Global Battery Strategic Business Analysis & Forecasts Report, 2022-2023 & 2023-2030

Global Battery Market to Reach $322.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Battery estimated at US$112.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$322.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Lead Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$60.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Lithium Ion segment is estimated at 20.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.1% CAGR
The Battery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$76.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.2% and 13.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.1% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- As Indispensable Power Source, Significance of Batteries Continues to Grow in the Modern World
- What is a Battery?
- Evolution of Battery over the Years: A Snapshot
- Pandemic Impact and Global Economic Update
- From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"
- Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
- Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Battery Materials Market Prospects
- COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Europe to Fortify All Sections of Battery Value Chain
- Energy-Storage Materials for Li-Ion Batteries Face COVID-19 Headwinds
- Global Market Outlook
- Performance, Sustainability & Independence Trending Big in Battery Industry
- Asia-Pacific to Experience Favorable Growth
- Regionalization of Supply Chains
- Competition
- Li-ion Battery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Leading EV Battery Manufacturers Worldwide (in %) for 2023E
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Li-ion Battery Registers Strong Growth with Expanding Applications in Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage Sectors
- A Comparative Review of Key Properties of Different Li-ion Batteries
- Existing and Emerging Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries
- China Dominates Li-ion Battery Production, US and Europe Make Efforts to Gain Strong Position
- Global Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Capacity (in GWh) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Global Li-ion Battery Market Production Capacity Share Breakdown by Region/Country for 2020 and 2030
- Global Li-ion Battery Production Capacity Pipeline in GWh for 2020 and 2030
- Leading Li-ion Battery Mega Factories Worldwide: Ranked by Storage Capacity in GWh Per Annum
- Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for EV Batteries
- Pandemic Impact on EVs and Prospects for Battery Technologies
- Global Electric Vehicle Sales % Change in 2020
- Electric Micromobility Rises in Prominence Amid Covid-19 Pandemic
- Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P
- Global Electric Heavy Duty Vehicles Stock (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P
- Global Automakers Focus on Securing Raw Materials for EVs
- Projected Demand for Metals and Minerals from Li-ion Battery Packs Used in Passenger EVs by Type for the Years 2025 and 2030 (In Thousand Metric Tons)
- Rising Sales of Electric Buses Bolsters Demand for Li-ion Batteries
- Shortfall of Raw Materials to Augment Cost of EV Batteries
- Li-Ion Battery Cell & Pack Price (in $ per kWh) for the Years 2015-2023
- Amazing Array of Trends Charging Up EV Battery Space
- Tweaks in EV Battery Chemistry & Policy Boost as Hallmarks of Evolving Battery Domain
- Major Players Operating in the EV Battery Space
- Production of Electric Cars Set to Increase Focus on Battery Recycling
- Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country for 2022
- Li-ion Batteries Emerge as the Dominant Technology for Grid-Scale Energy Storage
- Comparison of Key Features for NaS Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, and Flow Battery Technologies
- Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Market Drives Opportunities
- Global Cumulative PV Capacity Additions in GW: 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026
- Increase in Offshore Wind Installations Presents New Opportunities: Global Offshore Wind Net Capacity Additions (In GW) for The Years 2018-2022
- Li-ion Solar Batteries Hold an Edge over Lead Acid Batteries for Residential Solar Customers
- Key Trends Driving the Battery Energy Storage Systems Market
- Emerging Trends & Developments to Watch-For in Energy Storage
- Buzzing Technologies with Potential to Shift Boundaries of Battery Industry
- Trends Making Energetic Splash in Home Battery Storage Market
- Rapid Proliferation of Smart Homes Bodes Well for Battery Uptake
- Driven by Focus on Convenience, Comfort and Energy Savings, the Rising Proliferation of Smart Homes Presents Steady Growth Opportunities for Batteries Market
- New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of Innovations in UPS Systems
- Battery Management Gains Precedence
- Backup Power Demand Gives Special Thrust to Lead-Acid Batteries amid COVID-19
- Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion Batteries
- Smart UPS Systems Built on Li-Ion Batteries Present Exciting Opportunities for Data Centers to Leverage Stored, Unused Energy
- Increasing Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Data Centers
- Complex Infrastructure and Scale of Modern Data Centers Necessitates Energy Storage: Potential for Flow Batteries
- Demand for Portable Batteries Set to Rise in Tandem with Expansion of Portable Applications
- Li-ion Batteries Offer Support for Industrial Applications
- Increased Preference for Li-ion Batteries by Motorcycle Manufacturers Due to High Resistivity to Drive the Market Growth
- Dynamics in the Consumer Batteries Space
- Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices To Spur Demand
- World Consumer Li-Ion Rechargeable Battery Market by Application (2023E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Mobile Phone, Notebook PC, Tablet PC and Others
- Widespread Use of Li-ion Batteries in Smartphones
- Li-ion Batteries Gain Momentum in Wearable Devices
- Demand for Smart Batteries Pushes Up the Importance of Battery Fuel Gauge ICs
- The Rise of Drones Spurs Demand for Drone Batteries
- Advanced Batteries for UAV Drones
- Global Number of Commercial Drones (In Units) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Nickel Cadmium Batteries: Declining Demand Deters Market Prospects
- Decelerating Demand Deters Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries Segment
- Flow Batteries Gain Demand
- Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for Flow Batteries
- Pandemic Impact on the Vanadium Redox Battery Market
- Vanadium Flow Batteries: Unveiling the Much Needed Energy Storage Breakthrough
- Next Generation Advanced Batteries to Witness Rapid Growth as Industry Focuses on Sustainability
- Lithium Polymer Battery Attracts Growth
- Lithium Sulphur Batteries Demand to Accelerate
- Lead-Acid Batteries Remain Central to the Automotive Industry
- Short Life of Lead Acid Batteries & Growing Vehicle PARC Fuels Opportunities for Aftermarket Batteries
- Auto Production Halts Induced by Chip Shortages Hobbles Much Awaited Recovery
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Rising Share of Electronics in Automobiles to Augment Demand
- Growing Significance of Solid-State Batteries Over Traditional Lithium-ion Battery Systems to Drive the Market Growth
- Solid-State Technology Seeks Role in EV Domain
- Notable Battery Trends Poised to Transform Marketplace
- Next-Generation Battery Technologies Creating a Roadmap for Tomorrow
- Battery Chemistry Improvements Augment Innovations & Advancements
- Researchers Aim to Develop Advanced Li-Ion Batteries for Electric Vehicles
- Inadequacies of Electrolyte-based Li-Ion Battery Cells Prompt New R&D Investments
- Stanford Researchers Focus on Battery Technology
- Select Battery Innovations and Developments
- Dynamics in Battery Materials Space to Shape Trends in Battery Market
- Opportunities and Challenges of Sustainable Battery Production
- Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Rapid Growth in Urban Households
- World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
- Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Rising Living Standards
