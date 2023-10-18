Investigation of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether R1 RCM Inc. (“RCM” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: RCM) complied with federal securities laws. On October 16, 2023, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging “RCM’s revenues and profits are grossly overstated” and accusing the Company of “accounting gimmickry” and “horrific corporate governance.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



If you purchased RCM stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/rcm/ to discuss your legal rights.