Marten Transport Announces Third Quarter Results

| Source: Marten Transport, Ltd. Marten Transport, Ltd.

Mondovi, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

MONDOVI, Wis., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported net income of $13.6 million, or 17 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared with $25.6 million, or 32 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, net income was $58.0 million, or 71 cents per diluted share, compared with $84.8 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the 2022 nine-month period.

Operating revenue was $279.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared with $324.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $239.1 million for the 2023 quarter compared with $269.3 million for the 2022 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $40.5 million for the 2023 quarter from $55.1 million for the 2022 quarter.

Operating revenue was $863.2 million for the first nine months of 2023 compared with $941.3 million for the first nine months of 2022. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $742.6 million for the 2023 period compared with $783.8 million for the 2022 period. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $120.6 million for the 2023 period from $157.5 million for the 2022 period.

Operating income was $17.2 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared with $33.8 million for the third quarter of 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, operating income was $74.5 million compared with $110.6 million for the first nine months of 2022.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 93.8% for the 2023 quarter and 89.6% for the 2022 quarter. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 92.8% for the 2023 quarter and 87.5% for the 2022 quarter.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 91.4% for the first nine months of 2023 and 88.3% for the first nine months of 2022. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 90.0% for the 2023 period and 85.9% for the 2022 period.

Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten stated, “Our earnings this quarter were significantly pressured by the industry-wide weak demand, cumulative impact of reduced freight rates with the resulting freight network disruption, and inflationary operating costs within the current freight market recession. Additionally, the record heat and rising fuel prices each month of the third quarter led to an increase in our mile-adjusted net fuel expense of $3.9 million, or 4 cents per diluted share, from this year’s second quarter to third quarter.”

“We are focused on both minimizing the current freight market’s impact on our operations, and investing in and positioning our premium service solutions to capitalize on profitable organic growth opportunities as the market necessarily recovers - with fair compensation for our services. To that end, we have not agreed to any rate reductions since early August.”

Current Investor Presentation

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across Marten’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Mexico and Canada, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD. 
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS 
  September 30,  December 31, 
(In thousands, except share information) 2023  2022 
   (Unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $68,067  $80,600 
Receivables:        
Trade, net  117,820   120,702 
Other  11,695   7,218 
Prepaid expenses and other  27,004   27,320 
Total current assets  224,586   235,840 
         
Property and equipment:        
Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other  1,129,415   1,074,832 
Accumulated depreciation  (358,414)  (346,665)
Net property and equipment  771,001   728,167 
Other noncurrent assets  1,617   1,672 
Total assets $997,204  $965,679 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $42,042  $37,299 
Insurance and claims accruals  46,282   45,747 
Accrued and other current liabilities  33,320   41,264 
Total current liabilities  121,644   124,310 
Deferred income taxes  125,887   137,041 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities  316   409 
Total liabilities  247,847   261,760 
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding  -   - 
Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 81,308,968 shares at September 30, 2023, and 81,115,132 shares at December 31, 2022, issued and outstanding  813   811 
Additional paid-in capital  49,280   47,188 
Retained earnings  699,264   655,920 
Total stockholders’ equity  749,357   703,919 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $997,204  $965,679 
         


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)		 
  
  Three Months  Nine Months 
  Ended September 30,  Ended September 30, 
(In thousands, except per share information) 2023  2022  2023  2022 
                 
Operating revenue $279,538  $324,448  $863,233  $941,294 
                 
Operating expenses (income):                
Salaries, wages and benefits  92,620   99,773   287,468   285,582 
Purchased transportation  49,673   64,403   152,075   189,193 
Fuel and fuel taxes  48,695   57,299   137,706   163,004 
Supplies and maintenance  17,896   14,855   51,291   40,520 
Depreciation  29,017   28,381   87,974   81,389 
Operating taxes and licenses  2,821   2,748   8,345   8,051 
Insurance and claims  13,254   11,949   40,805   38,096 
Communications and utilities  2,584   2,135   7,625   6,639 
Gain on disposition of revenue equipment  (3,014)  (1,070)  (11,810)  (10,422)
Other  8,762   10,209   27,301   28,681 
                 
Total operating expenses  262,308   290,682   788,780   830,733 
                 
Operating income  17,230   33,766   74,453   110,561 
                 
Other  (1,017)  (264)  (2,938)  (307)
                 
Income before income taxes  18,247   34,030   77,391   110,868 
                 
Income taxes expense  4,649   8,384   19,417   26,028 
                 
Net income $13,598  $25,646  $57,974  $84,840 
                 
Basic earnings per common share $0.17  $0.32  $0.71  $1.04 
                 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.17  $0.32  $0.71  $1.03 
                 
Dividends declared per common share $0.06  $0.06  $0.18  $0.18 
                 


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)		 
          Dollar  Percentage 
          Change  Change 
  Three Months  Three Months  Three Months 
  Ended  Ended  Ended 
  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2023  2022  2023 vs. 2022  2023 vs. 2022 
Operating revenue:                
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $96,516  $105,905  $(9,389)  (8.9)%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue  17,711   23,471   (5,760)  (24.5)
Total Truckload revenue  114,227   129,376   (15,149)  (11.7)
                 
