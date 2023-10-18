MasTec, Inc: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises MasTec, Inc. ("MasTec" or the "Company") (NYSE: MTZ). investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities violations and may file a class action on behalf of investors. MasTec investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.



MasTec disclosed on August 3, 2023, that it failed to meet its financial performance projections for the second quarter of 2023. The company also adjusted its 2023 guidance, attributing the revision to a slowdown in its communications margins.

In response to this announcement, the share price of MasTec experienced a significant decline, dropping by $24.82 per share, which amounted to a decrease of 20.52%, over the subsequent two trading sessions. The stock ultimately closed at $96.14 per share on August 7, 2023.

