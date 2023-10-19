Dimethyl Sulfoxide Market Size Worth USD 258.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR 5.5% | Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global dimethyl sulfoxide market was estimated to have acquired US$ 150.9 million in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 5.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 258.3 million .



Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) is utilized as a versatile solvent and reaction medium in various industrial processes. Its ability to dissolve a wide range of organic and inorganic compounds, coupled with its favorable physical properties, makes it a valuable component in chemical synthesis, extraction, and purification. The market is driven by the demand for efficient and high-quality chemical processes, particularly in the pharmaceutical, petrochemical, and electronics industries. DMSO's role in aiding the development of innovative materials and facilitating chemical reactions contributes to its continued growth in industrial applications.

Global Dimethyl Sulfoxide Market: Key Players



A small number of competitors in the consolidated global dimethyl sulfoxide market holds the majority of the market share. Leading companies are making large investments to diversify their production capacities, mostly because of the rising demand for dimethyl sulfoxide across a range of industries. The following companies are well-known participants in the global dimethyl sulfoxide market:

Arkema Group

Gaylord Chemical Corporation

Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group

Yangmei Fengxi Fertilizer Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.

Zhuzhou Hansen Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Yankuang Lunan Chemicals

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

Glentham Life Sciences

FENGCHEN GROUP CO., LTD

Henan GP Chemicals Co., Ltd.



Key Findings of the Market Report

The dimethyl sulfoxide market is segmented into three segments based on grade: electronics, medicines, and industrial.

In 2021, the medicines segment accounted for a sizable 48.4% of the global market.

A CAGR of 5.4% is projected for the segment over the projection period.

This is explained by DMSO's several medicinal qualities, which include anti-inflammatory and membrane penetration.

In 2021, the pharmaceutical application sector accounted for 47% of the dimethyl sulfoxide market, making it a significant segment.



Market Trends for Dimethyl Sulfoxide

Dimethyl Sulfoxide is experiencing increased adoption in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries due to its versatile properties. It serves as a carrier for drug delivery, improving the permeability of certain medications. Its anti-inflammatory attributes make it useful in formulations for pain relief and wound care products.

The market is witnessing a surge in research and development activities, exploring new pharmaceutical applications and expanding the use of dimethyl sulfoxide in healthcare products.

There is a growing trend towards sustainability and eco-friendliness in chemical industries, including the production and use of Dimethyl Sulfoxide. Manufacturers are seeking more environmentally friendly production methods and exploring bio-based sources of dimethyl sulfoxide.

They are developing greener formulations with reduced environmental impact, appealing to eco-conscious consumers and meeting regulatory standards. This trend reflects a broader shift towards green chemistry practices in the chemical industry.

Global Market for Dimethyl Sulfoxide: Regional Outlook



Various reasons are propelling the growth of the dimethyl sulfoxide market in different regions. These are:

In 2021, Asia Pacific, accounting for over 55% of the global market share, dominated the dimethyl sulfoxide market. This was mainly attributed to the region's strong dimethyl sulfoxide demand in the electronics and pharmaceutical industries. In Asia Pacific, China holds a nearly 50% market share for dimethyl sulfoxide.

In 2021, North America held a 22.5% market share worldwide. 2021 saw a 14.2% share owned by Europe. In both of these regions, the agricultural and pharmaceutical industries have a strong demand for dimethyl sulfoxide.

In 2021, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America accounted for approximately 8% of the global market, primarily because of the diversification of the agrochemical sector in these regions.



Key developments in the global market are:

Company Year Key Developments Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group 2022 It is anticipated that Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group would finish the second stage of its yearly manufacturing project of 50,000 tons of Dimethyl Sulfoxide.

Hubei's annual production capacity is expected to rise from 40,000 tons to 60,000 tons with the completion of the second phase.

With increased capacity, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group, a market leader in dimethyl sulfoxide, is anticipated to solidify its position in the industry even further.

Global Dimethyl Sulfoxide Market Segmentation



Grade

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial



Application

Removers & Cleaners Electronics Component Plant Cleaning Removers

Polymer Processing

Pharmaceutical

Agrochemical

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



