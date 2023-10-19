Global Commercial Real Estate Industry Faces Decline in Revenue over the Past Five Years, But Recovery Expected in 2023

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Real Estate - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Commercial Real Estate industry has declined over the past five years. Specifically, investor confidence slightly declined over the same period as COVID-19 severely constricted demand. As a result, industry revenue is expected to slightly decline an annualized 2.5% to $4.3 trillion over the five years to 2023, including an anticipated increase of 1.6% in 2023 as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.
Operators in the Global Commercial Real Estate industry buy, sell, rent and operate owned or leased real estate, including income-generating residential properties (e.g. apartment buildings) and commercial properties (e.g. retail malls, hotels, restaurants and casinos). The industry also includes real estate services, such as brokerage, property management, valuation and other consulting services.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
