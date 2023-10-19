Global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Business Report 2023-2030: U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.4% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market to Reach $27.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

eCommerce, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17% CAGR and reach US$16.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Order Management segment is estimated at 11.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.4% CAGR



The Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 14.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform: Enabling Retailers to Establish Presence across Multiple Channels and Platforms

Competitive Scenario

Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With Brick-and-Mortar Retail Stores Losing Sheen, Omnichannel Emerges as the Strategy to Survive and Thrive

Downward Slide of Brick-and-Mortar Retail Stores Market

Brick-and-Mortar Retail Market Looks for Revival with Omnichannel Strategy

Omnichannel Strategy to be Integral to e-Commerce Market

Rapid Growth of e-Commerce Sales: Potential Opportunity for Omnichannel Retail Commerce Market

Comparing Omni-Channel and Multi-Channel Retail Commerce

Mobile Emerges as the Primary Platform to Connect Online and In-store Consumer Experiences

Growing Use of Mobile Devices for Retail Sales: An Opportunity for Retailers to Maximize Value of Omnichannel Platforms

Surging Smartphone Penetration Augurs Well for Omnichannel Market

Mobile Shopping Apps Take Top Priority in Omnichannel Retailing

OmniChannel Order Management: Enabling Order Management across All Retail Channels

Omnichannel Order Fulfillment in Retail: Simplifying and Automating Retail

World Omnichannel Fulfillment Capabilities: Percentage of Stores Enabled to Provide Various Omnichannel Fulfillment Capabilities for 2019

New Generation Consumers Drive Omni-Channel Retail Commerce Market

Food Retail Sector Moves towards Omnichannel Retailing

Omnichannel Innovations Transform Grocery and Drugstore Market

Omnichannel Retail Sector Looks to Tap the Power of Geospatial Analytics

Phygital: The Latest Concept to Replace Omnichannel Strategy

Advanced Technologies Revolutionizing Omnichannel Retail Space

Emerging Technologies with Significant Implications for the Omnichannel Retail Space

Innovations Help Blur Lines between Digital and In-store Shopping Blurring

A Glance into Select Brands with Exceptional Omni-Channel Experiences

Select Popular Omnichannel eCommerce Platforms and Softwares

Major Challenges Retailers Face in Adopting Omnichannel Strategy

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 36 Featured)

Microsoft Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

SAP SE

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation

Magento Inc.

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Inc.

Wix.com Ltd.

Intershop Communications AG

Unicommerce Esolutions Pvt. Ltd.

Tavant Technologies, Inc.

PrestaShop

Capillary Technologies

