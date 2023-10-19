Anti-Drone Market Size, Trends, Market Share, Drivers and Growth Outlook, 2023-2030 | Market Study by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s recent industry analysis, the Global Anti-Drone Market value is US$ 2.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 28.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The Anti-Drone market refers to the industrial segment that provides solutions and technologies for detecting, tracking, and mitigating unauthorized drones. These systems are crucial for protecting key infrastructure, public events, military installations, and other sensitive places from possible drone security concerns.

Anti-Drone technology has advanced significantly in recent years. Radar systems, radio frequency (RF) detection, electro-optical sensors, and artificial intelligence advancements have all improved the capabilities of Anti-Drone systems. These improvements have resulted in more reliable and efficient detection and mitigation strategies, which has fueled market growth.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Anti-Drone market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including technology, application, end use and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Anti-Drone market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Anti-Drone market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Anti-Drone Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on technology, from 2023 to 2030, the kinetic system segment is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR. Kinetic systems are versatile and reliable, allowing them to counter drones at varying danger levels.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the largest share of the Anti-Drone market. The factors contributing to the regional market’s growth include the development of a broad range of counter-drone technologies.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 2.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 13.3 billion Growth Rate 28.4% Dominant Segment Kinetic system Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Advancements in communication technology

Diverse Applications

Increasing investments Companies Profiled Drone Defence

DeTect Inc.

Zen Technologies Limited

DroneShield Ltd

METIS Aerospace Ltd

QinetiQ Group PLC

Thales Group

Lockheed Martin Corporation

SRC Inc.

SAAB AB

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global Anti-Drone market include,

In July 2023, Dedrone released Version 6.0 of its DedroneTracker.AI, based on feedback from security professionals, military operators, and law enforcement officials. DedroneTracker.AI provides powerful AI/ML-enabled threat risk prioritisation, sensor fusion, and autonomous threat interrogation and categorization for drones.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global Anti-Drone market growth include Drone Defence, DeTect Inc., Zen Technologies Limited, DroneShield Ltd, METIS Aerospace Ltd, QinetiQ Group PLC, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, SRC Inc., and SAAB AB, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global Anti-Drone market based on technology, application, end use and region

Global Anti-Drone Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Technology Electronic System Laser System Kinetic System

Global Anti-Drone Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Detection Jamming and Disruption

Global Anti-Drone Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End Use Government Military and Defense Commercial

Global Anti-Drone Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Anti-Drone Market US Canada Latin America Anti-Drone Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Anti-Drone Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Anti-Drone Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Anti-Drone Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Anti-Drone Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Anti-Drone Report:

What will be the market value of the global Anti-Drone market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Anti-Drone market?

What are the market drivers of the global Anti-Drone market?

What are the key trends in the global Anti-Drone market?

Which is the leading region in the global Anti-Drone market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Anti-Drone market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Anti-Drone market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

