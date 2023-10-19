India Polyurea Market Size and Business Insights with Trend Analysis, 2023-2030 – Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- India Polyurea Market value is US$ 1,032 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 10.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Polyurea is a synthetic polymer created by reacting an isocyanate component with a resin mix component. Because of its outstanding durability, flexibility, and chemical resistance, it is often utilized as a protective covering for diverse surfaces.

Polyurea coatings are suitable for use on a variety of substrates, including concrete, metal, wood, and plastics. Because of their adaptability, they are appropriate for a wide range of applications, including roofing, flooring, tank linings, pipeline coatings, and containment systems. This versatility promotes demand in a variety of industries.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the India Polyurea market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, chemical structure, product type, application, chemical structure, polyurea coating temperature applied and geography/regions (including North India, West & Central India, South India, East India) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the India Polyurea market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the India Polyurea market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/india-polyurea-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

India Polyurea Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of chemical structure, in 2022, the aromatic category dominated the polyurea market, accounting for more than 67.0% of total market revenue. These raw materials have strong physical qualities and are simple to process.

Based on application, construction segment dominated the India polyurea market and accounted for more than 43.0% of the total market share, in terms of revenue, in 2022.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1,032 million Market Size Forecast US$ 2,051.3 million Growth Rate 10.3% Dominant Segment Construction Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Rising Awareness Associated with the Use of Protective Coatings

Rising Infrastructure Expenditure

Advancement in Technology Companies Profiled BASF SE

The Sherwin-Williams Company

PPG Industries, Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Akzo Nobel N.V.

3M

Nukote Coating Systems International

Rhino Linings Corporation

Clever Shield

JV Polymers Co. Ltd.

ISOMAT SA

Castrol Limited

Shell Group of Companies

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/india-polyurea-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some prominent players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the India Polyurea market include,

In February 2022, PPG Industries announced a US$10 million investment in a cutting-edge 82,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and class-A paint line at its Greenville, South Carolina coatings services unit.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the India Polyurea market growth include BASF SE, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., 3M, Nukote Coating Systems International, Rhino Linings Corporation, Clever Shield, JV Polymers Co. Ltd., ISOMAT SA, Castrol Limited, and Shell Group of Companies, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/india-polyurea-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the India Polyurea market based on type, chemical structure, product type, application, chemical structure, polyurea coating temperature applied and region

India Polyurea Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Pure Polyurea Hybrid Polyurea

India Polyurea Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Polyurea Coating Temperature Applied Cold-Applied Hot-Applied

India Polyurea Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Chemical Structure Aliphatic Aromatic

India Polyurea Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type Coating Grease Adhesive and Sealants Others

India Polyurea Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Construction Ballistic System Nuclear Power Plant Sewage Plants Automotive Pools Oil Tanks Waterproof Coating Others

India Polyurea Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North India West & Central India South India East India



For more information about this report https://store.rationalstat.com/store/india-polyurea-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Polyurea Report:

What will be the market value of the India Polyurea market by 2030?

What is the market size of the India Polyurea market?

What are the market drivers of the India Polyurea market?

What are the key trends in the India Polyurea market?

Which is the leading region in the India Polyurea market?

What are the major companies operating in the India Polyurea market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the India Polyurea market?

Running a year End discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/india-polyurea-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245