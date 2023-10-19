U.S. Agriculture, Crops, Livestock, Fishing, and Timber Lands Industry Expected to Reach $746.3 Trillion by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agriculture, Crops, Fruit and Vegetable Growing (Farming); Animals (Livestock) Operations and Feedlots; Fishing; and Timber Lands (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2030" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Vital industry-specific data including metrics, benchmarks, historic numbers, growth rates and forecasts that will save countless hours of research.
Key Findings:
- Agriculture, Crops, Fruit and Vegetable Growing (Farming); Animals (Livestock) Operations and Feedlots; Fishing; and Timber Lands Industry (U.S.) to reach $746,314,895,016 by 2030.
- Agriculture, Crops, Fruit and Vegetable Growing (Farming); Animals (Livestock) Operations and Feedlots; Fishing; and Timber Lands Industry (U.S.), including Average EBITDA, Operating Ratios and Sales per Employee.
Core Benefits to Customer:
- Comprehensive overview of an industry financial results, ratios, vital statistics and metrics in one package
- Complete benchmarking of the industry and its top companies
- Deep industry and company financials
This Report Features:
- Historical data
- Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR
- Operating ratios
- Complete data for benchmarking a company to its industry and to specific leading companies
- Benchmarking this industry to all U.S. industries
- Deep profiles and financial histories/operating ratios for up to ten top U.S- based companies
Pages: 64
Statistical Tables Provided: 33
Charts Provided: 21
Geographic: US
Designed to benefit:
- Analysis and Financial Modeling
- Investment Professionals
- Lenders
- M&A Advisors
- Appraisers
- Consultants
'The publisher has built a solid reputation providing industry analysis and research in a diverse spectrum of areas-energy and utilities, finance and investment, health care and biotechnology, and engineering and research to name a few' - American Reference Books Annual
Key Data:
Industry Summary
- Revenues historical through 2022
- Revenues projected through 2030
- Employee Count 2014-2022
- Annual Growth Rate 2022
- CAGR 2014 through 2022
- CAGR 2022 through 2030
- Top U.S. Companies
Employment and Establishments
- Number of Firms 2014-2022
- Number of Establishments 2014-2022
- Employees, 2019-2022
- Average Annual Sales per Firm & per Establishment 2014-2022
- Sales per Employee Average Annual Operating Ratios
- Revenue Compared to All Industries
- Expenses Compared to All Industries
- Profits & Income Taxes Compared to All Industries
Benchmarks
This Industry Compared to All Industries
- Comparison of Revenues, Profits and Taxes to All Industries
Industry Results, Publicly-Held Companies (U.S.), Average for all Companies
- Industry Income Statement, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement, 2014-2022
Top Companies Profiled & Ranked
- In-Depth Profiles, Financial Reports, Ranks & Executive Lists for Top U.S- Based Corporations
Top Companies Ranked
- Market Capitalization
- Employees
- Revenue
- Net Income
- 3-Year Revenue Growth
- 3-Year Income Growth
- Return on Assets
- Return on Equity
- Return on Invested Capital
List of Leading (Public and Private) Companies
- Comparison of Individual Top Publicly-Held Companies to Industry Averages, 2022
- Income Statements, Balance Sheets and Cash Flow Stat
Companies Profiled:
- Cal-Maine Foods Inc
- Sunkist Growers Inc
- Cactus Feeders Inc
- Earthbound Farm LLC
- Vital Farms Inc
- Rose Acre Farms Inc
- Limoneira Co
- Golden Growers
- Alico Inc
- World Health Energy Holdings Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c5d1qd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.