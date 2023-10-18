NVE Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023.

Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased 33% to $7.12 million from $10.7 million for the prior-year quarter. The decrease was due to a 32% decrease in product sales and a 92% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased 22% to $4.72 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to $6.09 million, or $1.26 per share, for the prior-year quarter.

For the first six months of fiscal 2024, total revenue decreased 12% to $16.0 million from $18.1 million for the first six months of the prior year. The decrease was due to a 10% decrease in product sales and a 68% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income decreased 11% to $9.13 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, from $10.2 million, or $2.12 per share, for the first half of fiscal 2023.

The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable November 30, 2023, to shareholders of record as of October 30, 2023.

“We are pleased to report solid earnings for the quarter and six months despite a decrease in defense-related product sales and a semiconductor industry downturn,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data. NVE has also licensed its spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology, commonly known as MRAM.

Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as our reliance on several large customers for a significant percentage of revenue, uncertainties related to the economic environments in the industries we serve, uncertainties related to future sales and revenues, risks of credit losses, risks and uncertainties related to future dividend payments, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, as updated in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

NVE CORPORATION
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
QUARTERS AND SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022
(Unaudited)
 
  Quarter Ended September 30, 
  2023  2022 
Revenue        
Product sales $7,117,122  $10,514,539 
Contract research and development  16,154   203,285 
Total revenue  7,133,276   10,717,824 
Cost of sales  1,599,866   2,402,781 
Gross profit  5,533,410   8,315,043 
Expenses        
Research and development  683,208   669,978 
Selling, general, and administrative  433,785   435,625 
Provision for credit losses  (202,926)  - 
Total expenses  914,067   1,105,603 
Income from operations  4,619,343   7,209,440 
Interest income  512,092   351,375 
Income before taxes  5,131,435   7,560,815 
Provision for income taxes  407,869   1,470,442 
Net income $4,723,566  $6,090,373 
Net income per share – basic $0.98  $1.26 
Net income per share – diluted $0.98  $1.26 
Cash dividends declared per common share $1.00  $1.00 
Weighted average shares outstanding        
Basic  4,833,401   4,830,826 
Diluted  4,840,770   4,830,956 
 

 		 Six Months Ended September 30, 
  2023  2022 
Revenue        
Product sales $15,817,214  $17,587,500 
Contract research and development  147,476   466,731 
Total revenue  15,964,690   18,054,231 
Cost of sales  3,679,489   4,054,628 
Gross profit  12,285,201   13,999,603 
Expenses        
Research and development  1,379,200   1,271,896 
Selling, general, and administrative  908,900   806,946 
Provision for credit losses  9,514   - 
Total expenses  2,297,614   2,078,842 
Income from operations  9,987,587   11,920,761 
Interest income  948,618   634,436 
Income before taxes  10,936,205   12,555,197 
Provision for income taxes  1,808,909   2,324,707 
Net income $9,127,296  $10,230,490 
Net income per share – basic $1.89  $2.12 
Net income per share – diluted $1.89  $2.12 
Cash dividends declared per common share $2.00  $2.00 
Weighted average shares outstanding        
Basic  4,832,786   4,830,826 
Diluted  4,840,688   4,830,927 

 

NVE CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEETS
SEPTEMBER 30 MARCH 31, 2023

  (Unaudited)
September 30,
2023		  March 31,
2023		 
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $6,953,448  $1,669,896 
Marketable securities, short-term
(amortized cost of $7,302,714 as of September 30, 2023, and $15,696,135 as of March 31, 2023)		  7,224,056   15,513,095 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $15,000  2,915,762   6,523,344 
Inventories  6,967,766   6,417,010 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  1,064,853   663,459 
Total current assets  25,125,885   30,786,804 
Fixed assets        
Machinery and equipment  10,501,096   10,484,365 
Leasehold improvements  1,956,309   1,956,309 
   12,457,405   12,440,674 
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization  11,250,170   11,095,236 
Net fixed assets  1,207,235   1,345,438 
Deferred tax assets  1,395,430   572,038 
Marketable securities, long-term
(amortized cost of $41,467,512 as of September 30, 2023, and $37,495,846 as of March 31, 2023)		  39,623,299   36,125,047 
Right-of-use asset – operating lease  358,590   425,843 
Total assets $67,710,439  $69,255,170 
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable $244,236  $281,712 
Accrued payroll and other  539,452   1,375,250 
Operating lease  177,585   175,798 
Total current liabilities  961,273   1,832,760 
Operating lease  260,509   342,908 
Total liabilities  1,221,782   2,175,668 
         
Shareholders’ equity        
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 6,000,000 shares authorized;
4,833,401 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023, and 4,830,826 as of March 31, 2023		  48,334   48,308 
Additional paid-in capital  19,529,791   19,295,442 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (1,502,147)  (1,213,858)
Retained earnings  48,412,679   48,949,610 
Total shareholders’ equity  66,488,657   67,079,502 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $67,710,439  $69,255,170 
 

            











    

        

        