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue  82,963   86,178   (3,215)  (3.7)
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue  18,834   24,039   (5,205)  (21.7)
Total Dedicated revenue  101,797   110,217   (8,420)  (7.6)
                 
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue  18,122   24,303   (6,181)  (25.4)
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue  3,925   7,600   (3,675)  (48.4)
Total Intermodal revenue  22,047   31,903   (9,856)  (30.9)
                 
Brokerage revenue  41,467   52,952   (11,485)  (21.7)
                 
Total operating revenue $279,538  $324,448  $(44,910)  (13.8)%
                 
Operating income/(loss):                
Truckload $2,738  $14,319  $(11,581)  (80.9)%
Dedicated  11,286   13,005   (1,719)  (13.2)
Intermodal  (1,074)  778   (1,852)  (238.0)
Brokerage  4,280   5,664   (1,384)  (24.4)
Total operating income $17,230  $33,766  $(16,536)  (49.0)%
                 
Operating ratio:                
Truckload  97.6%  88.9%        
Dedicated  88.9   88.2         
Intermodal  104.9   97.6         
Brokerage  89.7   89.3         
Consolidated operating ratio  93.8%  89.6%        
                 
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:                
Truckload  97.2%  86.5%        
Dedicated  86.4   84.9         
Intermodal  105.9   96.8         
Brokerage  89.7   89.3         
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges  92.8%  87.5%        


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)		 
          Dollar  Percentage 
          Change  Change 
  Nine Months  Nine Months  Nine Months 
  Ended  Ended  Ended 
  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2023  2022  2023 vs. 2022  2023 vs. 2022 
Operating revenue:                
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $300,104  $302,883  $(2,779)  (0.9)%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue  51,887   66,255   (14,368)  (21.7)
Total Truckload revenue  351,991   369,138   (17,147)  (4.6)
                 
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue  257,231   248,988   8,243   3.3 
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue  56,000   68,344   (12,344)  (18.1)
Total Dedicated revenue  313,231   317,332   (4,101)  (1.3)
                 
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue  60,277   77,589   (17,312)  (22.3)
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue  12,724   22,923   (10,199)  (44.5)
Total Intermodal revenue  73,001   100,512   (27,511)  (27.4)
                 
Brokerage revenue  125,010   154,312   (29,302)  (19.0)
                 
Total operating revenue $863,233  $941,294  $(78,061)  (8.3)%
                 
Operating income/(loss):                
Truckload $22,348  $45,978  $(23,630)  (51.4)%
Dedicated  39,143   37,689   1,454   3.9 
Intermodal  (452)  9,911   (10,363)  (104.6)
Brokerage  13,414   16,983   (3,569)  (21.0)
Total operating income $74,453  $110,561  $(36,108)  (32.7)%
                 
Operating ratio:                
Truckload  93.7%  87.5%        
Dedicated  87.5   88.1         
Intermodal  100.6   90.1         
Brokerage  89.3   89.0         
Consolidated operating ratio  91.4%  88.3%        
                 
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:                
Truckload  92.6%  84.8%        
Dedicated  84.8   84.9         
Intermodal  100.7   87.2         
Brokerage  89.3   89.0         
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges  90.0%  85.9%        


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)		 
  Three Months  Nine Months 
  Ended September 30,  Ended September 30, 
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
Truckload Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands) $114,227  $129,376  $351,991  $369,138 
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $4,285  $4,889  $4,442  $4,980 
Average tractors(1)  1,714   1,648   1,732   1,560 
Average miles per trip  529   508   515   512 
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)  12.1%  11.3%  12.4%  10.8%
Total miles (in thousands)  39,093   38,441   116,651   110,565 
                 
Dedicated Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands) $101,797  $110,217  $313,231  $317,332 
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $3,900  $4,006  $3,949  $3,977 
Average tractors(1)  1,619   1,637   1,670   1,605 
Average miles per trip  339   337   335   340 
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)  1.3%  1.2%  1.2%  1.1%
Total miles (in thousands)  33,039   34,513   101,948   101,400 
                 
Intermodal Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands) $22,047  $31,903  $73,001  $100,512 
Loads  6,327   7,610   19,871   24,607 
Average tractors  154   182   168   173 
                 
Brokerage Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands) $41,467  $52,952  $125,010  $154,312 
Loads  24,077   24,896   67,483   69,902 
                 
At September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022:                
Total tractors(1)  3,454   3,575         
Average age of company tractors (in years)  1.8   1.7         
Total trailers  5,726   5,679         
Average age of company trailers (in years)  4.4   3.8         
Ratio of trailers to tractors(1)  1.7   1.6         
Total refrigerated containers  788   803         


  Three Months  Nine Months 
  Ended September 30,  Ended September 30, 
(In thousands) 2023  2022  2023  2022 
                 
Net cash provided by operating activities $28,132  $64,551  $126,333  $163,221 
Net cash (used for) investing activities  (35,831)  (57,412)  (124,470)  (92,416)
Net cash (used for) financing activities  (4,762)  (4,021)  (14,396)  (56,308)
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic  81,306   81,061   81,260   81,889 
Diluted  81,454   81,347   81,414   82,155 


(1)Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 99 and 90 tractors as of September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. 
  
(2)Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.
 

            











    

        

        
Contact Data