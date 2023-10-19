Food Intolerance Products Market Size to Surpass USD 28.5 Billion Growth by 2032, Exhibit a CAGR of 5.9%

Newark, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 16.1 billion food intolerance products market will reach USD 28.5 billion by 2032. The market for food intolerance-related items has been driven by the rising prevalence of the vegan diet, cases of lactose intolerance, and celiac disease, and will likely continue to be so in the future. Consumers' increasing preference for ingredient claims like "gluten-free" and "lactose-free" on labels drive the market for these food products. Demand for plant-based meals has increased due to changing lifestyles and greater public awareness of the advantages of a vegetarian diet. Consumers increasingly see vegetarian and vegan food items as a means of lowering dangerous cholesterol levels in the blood and enhancing general health and well-being.



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



The bakery products segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 5.63 billion.



The bakery products segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 5.63 billion. The change in lifestyle and rising urbanisation increases the demand for bakery products. However, people are more focused on using bakery products made with food intolerance products, propelling the segment’s growth.



The gluten-free segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 8.69 billion.



The gluten-free segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 8.69 billion. Increasing awareness for gluten-free food items and rising awareness drive the segment’s growth.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Surge in demand for clean-label food



In many nations, the demand for free-from, natural, and organic products is rising quickly. This expansion results from expanding customer demand for food-free products and the acceptance of clean-label product claims. A large number of consumers seek goods with specific label claims like "gluten-free," "dairy-free," "meat-free," "non-GMO," and "reduced sugar." Products that make health claims about food intolerance, such as cholesterol management and digestion control, generate more customer interest and increase sales.



Restraint: Strict regulations



Different norms and regulations governing the food industry restrict the use of food intolerance products, hindering the market’s growth.



Opportunity: Increasing popularity of vegan diet



The market for food intolerance-related items has been driven by the rising prevalence of the vegan diet, cases of lactose intolerance, and celiac disease, and will likely continue to be so in the future. Consumers' increasing preference for ingredient claims like "gluten-free" and "lactose-free" on labels drive the market for these food products.



Challenge: Stringent restrictions



Many governments and organizations have put stringent restrictions on food-intolerant products as they are not widely used and can cause certain negative effects on the human body. This challenges the market’s growth.



Some of the major players operating in the food intolerance products market are:



● Conagra Brands Inc.

● Hain Celestial Group Inc.

● Amy's Kitchen Inc.

● Monde Nissin

● Arla Foods Amba

● Dr. Schär

● Ecotone

● General Mills Inc.

● Chobani LLC

● Danone SA

● Doves Farm Foods Ltd



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type:



● Bakery Products

● Meat

● Seafood



By Labelling Type :



● Gluten Free

● Lactose Free



About the report:



The global food intolerance products market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



