BC Platforms Partners with NTT to Accelerate Data-Driven Medicine in Japan

ZURICH, Switzerland, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Platforms (BCP), a global leader in healthcare data management and analytics, today announces a strategic partnership with NTT in Japan to accelerate data-driven medicine. This collaboration will introduce a national medical data distribution platform to integrate, curate, and harmonize Japanese healthcare data. The primary goal of the partnership is to provide a positive impact on patients through personalized medicine. Financial details are not disclosed.



The key benefit is that this partnership with NTT ensures BC Platforms technology solutions (Trusted Research Environment Platform) usage at scale in Japan. It makes BCP a leading combined data and technology company in Asia.

The collaboration brings together four organizations based in Tokyo: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT); NTT Life Sciences Corporation; New Medical Real World Data Research Organization Inc. (PRiME-R); and Bio-Xcelerator, Inc. With approximately 338,000 employees worldwide, NTT is one of the world's largest technology companies.

"The partnership with NTT gives BC Platforms a strong foothold in the Japanese market," said Tero Silvola, CEO of BC Platforms. "Our goal is to build the world's largest health data network. With NTT's innovative capabilities, we can offer pharmaceutical, biotech and medtech companies unique and seamless access to real-world data, making it easier, faster and more complete than any other alternative."

The partnership aims to create a system to enable better utilization of data through collaboration with government agencies and companies. The goal is to implement services by NTT Life Sciences and PRiME-R built on BCP's technology.

"We aim to harness data-driven insights to advance precision medicine and enhance patient outcomes, reinforcing NTT Life Science's commitment to transformative healthcare solutions," said Koji Korekawa, President and CEO of NTT Life Sciences and President of PRiME-R.

The partnership addresses Japan's rising medical costs and need for innovation in healthcare. By making real-world data more accessible, the platform will support developing new therapies in a data-driven, evidence-based approach.

"We are delighted to be an integral player in this unprecedented partnership to advance the future of medicine in Japan, and beyond," said Nino da Silva, MD Asia at BC Platforms.

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a global leader in building data networks for the life sciences industry and provides versatile technology platforms for personalized medicine, accelerating the translation of innovations into clinical practice. We convert complex biological information collected in the healthcare setting into actionable insights. With our innovative technology we are creating a patient centric infinity loop between the life sciences and healthcare sectors. Data we generate, harmonize, and manage, from diverse biobanks and healthcare institutions, is made accessible for pharmaceutical and biotech companies to enhance their core strengths in research and development. In parallel, we enable stratification of patients towards targeted therapies, delivering on the promise of more personalized healthcare.

Our high performing genomic data discovery and analytics platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis, and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. We have developed a Global Data Partner Network, BCRQUEST.com, which allows access to high-quality real-world data. This rapidly growing network has a footprint across many sites, including networks of major hospitals, covering 20 countries on five continents, providing standard of care data for over 23 million patients. Our platforms seamlessly facilitate access to highly enriched data for pharmaceutical research and development.

Founded in 1997 from a MIT Whitehead project spinoff, we have a strong scientific heritage underpinned by over 25 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, and industry partners. We have global operations with our headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, R&D in Espoo, Finland, and Singapore, as well as a presence in London, UK, Lund, Sweden, and Boston, USA. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn .

