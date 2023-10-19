Global Cellulase Industry Set to Reach US$ 3,263.5 Million by 2033, Fueled by Environmental Awareness and Sustainable Practices | FMI

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cellulase market is expected to grow from US$ 1,685.8 million in 2023 to US$ 3,263.5 million by 2033, with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2033.



The global cellulase sector expanded at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2033. The main application of the cellulase market is pulp and paper. With this, we can provide high-quality paper so customers in this market are increasing frequently. It has environment-friendly products, so it is in great demand and will increase in the upcoming years. Farmers also use cellulase as it helps in the growth of plants and it gives plants more nutrition.

Market Opportunities

In the cellulase market, there are many opportunities like – animal feed, waste management, Pharmaceuticals, textiles, and biofuels. Construction materials, bioplastics, dietary factors, food and beverage, personal care, and cosmetic ingredients with cellulose can be produced.

In cellulose, opportunities are available in packaging as cellulase provides many opportunities to make innovative packaging solutions. It is also used to make medical materials from which customers get help in the health sector.

Key Takeaways

By 2033, the cellulase market is projected to expand to a value of US $3,263.5 million.

In 2022, the United States dominated the cellulase market with a share of 12.7%.

In 2022, Germany expanded significantly in the cellulase market business, with a share of 4.0%.

In 2022, India expanded significantly in the cellulase market business, with a share of 26.0%.

Japan emerged as a dominant player in the cellulase market in 2022, securing a substantial 4.0% market share.

"The cellulase market is experiencing substantial growth and innovation," says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.). "As an essential enzyme in various industries, cellulase is advancing bioprocessing, biofuels, and textile applications, contributing to the ongoing progress in sustainable and eco-friendly technologies."

Competitors Winning Strategies

Competitors in the cellulase market are working on many strategies, like developing strong partnerships and collaborations that help manufacturers get into new markets and build relationships with customers with these manufacturers to get loyal customers. It also helps customers clear their problems as companies provide technical support for customers.

Many competitors like Novozymes, DSM, and AB Enzymes are leading in this cellulase market. Many competitors are making better goods and investing in the research & development field to get some improvements.

Recent Developments:

Novozymes : Novozymes is the leading company in the cellulase market, as it has developed a new generation of cellulose. These enzymes are used in various industrial applications.

: Novozymes is the leading company in the cellulase market, as it has developed a new generation of cellulose. These enzymes are used in various industrial applications. DSM : DSM is a major competitor in the cellulase market, as it has developed an enzymatic process that helps reduce energy consumption and waste generation.

: DSM is a major competitor in the cellulase market, as it has developed an enzymatic process that helps reduce energy consumption and waste generation. AB Enzymes : AB Enzymes is a prominent player in the cellulase market, as it has increased its production capacity to meet the growing demand for cellulase enzymes. Also, it provides high-quality enzymes to serve a wide range of industries.

: AB Enzymes is a prominent player in the cellulase market, as it has increased its production capacity to meet the growing demand for cellulase enzymes. Also, it provides high-quality enzymes to serve a wide range of industries. Tereos: Tereos has confirmed that they are developing an innovative cellulase product to produce paper. The product’s name is Cellulase 600, a combination of cellulases that can break down cellulose into fibers, which can then be used to make paper.

Key Companies Profiled

Worthington Biochemical Corporation

MP Biomedicals LLC

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

Prozmix LLC

Creative Enzymes

Amano enzyme USA

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Zhongbei Bio-Chem Industry Co. Ltd.

Hunan Hong Ying Biotech Co. Ltd.

Key Segments of the Cellulase Market

By Source:

Fungi

Bacteria

Actinomycetes

Plants

Animals



By End Use:

Healthcare

Industrial

Food and Beverages

Textile

Pulp and paper



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe



