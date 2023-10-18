Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Syndicated Community Offering

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (“Gouverneur Bancorp”) (OTC Pink Marketplace: GOVB), the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association (the “Bank”), announced today that Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc., a newly formed Maryland corporation and the proposed successor holding company of the Bank, has completed its syndicated community offering in accordance with the terms of Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc.’s prospectus, dated as of August 14, 2023, as supplemented by the prospectus supplement dated October 4, 2023.



Completion of the conversion and stock offering is subject to the receipt of final regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. intends to close the stock offering at the minimum of the offering range.

About Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc.

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink Marketplace: GOVB) is the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, which is a New York chartered savings and loan association founded in 1892 that offers deposit and loan services for businesses, families and individuals. At June 30, 2023, Gouverneur Bancorp had total assets of $203.1 million, total deposits of $160.6 million and total stockholders’ equity of $26.3 million.

