Global Beverage Stabilizer Market Size Thriving Beyond USD 2,156.19 Million by 2032 with a 6.35% CAGR | Surge in The Demand for Functional & Fortified Beverages

Newark, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global beverage stabilizer market is expected to grow from USD 1,164.96 Million in 2022 to USD 2,156.19 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period 2023-2032.

Beverage stabilizer has grown significantly due to growing demand for enhanced shelf life and product quality in the beverage sector. The stabilizers help add consistency to improve the overall flavour and give body to the beverages. It prevents sedimentation and keeps the ingredients suspended within the finished product. These stabilizers are the additives that help maintain the emulsion or prevent the degeneration of the beverages. The most familiar stabilizers are hydrocolloids like gum Arabic, gum acacia and xantham, pectin, modified starches, casein, carrageenan and insulin.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global Beverage Stabilizer market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In October 2021: Royal DSM has completed the acquisition of First Choice Ingredients, which was the leading supplier of dairy-based savoury flavourings. This acquisition helped the organization gain more food & beverage customers outside the US. It would eventually help the organization broaden its market share in the beverage stabilizer market.



Market Growth & Trends



The beverage stabilizers are additives that help maintain beverages' physical and chemical properties. It helps in the prevention of separation and sedimentation during distribution and storage. The growing prevalence of health promotion and the demand for non-alcoholic beverage consumption propel the market's growth. Based on one of the studies in 2012, more than 3 million fatalities were attributed to excess alcohol consumption, and the government globally promoted several awareness campaigns for decreasing alcohol intake. Hence, the sales of non-alcoholic functional and non-functional beverages have increased, eventually driving the beverage stabilizer market. Beverage stabilizers are in demand due to the growing demand for enhanced beverage texture and mouthfeel. It has been observed that present-day consumers are looking for more than just tastes in their beverages and want satisfying sensory experiences. Many categories come under beverage stabilizers, like thickeners, emulsifiers and gelling agents; all of these have a crucial role in getting the needed texture and consistency in many drinks. Beverage stabilizers are crucial in products such as smoothies, dairy-based beverages and fruit juices where there is a requirement for smooth and consistent texture for consumer satisfaction. Beverage stabilizers help manufacturers ensure that new products have quality standards and a consistent sensory experience. Also, it has been observed that there is a growing preference towards plant-based diets, and the growing vegan population is propelling the use of plant-based vegan stabilizers in the beverage sector. The plant-based stabilizers such as guar gum and xanthan gum, among others, are used in maintaining quality, viscosity and shelf stability. All these factors eventually propel the beverage stabilizer market in the forecast period.



Key Findings



• In 2022, the xantham gum segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 30.13% and market revenue of USD 351 million.



The product segment is divided into gum arabic, carboxymethyl cellulose, xantham gum, pectin, carrageenan and others. In 2022, the xantham gum segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 30.13% and market revenue of USD 351 million. This significant share is due to its broad use in the food & beverage sector, which includes beverage stabilization. It is derived from bacterial fermentation and used as a stabilizing, thickening and emulsifying agent in many food and beverage products.



• In 2022, the soft drinks segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 35.43% and market revenue of USD 412.75 million.



The application segment is divided into fruit drinks, soft drinks, dairy beverages, alcoholic beverages and others. In 2022, the soft drinks segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 35.43% and market revenue of USD 412.75 million. This significant share is attributed to the growing consumption of aerated drinks worldwide.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Beverage Stabilizer Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North America region occurred as the largest market for the global beverage stabilizer industry, with a market share of 35.33% and a market value of around USD 411.58 million in 2022. This significant market share is due to the growing adoption of beverage stabilizers and increased consumption of packed and convenient food. Also, the number of quick-service restaurants is increasing, and there is more demand for longer shelf life, propelling the beverage stabilizer in the region. The US has a robust food & beverage sector, and the region provides a diverse range of beverages, from soft drinks to dairy-based to plant-based options.



Key players operating in the global beverage stabilizer market are:



• Cargill Inc

• Royal DSM N.V

• J.M. Huber Corporation (CP Kelco ApS)

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Kerry Group PLC (Kerry Group)

• Ashland Global Holdings Inc

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

• DowDuPont

• Palsgaard A/S

• Tate & Lyle PLC. (Tate & Lyle)



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global beverage stabilizer market based on below mentioned segments:



Global Beverage Stabilizer Market by Product:



• Gum Arabic

• Carboxymethyl Cellulose

• Xantham Gum

• Pectin

• Carrageenan

• Others



Global Beverage Stabilizer Market by Application:



• Fruit Drinks

• Soft Drinks

• Dairy Beverages

• Alcoholic Beverages

• Others



