Scatec and Equinor sell solar power plant in Argentina to Central Puerto

19 October 2023, Oslo: Scatec ASA and Equinor ASA have agreed to sell their shares in the 117-megawatt (MW) Guañizuil IIA solar power plant in Argentina, as well as their shares in the local operating services company to Central Puerto, one of Argentina’s largest power generators. As a result, Scatec is exiting the Argentinian market.
