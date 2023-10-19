Global Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Research Report 2022-2030: Rapid Point-of-Care Testing Surges in Infectious Disease Diagnostics - A Game Changer for Timely Treatment

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Technology, Type of Infection, Disease Type, End User, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global emerging infectious disease diagnostics market was valued at $19.56 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $37.21 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.19% between 2023 and 2033

The global market for emerging infectious disease diagnostics is experiencing significant growth due to several key factors. These include the substantial economic burden posed by infectious diseases, government support through funding and collaborative efforts, rising demand for point-of-care and syndromic testing, and continuous technological advancements in the field of molecular diagnostics.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound and far-reaching impact on infectious disease diagnostics worldwide. The urgent need for extensive testing to identify and control the spread of the virus has led to a rapid expansion of diagnostic capabilities.

The pandemic prompted an unprecedented surge in the development and deployment of diagnostic tests, particularly nucleic acid-based tests like PCR and antigen tests, designed to detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. Additionally, the outbreak accelerated advancements in point-of-care testing technologies, including rapid antigen tests and molecular diagnostics, thereby enabling quicker and more accessible testing.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 crisis underscored the critical importance of surveillance systems, data sharing mechanisms, and digital health technologies in monitoring and responding to infectious diseases. The valuable lessons learned from the pandemic are expected to have a lasting impact on the infectious disease diagnostics field, stimulating innovations, enhancing testing capabilities, bolstering rapid response readiness, and fostering global collaboration.

The top segment players who are leading include manufacturers offering tests leveraging polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology, which captured around 42.35% of the presence in the market in 2022. This was followed by immunodiagnostics at 30.75% market share in 2022.

North America, encompassing both the United States and Canada, currently holds the largest share in the global emerging infectious disease diagnostics market. This growth in North America is primarily driven by factors such as the presence of a substantial number of diagnostic companies and a well-established laboratory infrastructure capable of conducting advanced molecular diagnostic tests.

Market Segmentation

Point-of-Care Testing to Register Significant Growth during the Forecast Period 2023-2033

Point-of-care (POC) testing for infectious diseases offers rapid and on-site diagnostic capabilities, enabling immediate detection and decision-making.

They provide quick results, often within minutes or hours, facilitating timely diagnosis and treatment decisions, particularly crucial for infectious diseases where early intervention can significantly impact patient outcomes and prevent further transmission.

POC tests are particularly useful in developing countries where there is a lack of robust laboratory infrastructure or high-end capital equipment to conduct diagnostic tests. They can help in the timely and accurate diagnosis of diseases in low-resource settings, thereby aiding in relieving the burden of infectious diseases in the region.

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) to Register Maximum Growth in the Market

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has revolutionized infectious disease diagnosis by enabling comprehensive and high-throughput analysis of pathogen genomes. Whole genome sequencing (WGS) allows the sequencing of entire pathogen genomes, providing detailed information about genetic variations, antimicrobial resistance genes, and virulence factors. It can identify and characterize pathogens, track outbreaks, and analyze their evolutionary patterns.

Other emerging technologies anticipated to register significant growth include technologies such as digital PCR, INAAT, and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR).

Bacterial and Viral Infections to Dominate the Market

Bacterial infectious disease diagnosis involves various methods and techniques to identify the presence of bacterial pathogens in clinical samples. Some of the common bacterial infections include respiratory infections such as tuberculosis and streptococcal infections and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis.

Viruses have the ability to mutate and, therefore, can lead to the re-emergence of diseases even after one form of the virus has been eradicated or managed. Molecular diagnostic companies are therefore focused on developing tests that can detect a wide range of viruses. Some of the common infections caused by viruses include influenza, genital herpes, COVID-19, hepatitis, mumps, rubella, gastroenteritis, Zika disease, and ebola disease, among others.

Respiratory Infections to Dominate the Market Majorly Driven by the COVID-19 Pandemic

A vast majority of molecular diagnostic companies offer tests for testing various kinds of bacteria and viruses responsible for causing respiratory infections.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the development of a wide range of tests employing conventional technologies such as RT-PCR and even leveraging emerging technologies such as RT-LAMP and CRISPR. Several companies now offer multiplex assays that test for influenza A, influenza B, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and SARS-CoV-2 virus at once in a single assay.

Hospitals and Clinics Continue to Dominate the Market

Hospitals and clinics play a critical role in the field of infectious disease diagnostics, serving as important centers for patient evaluation and testing.

In addition to point-of-care testing (POCT), which provides immediate results for rapid diagnosis and management, hospitals and clinics may also rely on laboratory testing for comprehensive analysis. Some healthcare facilities have on-site laboratories equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic technologies, while others collaborate with external diagnostic laboratories for specialized testing.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 284 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $20.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $37.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

