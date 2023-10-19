Global Desalination Technologies Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $33.8 Billion by 2030 from $15.2 Billion in 2022 - Forward Osmosis Finds Increasing Interest

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Desalination Technologies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Desalination Technologies Market to Reach $33.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Desalination Technologies estimated at US$15.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Reverse Osmosis (RO), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.7% CAGR and reach US$21.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) segment is estimated at 9.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR



The Desalination Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.

With expert insights into the competitive landscape, featuring 63 prominent competitors, this research report is a robust resource for senior executives aiming to secure a stronghold in the Desalination Technologies market.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Desalination: Technology Primer

Thermal Desalination

Membrane Desalination Technology

Water: The Essence of Life

World Water Resources: A Primer

World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality

Global Water Consumption by End-Use Sector (in %)

World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water

Internal Water Resource Per Capita Ranked by Country - US, France, China, Germany, India, Netherlands and Saudi Arabia (in Cubic Meters)

Global Groundwater Resources by Region (In Cubic Kilometers)

Looming Global Water Crisis Unfolds an Opportunity for Desalination Technologies

The Middle East: The Largest Region for Desalination

Desalination by Reverse Osmosis: A Dominant Technology

Energy Required by Desalination Technology (in KWh/m3)

The Business Case for Water Desalination

Global Annual Desalination Capacity: 2000-2030 (in Million m3/d)

Global Installed Desalination Capacity by End-Use: 2017

Brackish Groundwater Desalination Grows in Demand

Global Installed Desalination Capacity by Source

Expensive Water Infrastructure Drives Interest in Desalination as an Attractive Alternative

Desalination Technologies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Improvements Focus on Sustainability and Energy Efficiency

Continuous Improvements in Graphene-Based Membranes

Solvent Extraction Method: An Alternative Desalination Technology

Wave Powered Desalination Systems

Digital twin (DT) modelling Gains Spotlight Amid the Pandemic

Capacitive Deionization Technology for Desalination of Saltwater

Carbon Nanotubes Facilitate Efficient Desalination

ACCIONA Develops New Technologies for Desalination

Forward Osmosis Finds Increasing Interest

Researchers Develop Technology for Making RO Membranes with Controlled Thickness

Innovations in Brackish Water Desalination: Focus on Reducing Brine Production and Increasing Freshwater Recovery

Researchers Develop Economical Saltwater Desalination Process

Machine Learning Unleashes Promise in Energy Optimization in Desalination Processes

Environmental Concerns Drive Interest in Renewable Energy Based Desalination

Solar Desalination to Gain from Increasing Investments in Solar Energy

Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Cumulative PV Installed Capacity in GW (2019)

Solar-Thermal Desalination: Harnessing Solar Energy for Desalination

Developments in Renewable Energy Storage to Drive Wind Energy Based Desalination

Nuclear Desalination on Rise Despite Concerns over Safety of Nuclear Power

Continuous Technology Evolution to Drive Down Prices of Desalination Technologies

Co-Generation Strategies to Reduce Desalination Costs

Nanotechnology Enabled Innovations to Support Market Growth

Hybrid Desalination Plants: An Explored Area

Growing Interest in Hydroponic Agriculture to Drive Adoption of Desalination

Key Issues Facing Desalination Technologies Market

Engineering Challenges

Environmental Concerns

Threat to Aquatic Life

Increased Salinity Levels

Increased Water Temperature

Lowering of Oxygen Content in Water

Green House Emissions

Water Contamination

Heavy Metal Contamination

Other Challenges Impeding Growth

Macro Growth Drivers

Economic Activity in Water Scarce Regions Drives Growth

Surging Population Spurs Interest in Water Desalination

Rapid Urbanization Aggravates Water Woes & Powers Demand for Desalination

Rising Affluence Primes Desalination Market for Growth

Rapid Growth in Power Generation Offers Ample Opportunity for Growth

World Fresh water Withdrawals for Power Generation - Percentage Breakdown by Amount of Water Withdrawn for Power Plant Cooling by Leading Economies

Increasing Manufacturing Activity Spurs Interest in Desalination

