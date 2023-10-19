Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Fueled by Growing Chronic Diseases and Technological Advancements

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market by Type (Lobectomy, Pleurectomy, Pneumonectomy), Technology (Laparoscopy Surgery, Medical Robotics, Non-Visual Imaging), Application, End-User - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market size was estimated at USD 2.51 billion in 2022, USD 2.63 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.15% to reach USD 4.36 billion by 2030.





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increased number of surgical procedures

Growing demand for minimally invasive thoracic surgeries

Increase in the geriatric population coupled with growing awareness regarding the target disorders

Restraints

High cost of the procedures

Opportunities

Availability of technologically advanced products, such as narrow-band imaging endoscopes, and HD cameras

Increasing investments in research and development for technological advancement in the field of thoracic surgeries

Challenges

Dearth of trained professionals

Companies Mentioned

B. Braun Melsungen, AG

Cook Group Incorporated

GE Healthcare Inc.

Grena Ltd.

Intuitive Surgical Inc

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medela Inc.

Medtronic PLC

NuVasive, Inc.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Stryker Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects:

Market Penetration: It provides comprehensive information about key players' market dynamics and offerings. Market Development: In-depth analysis of emerging markets and penetration across mature market segments, highlighting lucrative opportunities. Market Diversification: Detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players. Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

The report addresses key questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast for the Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market? Which products, segments, applications, and areas hold the highest investment potential in the Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market? What is the competitive strategic window for identifying opportunities in the Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market? What are the latest technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market? Which modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market?

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report analyzes various sub-markets, forecasts revenues, and examines emerging trends in each category to provide a comprehensive outlook on the Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market.

Based on Type, the market is studied across Lobectomy, Pleurectomy, Pneumonectomy, and Wedge Resection. The Pleurectomy is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Technology, the market is studied across Laparoscopy Surgery, Medical Robotics, Non-Visual Imaging, and Transcatheter Surgery. The Transcatheter Surgery is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Esophageal Cancer, Gastroesophageal Reflux, and Lung Cancer. The Gastroesophageal Reflux is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End-User, the market is studied across Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Hospital. The Ambulatory Surgical Centers is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u54tvr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment