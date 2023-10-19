Scatec and Equinor sell solar power plant in Argentina to Central Puerto

19 October 2023, Oslo: Scatec ASA and Equinor ASA have agreed to sell their shares in the 117-megawatt (MW) Guañizuil IIA solar power plant in Argentina, as well as their shares in the local operating services company to Central Puerto, one of Argentina’s largest power generators. As a result, Scatec is exiting the Argentinian market.

For more info, please see the Q2 report: Scatec second quarter and first half 2023 report .