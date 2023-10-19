Pipe Flanges Market Set to Achieve a Remarkable 4.1% CAGR, Surpassing US$ 6,907.0 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, the pipe flanges market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,621.5 million. The market is projected to reach US$ 6,907.0 million by 2033, with a robust CAGR of 4.1% throughout the forecast period. Pipe flanges are revolutionizing industrial processes and playing a crucial role in various sectors.



The rising energy demand and the requirement for effective power transmission have prompted the introduction of pipe flanges in industrial applications. Pipe flanges are essential for joining pipes because they provide safe and leak-free connections as businesses grow and infrastructure development projects multiply.

The expansion of manufacturing businesses, power plants, and urbanization drives the need for pipe flanges. These elements are important for building pipelines that make it easier to transfer gases, liquids, and other materials required for industrial operations. Additional drivers of the demand for pipe flanges include knowledge of the negative impacts of air pollution and the need for environmental sustainability.

The pipe flange sector confronts certain difficulties. Particularly for new market entrants, the high initial expenses connected with pipe flanges might be a substantial obstacle. End users are also worried about maintenance costs and the accessibility of acceptable substitutes.

Traditional materials like carbon steel and cast iron are supplemented or replaced by advanced materials, such as stainless steel, duplex stainless steel, and alloy. These materials offer superior corrosion resistance, high strength, and improved performance, extending the lifespan of pipe flanges in demanding applications.

Key Takeaways from the Pipe Flanges Market:

• The pipe flange industry in the United States is projected to reach US$ 731.0 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.7%.

• During the forecast period, the pipe flange industry in China is expected to reach a market share of US$ 1,626.1 million, with a CAGR of 3.9%.

• The pipe flange industry in Japan is predicted to reach US$ 316.6 million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.2%.

• The PVC material pipe segment is expected to dominate the pipe flange industry in the agriculture sector.

"Serves as a vital component in piping systems, facilitating easy assembly and disassembly of pipes. It provides a secure and leak-proof connection between two pipes or between a pipe and a fitting, ensuring the smooth flow of fluids or gases in various industrial applications." – says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

How Does the Competition Look in the Pipe Flanges Market?

With many competitors vying for market share, the pipe flange business displays a competitive landscape. Companies like

Metalfar,

Ulma Forja S.Coop,

Mega Pipe Flanges Inc.,

Bonney Forge Corporation,

Raccortubi Group

Tenaris

Coastal Flange

MRC Global Inc



are notable participants in this market.

These significant firms are actively involved in R&D projects to create cutting-edge goods that offer improved efficiency, dependability, and cost-effectiveness. To fulfil the changing demands of clients, they are also concentrating on growing their product ranges and bolstering their distribution systems.

Industry participants may benefit from each other's capabilities and increase their market presence by forming strategic alliances and collaborations with other businesses.

Leading companies are considering mergers and consolidation to improve their competitiveness and expand into new areas. The pipe flange industry is expanding significantly in developing nations like India and China.

By developing regional production facilities and improving their distribution networks, major businesses are increasing their presence in these regions. To achieve a competitive edge, they are also emphasizing the delivery of affordable solutions to clients in these areas.

Segmentation Analysis of the Pipe Flange Market

By Material:

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Alloy Steel

Cast Iron

PVC



By Facing Type:

Raised face

Flat face

Ring Joint

Lap Joint

By End-Use Industry:

Oil And Gas

Chemicals And Petrochemicals

Power Generation

Construction

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia

The Middle East & Africa



Author By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

