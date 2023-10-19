Global Circular Economy Market Size & Trends

Key players operating in the global circular economy market include Adidas AG, Amazon, Apple Inc., BMW, Cisco Systems, Danone, Dell Technologies, Dow Chemical Company, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, H&M, HP Inc., IBM Corp., IKEA, Inditex, L'Oréal, Nestlé, Panasonic Corporation, Zara SA, Philips, Procter & Gamble, Samsung Electronics, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Sony Group Corporation, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Unilever, Veolia, and Walmart, among others.

Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global circular economy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Businesses are realizing that circular economy practices can lead to cost savings through the efficient use of resources, reduced waste management costs, and increased operational efficiency. This contributes to the growth of the global circular economy market.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the application type outlook, the textile segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period
  • As per the type outlook, the plastic recycling segment is analysed to be the largest segment during the forecast period
  • Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global market
  • North America is analyzed to account for the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
By Application Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Textile
  • Construction
  • Automotive
  • Logistics
  • Agriculture
  • Furniture
  • Oil and Gas
  • Others

By Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Resale
  • Electronic Waste
  • Food Waste
  • Plastic Recycling
  • Clothing & Textile
  • Wood Recycling
  • Glass Recycling
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central and South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

