Global Bioenergies announces the appointment of

Martin Stephan as Chief Business Officer

Evry, 19 October 2023 – 7:45 a.m. : Martin Stephan joins Global Bioenergies as Chief Business Officer.

Martin Stephan has spent his entire career in the chemical industry, in France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland. As Deputy Chief Executive Officer of CARBIOS from 2017 to 2022, he notably contributed to the strong growth of this major listed player in the green chemistry market.

He previously held strategic positions as Head of International Sales in global groups, particularly in The Chemours Company and Du Pont de Nemours, the world leader in innovative specialty products for industry. Martin Stephan is a graduate of HEC.

Martin Stephan comments: “ I am delighted to be joining the Global Bioenergies teams, whose technology is extremely well positioned to meet the challenge of energy and environmental transition. ”

This appointment is intended to support the Company's scale-up, which includes the commissioning of a new plant with a capacity of 10,000 tonnes per year of isobutene and derivatives in 2027, to serve the cosmetics and sustainable aviation fuel markets.

Marc Delcourt, co-founder and CEO of Global Bioenergies, adds: “Martin Stephan’s experience in promoting innovation will enable us to establish and strengthen strong commercial partnerships in our various markets.”

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies substitutes products of fossil origin with products of natural origin. In their quest for naturalness without compromising on performance, the cosmetics players are the Company's first customers. By 2027, the Company will be operating its innovative process in a large-scale plant. By 2030, the Company plans to become a leader in the huge emerging market for sustainable aviation fuels, in order to fight against global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE). L'Oréal is its largest shareholder, with a 13.5% stake.

Follow our news







Receive information about Global Bioenergies directly by subscribing to our news feed on https://www.global-bioenergies.com/inscription-newsletter/











