustments related to junior subordinated debentures.

(3) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $5.4 million and $4.2 million for the years ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $3.4 million and $3.5 million for the years ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

(4) Non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income and non-interest income.

(5) Adjusted non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue. These represent non-GAAP financial measures. See, “Additional Financial Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on the final two pages of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) * Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common shareholders’ equity per share and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, and references to adjusted revenue, adjusted earnings and the adjusted efficiency ratio represent non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Banner’s core operations reflected in the current quarter’s results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables below: ADJUSTED REVENUE Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 141,766 $ 142,518 $ 146,443 $ 437,596 $ 394,108 Non-interest income (GAAP) 12,658 8,422 15,585 30,357 62,185 Total revenue (GAAP) 154,424 150,940 162,028 467,953 456,293 Exclude: Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 2,657 4,527 (6 ) 14,436 (473 ) Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value 654 3,151 (532 ) 4,357 (650 ) Gain on sale of branches — — — — (7,804 ) Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 157,735 $ 158,618 $ 161,490 $ 486,746 $ 447,366





ADJUSTED EARNINGS Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Net income (GAAP) $ 45,854 $ 39,591 $ 49,070 $ 141,000 $ 140,998 Exclude: Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 2,657 4,527 (6 ) 14,436 (473 ) Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value 654 3,151 (532 ) 4,357 (650 ) Gain on sale of branches — — — — (7,804 ) Banner Forward expenses(1) 996 195 411 1,334 4,455 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — 793 Related net tax (benefit) expense (1,033 ) (1,890 ) 31 (4,830 ) 883 Total adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 49,128 $ 45,574 $ 48,974 $ 156,297 $ 138,202 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.33 $ 1.15 $ 1.43 $ 4.09 $ 4.09 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.43 $ 1.32 $ 1.42 $ 4.54 $ 4.01

(1) Included in miscellaneous expenses in results of operations.





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) ADJUSTED EFFICIENCY RATIO Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 95,891 $ 95,405 $ 95,034 $ 285,917 $ 278,282 Exclude: Banner Forward expenses(1) (996 ) (195 ) (411 ) (1,334 ) (4,455 ) CDI amortization (857 ) (991 ) (1,215 ) (2,898 ) (4,064 ) State/municipal tax expense (1,359 ) (1,229 ) (1,223 ) (3,888 ) (3,389 ) REO operations 383 (75 ) (68 ) 585 132 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — (793 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 93,062 $ 92,915 $ 92,117 $ 278,382 $ 265,713 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 141,766 $ 142,518 $ 146,443 $ 437,596 $ 394,108 Non-interest income (GAAP) 12,658 8,422 15,585 30,357 62,185 Total revenue (GAAP) 154,424 150,940 162,028 467,953 456,293 Exclude: Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 2,657 4,527 (6 ) 14,436 (473 ) Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value 654 3,151 (532 ) 4,357 (650 ) Gain on sale of branches — — — — (7,804 ) Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 157,735 $ 158,618 $ 161,490 $ 486,746 $ 447,366 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 62.10 % 63.21 % 58.65 % 61.10 % 60.99 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 59.00 % 58.58 % 57.04 % 57.19 % 59.39 %

(1) Included in miscellaneous expenses in results of operations.





TANGIBLE COMMON SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 1,520,607 $ 1,542,513 $ 1,456,432 $ 1,408,659 Exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net 379,663 380,520 382,561 383,776 Tangible common shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,140,944 $ 1,161,993 $ 1,073,871 $ 1,024,883 Total assets (GAAP) $ 15,507,880 $ 15,584,736 $ 15,833,431 $ 16,360,809 Exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net 379,663 380,520 382,561 383,776 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 15,128,217 $ 15,204,216 $ 15,450,870 $ 15,977,033 Common shareholders’ equity to total assets (GAAP) 9.81 % 9.90 % 9.20 % 8.61 % Tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.54 % 7.64 % 6.95 % 6.41 % TANGIBLE COMMON SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY PER SHARE Tangible common shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,140,944 $ 1,161,993 $ 1,073,871 $ 1,024,883 Common shares outstanding at end of period 34,345,949 34,344,627 34,194,018 34,191,759 Common shareholders’ equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 44.27 $ 44.91 $ 42.59 $ 41.20 Tangible common shareholders’ equity (tangible book value) per share (non-GAAP) $ 33.22 $ 33.83 $ 31.41 $ 29.97



