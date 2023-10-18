Annexon Reports Inducement Grants to New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BRISBANE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic disorders, today announced that it has granted inducement to two new non-executive employees under the terms of the 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan. The equity awards were approved on October 17, 2023, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



In the aggregate, the new non-executive employees received options to purchase 75,600 shares of Annexon common stock. The options carry a ten-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $1.77, which was the closing price of Annexon’s common stock on October 17, 2023, the date of grant, and vest over 4 years, with 25% of the shares underlying the options vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and an additional 1/48th of the shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to continued service through the applicable vesting dates.

