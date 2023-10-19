Global and Regional Smart Weed Control Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Development of Innovative and Affordable Solutions Spurring Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Weed Control Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart weed control market, valued at $842.7 million in 2022, is expected to reach $2,460.8 million by 2028, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 18.23% during 2023-2028

The global agricultural landscape is undergoing a transformation as the demand for food rises, and resources like water and arable land become scarcer. Coupled with the shortage of agricultural labor and the increasing cost of inputs, these factors are fueling the adoption of smart weed control technologies in the agricultural sector. These advanced solutions empower farmers to optimize resource allocation, boost crop yields, and enhance overall agricultural productivity.

The primary driver of this growth is the agricultural industry's quest for higher crop yields while minimizing input costs. Smart weed control technologies offer precise and targeted methods for weed management, optimizing herbicide application and ensuring effective weed control.

Regions such as Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific are expected to witness significant demand for smart weed control solutions. The consolidation of small farms and the resulting increase in average field sizes create favorable conditions for the adoption of these technologies.

Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and China are witnessing a remarkable expansion in the utilization of smart weed control technologies. This growth is attributed to intensified research and development efforts and experimental field studies conducted by institutions and government bodies, all aimed at assessing the economic benefits of these technologies.

In South America, China, and the U.K., the proliferation of start-ups, along with the need for cost-effective weed management in food production, is driving the adoption of smart weed control solutions, further propelling market growth.

By enabling data-driven decision-making, enhancing operational efficiency, minimizing resource wastage, and reducing environmental impact, these technologies are poised to drive the global smart weed control market's growth in the coming years.

Utilizing plant characteristics and growth patterns, these systems precisely target weeds while minimizing the impact on desirable crops. This reduces the need for chemical herbicides and manual labor. Autonomous drones, sensors, and AI-powered machinery collaborate to apply treatments with precision, optimizing resource utilization and promoting sustainable agriculture. This innovative approach enhances yields, minimizes environmental harm, and revolutionizes weed management for modern farming, ensuring efficient and eco-friendly crop production.

Therefore, smart weed control is becoming increasingly indispensable in modern agriculture due to its potential to transform weed management practices and address critical challenges faced by farmers and land managers. It seeks to overcome the limitations of traditional weed control methods, such as indiscriminate herbicide application and manual weeding, with a focus on environmental sustainability. Smart weed control offers precise and targeted herbicide application, reducing chemical usage and the risk of environmental contamination.

Market Segmentation

Agriculture Applications to Dominate the Global Smart Weed Control Market (by Application)

During the projected timeframe (2023-2028), agriculture application is expected to occupy a significant market share in the global smart weed control market.

Regions such as North America, the U.K., Europe, and China are anticipated to experience substantial growth in smart weeding, which can be attributed to the increasing adoption of precision agriculture practices, rising demand for sustainable farming solutions, and the need to optimize resource utilization for enhanced crop management.

Another aspect of smart weed control is the integration of remote sensing technologies, such as aerial drones or satellite imagery. These technologies enable farmers to monitor and detect weed infestations across large areas of agricultural fields. By capturing high-resolution images and using advanced algorithms, farmers can identify weed hotspots and implement timely and targeted weed control measures.

Weed Sensing and Management Segment to Dominate the Global Smart Weed Control Market (by Type)

During the forecasted period, the weed sensing and management segment is expected to hold a significant market share in the global smart weed control market. Regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and China are expected to experience notable CAGR in this segment. These regions, characterized by vast geographical areas and diverse weed species, face challenges in achieving efficient weed control and yield enhancement.

Moreover, weed sensing provides real-time data on weed distribution and growth patterns, enabling farmers to make informed decisions regarding the most effective weed management strategies. By using data analytics and artificial intelligence, farmers can optimize herbicide dosage, improve timing for weed control interventions, and ultimately achieve more efficient and cost-effective weed management.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, applications, and market penetration. The global smart weed control market is a highly competitive and fragmented industry, with many players vying for market share.

The market is characterized by the presence of agricultural companies, technology-based firms, and start-ups. To survive competition in the fast-growing artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) integrated agriculture market, companies have developed strong strategies in recent years. Among all the strategies, the most preferred one by key players has been partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and alliances with other firms.

Deere & Company is one of the largest players in the market, with a strong presence in smart sprayers. The company offers a range of advanced solutions for mobile scouting and spraying, including precision agriculture technology and digital tools. The company has also made strategic acquisitions to expand its capabilities in the market, such as the acquisition of Bear Flag Robotics in 2021, a start-up focused on autonomous driving technology for tractors.

Other major players in the market include Trimble Inc, Naio Technologies, Carbon Robotics, Ecorobotix SA, and WEED-IT. Carbon Robotics offers robots that identify weed and thin specialty vegetable crops precisely with the help of lasers.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 214 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1065.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2460.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.2% Regions Covered Global

Industry Outlook

Ongoing Trends

5G: Future Communication Technologies for Smart Farming

Rise in Utilization of Ultraviolet (UV) Laser Weeding in Agriculture

Business Drivers

Growing Crop Losses Due to Weed Infestation

Need for Sustainable Agriculture Practices

Economic Aspects, Commercial Adaptation, and Ecological Benefits of Site-Specific Weed Management

Business Opportunities

Development of Innovative and Affordable Smart Weed Control Solutions

Development toward Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-Based Weed Control Equipment

Market Strategy and Development

Business Strategies

Product Development and Innovation

Market Development

Corporate Strategies

Mergers and Acquisitions

Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

Consortiums and Associations

Regulatory Bodies

Government Programs

Business Challenges

High Initial Cost of Smart Weed Control Technologies or Equipment

Rising Concern over Data Security with Increasing Cyber Attacks

Lack of Interoperability Hindering the Growth

Snapshot of Corporate Strategies Adopted by the Players in Global Smart Weed Control Market

Case Studies

Smart Weed Control Case Studies

Start-Up Landscape

Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

Funding Analysis

Total Investments and Number of Funding Deals

Top Funding Deals, 2022

Funding (by Technology)

Funding (by Year)

Key Companies Profiled:

Carbon Bee AgTech

Deere & Company

Trimble Inc.

One Smart Spray

WEED-IT

Ecorobotix SA

Naio Technologies

Latitudo 40

Greeneye Technology

XAG Co., Ltd.

Carbon Robotics

FarmWise

