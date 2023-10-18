Keystone Dental Group Granted Patent from USPTO for Nexus IOS Solution

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osteon Medical, a subsidiary of Keystone Dental Holdings (“Keystone Dental” or the “Company”), today announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the Company a patent for its innovative Nexus IOS solution. The Nexus iOS Scan Gauge technology allows implant dentists to perform direct full-arch implant scans using an Intraoral Scanner (IOS) with predictable and passive fitting prosthetic outcomes. This technology replaces the traditionally manual impression-taking process through a faster, cost-effective, and accessible workflow.



The Nexus iOS Scan Gauge technology is now the only patented elongated body scan apparatus available on the market that acquires direct implant-location data. The patent will provide Keystone Dental with important protection, further strengthening the Company’s patent portfolio, which includes a global portfolio of more than 75 claims and patents. The Company was previously granted a related patent in Australia in 2021 and anticipates additional favorable outcomes on outstanding patent applications in other countries.

“This is a significant and exciting decision by the U.S. patent office, and we view the issuance of this patent as recognition of the important contribution Nexus IOS has made in this field,” said Melker Nilsson, CEO of Keystone Dental. “Given that patent offices in other countries consider U.S. approvals in reviewing applications, we are hopeful that Nexus can receive similarly favorable outcomes in other key geographic markets, which we believe will help strengthen our market share in this category.”

“This is a significant milestone for our Company and, more importantly, one of the highest forms of validation for a truly innovative product,” said Michael Tuckman, Chief R&D Officer of Keystone Dental, founder of Osteon Medical, and inventor of Nexus iOS Scan Gauge technology.

About Keystone Dental Group:

Keystone Dental is a global commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing end-to-end tooth replacement solutions for dental practitioners. Headquartered in Irvine, California, and with research and development and manufacturing sites in Caesarea, Israel and Melbourne, Australia, Keystone Dental markets its products worldwide. The Company's product portfolio includes proprietary offerings such as its highly innovative implant systems Genesis Active, Molaris™ and Prima Plus™ that offers unique solutions to the dental practitioners. In addition, the Company also offers an attractive dental implant value brand in Paltop, and a well-regarded portfolio of biomaterials mainly sold under the DYNA brand. Keystone Dental acquired Implant Solutions Pty Ltd ("Osteon") in 2021, adding a comprehensive portfolio of prosthetic solutions on implants and digital workflow capabilities, not least the groundbreaking Nexus iOS digital workflow solution for restoring the fully edentulous patient. For more information, refer to www.keystonedental.com.

About Osteon Medical:

Osteon Medical, a commercial-stage leader in digital dental implant solutions, develops innovative and advanced customized implant-retained prosthetics and advanced engineering solutions based on propriety CAD/CAM scanning and design technology.

These technologies deliver faster, simpler, and more accurate implementation of conventionally complex procedures. Osteon’s solutions include scanning components, A.I-supported data analysis software, CAD/CAM design programs, 3D printing and advanced industrialized manufacturing processes. Osteon is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia and supported by dedicated production facilities in both Melbourne and California, USA with offices in Osaka, Japan and Lyon, France. Osteon Medical’s products are available in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Europe, USA and Canada.

Proposed Business Combination Agreement

In August 2023, Keystone Dental and Check-Cap Ltd. ("Check-Cap" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CHEK) announced entering into a definitive Business Combination Agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement") under which the stockholders of Keystone Dental will become the majority holders of the combined company. If completed, the business combination will create a public company headquartered in Irvine, CA and focused on advancing commercial execution and market development of Keystone Dental’s comprehensive portfolio of implants, arches and other tooth replacement solutions comprised of restoration products, prosthetic solutions, biomaterial, and digital dentistry capabilities. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “KSD.” The executive team of Keystone Dental will serve as the executive team of the combined company, led by Melker Nilsson, Keystone’s Chief Executive Officer.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK) is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company aiming to redefine colorectal cancer (CRC) screening through the introduction of C-Scan®, the first and only patient-friendly preparation-free screening test to detect polyps before they may transform into colorectal cancer and enable early intervention and cancer prevention. C-Scan is an investigational device and is not available for sale in the United States.

